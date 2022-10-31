ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamston, NC

Falcons battle, but fall to Riverside

By Thadd White Group Editor
Bertie Ledger-Advance
WILLIAMSTON - The Falcons entered Friday with a 4-5 record and a distinct underdog.

No one must have told Collin Sneed’s team, however, as the Falcons rolled off 32 points unanswered and led until the final two minutes of the game.

The Falcons battled all the way to the final 1:11 before succumbing to the 9-1 Knights.

Riverside trailed 32-28 with less than two minutes to play in the contest when they put together a drive that resulted in a come-from-behind win.

Shamir Basnight capped the drive with a short run that, when coupled with a two-point conversion pass from freshman quarterback Jysen Shepherd to Kwali Basnight – gave the Knights a 36-32 lead.

A Bertie turnover ended the contest with Riverside earning the win.

The Knights jumped out to an early lead and scored early and often over the first quarter and a half.

It started on the first play from scrimmage when Shepherd connected with Kumasi Hines on a 56-yard touchdown pass. The conversion failed, but Riverside led 6-0.

Riverside scored again just two minutes later when Basnight scored on a six-yard run. Shepherd connected with Hines on the two-point conversion, and the Knights led 14-0.

RHS continued scoring in the first quarter, this time when Anthony Killiebrew scored on a one-yard plunge. The conversion failed again, but the Knights still led 20-0.

After back-to-back fumbles for each team, the Knights put together their final score in the first half. Basnight scored on a 34-yard run with 9:14 to play in the first half. Basnight added the conversion himself, giving Riverside a 28-0 advantage.

From there, however, the Falcons rolled off the next 32 points unanswered.

D.J. Spruill scored on a 38-yard run for the Falcons with 7:25 to play in the second quarter. Molique Dedmond added the conversion and Bertie had trimmed the deficit to 28-8.

The Falcons scored one more time in the first half, when Spruill rumbled 15 yards to paydirt with 32 seconds remaining in the period. Spruill added the conversion and the Falcons closed the gap to 28-16.

Bertie continued their scoring in the third quarter.

Jerry Mabine went in on a one-yard plunge. Jahkelvin Rascoe added the conversion, and Bertie was within four at 28-24.

The Falcons finally took the lead with less than a minute to play in the third quarter.

Rascoe went 43 yards to paydirt followed by a Dedmond conversion run as Bertie took a 32-28 lead.

That game stayed that way until late in the fourth quarter when Riverside came up with a stop on fourth down that led to their victory.

Bertie will host a game in the first round of the playoffs when the No. 15 seed Falcons (4-6) host No. 18 Pender (5-5) at Roy L. Bond Jr. Stadium.

KINSTON, NC
Bertie Ledger-Advance

