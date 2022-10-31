Read full article on original website
wglt.org
Valuable Lincoln artifacts are taken from a Springfield museum as feuding with a not-for-profit intensifies
A valuable cache of 1,500-plus Lincoln artifacts that were part of a multimillion-dollar acquisition 15 years ago was trucked away this week from the Springfield Lincoln museum that had housed them — with no plans of bringing them back. It’s the latest by-product of an acrimonious relationship between the...
wglt.org
State and local leaders break ground (again) for new Ferrero facility
For the second time in six months, Ferrero North America celebrated a ceremonial groundbreaking and new addition to the Bloomington-Normal economy with state and local leaders present Wednesday morning. The international chocolate and candy company plans to add a new manufacturing facility to its preexisting campus on the southwest side...
Central Illinois Proud
The Baby Fold needs volunteers for Fest of Trees
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — The Baby Fold is prepared to host its annual holiday fundraiser the weekend before Thanksgiving. The Festival of Trees is the non-profit’s largest fundraiser and all proceeds from the auction go directly back to help Central Illinois families that benefit from The Baby Fold’s services.
25newsnow.com
Pritzker, Durbin rally with Democrats at Illinois State University
NORMAL (WGEM) - With six days to go until the General Election, Gov. JB Pritzker and Sen. Darren Bailey are making their final rounds across the state. Pritzker held a ‘Get Out the Vote’ meet and greet event with students at Illinois State University Wednesday. The governor said...
wcbu.org
Methodist, Proctor, and Pekin hospitals move closer to joining Carle Health
UnityPoint Health has signed an agreement to transfer the affiliations of Methodist, Proctor and Pekin hospitals to Carle Health. Carle Health is based in Urbana. The hospital system manages facilities in several Illinois communities, including Eureka and Normal. The agreement would add UnityPoint - Central Illinois' hospitals to those under the Carle umbrella.
Central Illinois Proud
Loving Living Local: Peoria Rescue Ministries
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Watch this Loving Living Local segment and learn about how you can help your neighbors in need with Peoria Rescue Ministries.
wglt.org
Bloomington mother in missing baby case is acquitted based on her mental condition
The whereabouts of the body of an infant who was reported missing in February remained a mystery Thursday after the infant’s mother was acquitted of concealing a death, based on her mental condition at the time the baby died. A stipulated bench trial in McLean County in which the...
Central Illinois Proud
Missing Bloomington teen located
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A Bloomington teen who was missing for nearly a month was located Wednesday. 13-year-old Colin Harris of Bloomington has been located, according to a press release from the Bloomington Police Department. Harris had last been seen with his friends at approximately 8 p.m. on Oct....
1470 WMBD
Congressional candidate’s campaign comes to Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. — With less than a week to go before the November election, one of Illinois’ two candidates for the seat in Congress from the 17th District is campaigning in Peoria. Republican Esther Joy King (R-East Moline) tells WMBD’s “The Greg and Dan Show”, what she lacks...
WAND TV
Champaign Park District holiday lights prep vandalized
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Light strands being placed at Prairie Farm for the Winter Nights at Prairie Farm event in Champaign have been vandalized. The lights were cut over the course of two days with about $700 in lights being damaged. On-site surveillance footage is being reviewed in search of...
wcbu.org
'Son of a Guitar Man:' Iconic singer-songwriter Dave Chastain looks back during recent visit 'home'
A central Illinois musical icon, Dave Chastain, recently stopped by the WCBU studio to reflect on his successful 40-plus year career. In town for the recent “Another Second Chance” concert/celebration in Peoria, Chastain, now 69 and living in Florida with his wife, Sue Schnarr Chastain, talked in depth about his musical influences. He also discussed the success of the Dave Chastain Band’s 1980 Rockin’ Roulette album and tour, his family’s recent escape from Hurricane Ian, and his central Illinois musical legacy during an interview highlighted Oct. 31 on WCBU’s All Things Peoria.
Champaign City Council votes to honor late bar owner
UPDATE at 8:43 p.m. on 11/1/2022 The Champaign City Council voted unanimously to rename a street after a longtime bar owner. ORIGINAL STORY: CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign City Council will vote Tuesday night on a proposal to rename a street after a longtime bar owner. Tumble Inn, located at 302 South Neil Street, […]
starvedrock.media
Raisinets maker plans $214 million dollar expansion in Bloomington
You may know Bloomington is where Raisinets and 100 Grand candy are made. But, Ferrero Chocolate North America is sweetening their presence with a $214 million dollar expansion. Governor J.B. Pritzker joined Ferrero and local officials Wednesday in Bloomington for the groundbreaking of a 169,000 square foot facility. This expansion...
wglt.org
McLean County Board District 8 candidates have different approaches to the same issues
The four candidates running to represent the west side of Bloomington on the McLean County Board have different philosophical approaches and different ways to approach the same issues. There are four candidates, two from each major party, seeking two board seats representing District 8, an urban district and went heavily...
Herald & Review
Watch now: Candidates spar over SAFE-T Act at Decatur forum
DECATUR — With Election Day just one week away, fierce debate about Illinois’ SAFE-T Act dominated a local candidate forum. During the Decatur Regional Chamber of Commerce’s Pancakes & Politicians forum on Tuesday, candidates at the federal, state and local levels sparred over the act’s elimination of cash bail.
25newsnow.com
Green Gables rebuild clears government hurdle
MCLEAN COUNTY (25 News Now) - A popular McLean County restaurant that burned down in a devastating fire last May is a step closer to opening again at the same location near Lake Bloomington, north of the Twin Cities. Green Gables’ owners Kyle and Amy Tague won approval for their...
Christie Clinic require masks at all locations
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — There are new updates involving mask requirements at Christie Clinic. Starting Tuesday, Christie Clinic facilities are once again requiring masks. As stated on their website, Christie Clinic is following the CDC Covid-19 Community Transmission Rates tracker. Their decision to require masks is based on the CDC’s report of an increased county […]
Central Illinois Proud
Health experts stress prevention of RSV, flu, COVID
BLOOMINGTON, Ill (WMBD) — COVID-19 isn’t the only scary disease spreading this time of year; medical professionals are warning of a potential triple-demic of viruses including COVID-19, the yearly flu and Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). RSV the flu, and COVID-19, are all respiratory viruses spreading in Central Illinois.
wglt.org
Election officers encouraged by early voter turnout in McLean County
This is Luke Stremlau's first election as executive director of the Bloomington Election Commission, the agency that counts the ballots in Bloomington. Stremlau said early voting seems to be more brisk than before based on what other election officers have shared. “When I did election judge training, I was told...
Central Illinois Proud
Arson dogs arrive in Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Fire Departments’ newest additions arrived on Monday from North Carolina. Two 14-month Belgium Malinois, a girl and a boy, will serve as accelerant detection dogs who assist arson investigators with fire investigations. The female dog is named Molly after the nation’s first...
