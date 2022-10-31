Read full article on original website
Who is David DePape? What we know about the suspect who attacked Paul Pelosi
Who is David DePape? Here's what we know about the hammer-wielding suspect who attacked Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul Pelosi, after a break-in.
Paul Pelosi told attacker he needed to use the bathroom, called 911 from there
“Where is Nancy?” the perpetrator called out before assaulting the speaker's husband with a hammer — an attack that rattled lawmakers.
Suspect Who Attacked Paul Pelosi in His Home Was Reportedly Looking for House Speaker: 'Where Is Nancy?'
CNN reports that the intruder confronted House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband asking about her before attacking him with a hammer and attempting to tie him up "until Nancy got home" When an intruder broke into a San Francisco home early Friday morning, they were searching for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Armed with a hammer, they were unable to locate her — so they instead attacked her 82-year-old husband, Paul Pelosi, who was in the residence. That's according to new reports by CNN, who received detail from sources briefed on the violent...
What Nancy Pelosi said about David DePape’s attack on her husband in their SF home
House Speaker, in first comment about attack on husband, wrote that her family “heartbroken and traumatized.”
Daily Beast
Conspiracy-Addled Intruder Allegedly Tried to Tie Up Paul Pelosi, Asked ‘Where’s Nancy?’
A 42-year-old hemp jewelry maker, who reportedly shared COVID conspiracy theories online and lived with a nude activist, was arrested Friday morning for allegedly breaking into House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s home in San Francisco and bludgeoning her husband with a hammer. Paul Pelosi was hospitalized after being “violently assaulted,”...
Trump: Attack on Paul Pelosi a ‘terrible thing’
(The Hill) — Former President Donald Trump in an interview Sunday called the attack on Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-Calif.) husband in their San Fransisco home a “terrible thing” as he railed against crime in Democrat-led cities. “With Paul Pelosi, that’s a terrible thing, with all of...
Congresswoman speculates on Paul Pelosi attack motive, gets challenged by KTVU anchor
Speier speculated freely on what may have motivated the Paul Pelosi attack - and was challenged by a KTVU anchor for doing so.
CNN Exclusive: Suspect in Paul Pelosi attack had bag with zip ties, source says
The man who is alleged to have attacked Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, with a hammer in the couple's San Francisco home had with him a bag that contained multiple zip ties, among other things, according to two sources who have been briefed on the incident.
Pelosi likely has the largest security detail of any lawmaker in Congress. Here's what we know about her and her husband Paul's protection.
Keeping Congress safe is all up to the US Capitol Police. And congressional security forces rarely talk about how they guard political leaders.
Paul Pelosi, husband of Nancy Pelosi, in hospital with skull fracture after attack
Paul Pelosi underwent ‘successful surgery’ after he was attacked at his home early on Friday by an assailant with a hammer
Gov. Gavin Newsom: Fox News Has Been 'Sowing The Seeds' That Led To Pelosi Attack
"Look at the sewage that is online that they amplify on these networks," the California Democrat warned.
NBC Connecticut
Capitol Police Had a Camera Feed of Pelosi's Home During Attack, But No One Was Monitoring It
U.S. Capitol Police had a camera feed showing the outside of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's, D-Calif., home in San Francisco during the attack on her husband Friday, but no one was monitoring it at the time, two sources familiar with the situation told NBC News. The camera is one of...
Congressional lawmakers aghast after Pelosi's husband attacked during break-in
Lawmakers from both sides of the aisle were aghast after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband was violently attacked at their home in San Francisco, California.
Nancy Pelosi and her home were "specifically targets" of Paul Pelosi attack suspect, DA says
The man accused of attacking House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband Paul is being charged with attempted murder, residential burglary, assault with a deadly weapon, elder abuse, false imprisonment of an elder, and threats to a public official and their family, San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins announced in a Monday press conference.
Paul Pelosi attacker asked ‘Where is Nancy?’
The man who violently attacked Paul Pelosi at his and Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s San Francisco home early Friday morning was looking for the Speaker, according to a source briefed on the attack. Before the assault occurred, the man confronted Paul Pelosi, 82, and shouted, “Where is Nancy? Where is...
Nancy Pelosi seen leaving San Francisco house days after David DePape allegedly attacked her husband
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was seen on Sunday leaving her San Francisco house days after her husband, Paul Pelosi, was injured during a home break-in.
Paul Pelosi's alleged attacker charged with attempted kidnapping
The DOJ alleged that David DePape broke into the home through a glass door and then went looking for Nancy Pelosi.
History of threats against House Speaker Nancy Pelosi: 'It's here; we shouldn't be surprised'
USA TODAY has FBI documents showing threats aimed at Congress included many leveled at Nancy Pelosi before Friday's attack at her home.
