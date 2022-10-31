Did Justin Bieber call out Eminem for being out of touch? The rapper's seemingly blanket diss of modern rap has ruffled a few feathers, even from fellow artists. Back in August 2019, Eminem (real name Marshall Mathers) released his surprise album, Kamikaze. It topped charts worldwide and saw the hip-hop veteran make a record-breaking comeback. However, in addition to backlash for using homophobic lyrics on tracks such as "Fall," Eminem also came under fire from Bieber for his lack of understanding of hip-hop's new breed. Eminem can be heard criticizing and dissing modern rappers by name in the album's opening track, "The Ringer," including Lil Yachty, Iggy Azalea, Lil Pump, Lil Xan, and Machine Gun Kelly, who fired back at Eminem's diss track with one of his own. "I heard your mumblin' but it's jumbled in mumbo-jumbo / The era that I'm from will pummel you, that's what it's comin' to / What the fuck you're gonna do when you run into it? / I'm gonna crumble you and I'll take a number two," Eminem raps.

5 DAYS AGO