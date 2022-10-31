Read full article on original website
Daniel Radcliffe Says Speaking Out Against J.K. Rowling Was ‘Important’: ‘Not Everybody in the Franchise’ Shares Her Beliefs
At the height of backlash against J.K. Rowling over her views on the transgender community, “Harry Potter” star Daniel Radcliffe published an open letter in which he proclaimed, “Transgender women are women.” In a new interview with IndieWire, Radcliffe opened up about why he decided to speak out publicly against the author who essentially gave him his acting career. “The reason I felt very, very much as though I needed to say something when I did was because, particularly since finishing ‘Potter,’ I’ve met so many queer and trans kids and young people who had a huge amount of identification with...
hiphop-n-more.com
Kanye West Disappointed About Q-Tip Standing With Jewish People: “Never Meet Your Heroes”
Over the years, despite having a good relationship with Ye, Q-Tip has publicly been very critical about him. When Ye was wearing a confederate flag on his clothing in 2013, he said it was wrong because people continue to suffer hardship from things that happened under that banner. When Ye came out in support of Trump, Q-Tip acknowledged that he loved him but said they needed to have a conversation. Despite these, the pair appeared together on ‘Thank You’ and was set to produce on The Life Of Pablo.
Trevor Noah Pitches Elon Musk on Plan to Make Twitter Profitable: ‘Charge White People to Say the N-Word’
Trevor Noah is among the many who are scoffing at Elon Musk’s plan to start charging Twitter users for blue check verification now that he’s taken over. According to the “Daily Show” host, the smarter move would be to charge white users to use the N-word.
Nick Cannon Confirms Baby No. 11 in Must-See Photoshoot with Pregnant Alyssa Scott
Watch: Nick Cannon Poses for Maternity Shoot With Alyssa Scott. We're going to need a big lens for this big family announcement. Less than two weeks after revealing her pregnancy, Alyssa Scott appeared to confirm she was expecting her second child with Nick Cannon after sharing photos of their maternity photo shoot.
Beyoncé and Jay-Z Are the Proud Family in Rare Pic With Blue Ivy, Sir and Rumi Carter
Watch: Blue Ivy Steals the Show in NEW PIC With Beyonce & Jay-Z Beyoncé got her family into formation for a rare joint photo. Queen Bey and husband Jay-Z, along with all three of their kids, showed off their family's Halloween costume on Instagram Nov. 3, with the tight-knit Carters embodying another famous group: The Proud Family.
hotnewhiphop.com
Kanye West Uses Lauryn Hill’s Career To Call Out The Entertainment Industry
Kanye West spoke about the career of Lauryn Hill on Instagram over the weekend. Kanye West reflected on the career of Lauryn Hill on Instagram, Saturday, wondering what her recording contract looked like and whether it played a role in her decision to stop releasing music. In the post, he referenced Talib Kweli, who responded on his own page.
Why Leni Klum's First Appearance at Mom Heidi Klum's Halloween Party Was Worth the Wait
Watch: 23 of Heidi Klum's Most OUTRAGEOUS Halloween Costumes. Spooky good things come to those who wait. For Leni Klum, it's been impossible to ignore her mom Heidi Klum's epic Halloween costumes over the years. After all, she has earned the title of Queen of Halloween thanks to her countless head-turning looks.
Henry Cavill Reacts to Twilight Author Stephenie Meyer Wanting Him to Play Edward
Watch: Robert Pattinson & Kristen Stewart's "Twilight" Audition Secrets. Hold on tight for this revelation, spider monkeys: Henry Cavill could've been Edward Cullen. Though the actor didn't know about the movie's existence, Twilight author Stephenie Meyer once envisioned him as her "perfect Edward." However, per a 2007 post on her blog, she was disappointed to find that then 24-year-old Cavill wasn't the right age for her vampire protagonist.
Shangela and Tyra Banks Want to Make Life-Size 3 Together
Watch: Shangela Makes DWTS History as First Drag Queen Contestant. Shine bright, shine far, Shangela is a star. On Oct. 31's episode of Dancing With the Stars, Shangela and partner Gleb Savchenko danced their way through a haunted doll jazz routine to Taylor Swift's "Look What You Made Me Do." But the toy act was more than familiar to host Tyra Banks, who starred as a doll come to life in the iconic film franchise Life-Size and Life-Size 2.
The Truth About Where Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Stand 3 Months After Their Breakup
Watch: Kourtney THROWS UP at Wedding and Kim & Pete Back Together?. Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are no longer keeping up with each other. Three months after their August breakup, the pair "are not speaking," a source exclusively told E! News, "and not hanging out again." That doesn't mean...
Bridgerton’s Simone Ashley Reveals Why Kate Sharma Is “F--king Nervous” In Season 3
Watch: Simone Ashley Talks Bridgerton Season 3: "SUPER Steamy" Heavy is the head that wears the crown. Simone Ashley, who plays Kate Sharma on Netflix's Bridgerton, teased that while the upcoming third season finds Kate adjusting to her role of viscountess, the cracks in her armor are still visible. "Even...
Popculture
Justin Bieber Targets Eminem on Social Media Over 'Modern Rap' Diss
Did Justin Bieber call out Eminem for being out of touch? The rapper's seemingly blanket diss of modern rap has ruffled a few feathers, even from fellow artists. Back in August 2019, Eminem (real name Marshall Mathers) released his surprise album, Kamikaze. It topped charts worldwide and saw the hip-hop veteran make a record-breaking comeback. However, in addition to backlash for using homophobic lyrics on tracks such as "Fall," Eminem also came under fire from Bieber for his lack of understanding of hip-hop's new breed. Eminem can be heard criticizing and dissing modern rappers by name in the album's opening track, "The Ringer," including Lil Yachty, Iggy Azalea, Lil Pump, Lil Xan, and Machine Gun Kelly, who fired back at Eminem's diss track with one of his own. "I heard your mumblin' but it's jumbled in mumbo-jumbo / The era that I'm from will pummel you, that's what it's comin' to / What the fuck you're gonna do when you run into it? / I'm gonna crumble you and I'll take a number two," Eminem raps.
Newly Engaged Rachel Bradshaw Reveals How Dad Terry Hilariously Spoiled Her Fiancé's Proposal
Watch: Rachel Bradshaw Says Her Father Terry SPOILED Her Marriage Proposal. Rachel Bradshaw's proposal didn't exactly go as planned. In fact, The Bradshaw Bunch star revealed her dad Terry Bradshaw hilariously spilled the news of her fiancé Chase Lybbert's engagement plans before he actually got down on one knee.
Dead to Me Season 3 Trailer: Christina Applegate & Linda Cardellini Are Outlaws on the Run
The truth is catching up to Jen and Judy. Dead to Me's leading housewives Jen (Christina Applegate) and Judy (Linda Cardellini) formed a tight bond over the crimes they each committed in season one—with Jen killing Steve (James Marsden), and Judy being the driver in the hit-and-run that killed Jen's husband, Ted. But in the trailer for the third and final season of the Netflix black comedy, one of those secrets wont stay buried for long as Steve's body is finally discovered by police.
Popculture
HBO Max Adding Controversial 2022 Movie Next Week
Olivia Wilde's Don't Worry Darling now has a streaming date. The film will hit HBO Max 45 days after its theatrical run began. Don't Worry Darling stars Florence Pugh and Harry Styles, and was beset with controversy in the lead-up to its release. Don't Worry Darling will be released to...
TMZ.com
Kanye Compares Himself to Emmett Till in 'Lynching' Rant to Ari Emanuel
Kanye West is on a new tear -- suggesting what happened to Emmett Till is what's happening to him as he falls from grace ... this while trying to get Ari Emanuel's attention. New posts have been popping up on Ye's IG page of late -- ever since he was reinstated -- but a string of troubling thoughts are cropping up Sunday ... including the notion that he's going through a modern-day "lynching," presumably at the hands of the ex-WME chief.
How the Kardashians Are Honoring Kendall Jenner on Her 27th Birthday
Watch: See ALL of Kendall Jenner's Show-Stopping Fashion Looks. The Kardashian-Jenners sure know how to make a birthday girl feel special. The famous family showed love for Kendall Jenner on social media in honor of her 27th birthday on Nov. 3. Kris Jenner—who turns 67 in two days on Nov....
Influencer Remi Bader Debuts New Boyfriend With “Hard Launch”
Remi Bader just launched her latest collaboration—but it's not what you'd think. The influencer went public with her new boyfriend on Nov. 1, posting a black and white pic of the couple kissing to Instagram. While Remi didn't caption the photo or tag her mystery boo in the post, she expanded on their relationship in a subsequent TikTok video.
See Pregnant Hilary Swank and Her "Little Pumpkins" in Adorable Halloween Photo
Watch: Hilary Swank on the Significance of Her Twins' Due Date. This soon-to-be mummy had an extra sweet Halloween. Hilary Swank, who is expecting twins with her husband Philip Schneider, got into the holiday spirit by posting a photo of herself wearing a T-shirt with two jack-o'-lanterns across her baby bump and the words "my little pumpkins" to Instagram Oct. 31. And the Oscar winner wasn't the only one to sport some festive attire. Swank's dog Moon also donned a pumpkin sweater.
Jimmy Kimmel's Halloween Candy Prank Makes an Official, Tearful Return
Watch: Jimmy Kimmel Shares Update on Son Billy 5 Years After Heart Surgery. Jimmy Kimmel's controversial Halloween trick has returned. After a two-year hiatus, Jimmy Kimmel Live! has officially brought back and endorsed its annual YouTube prank challenge, "Hey Jimmy Kimmel, I Told My Kids I Ate All Their Halloween Candy!" On Nov. 2, the talk show featured a compilation of fan-submitted home videos of parents telling their young children they consumed their treats, causing a whole lot of tears.
