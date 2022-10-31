It’s only days before Tuesday’s elections and while I’m not surprised at the amount of campaign advertising on television, radio, and online, I’m more befuddled by their conflicting and confusing statements about the candidates and their stances. Must we rely on ads to decide this election season? Sadly, yes. Campaign ads are often the only source so many depend on especially at the last minute since so few voters research candidates before going to the polls. Even worse, it’s become the nature of the political beast that campaign donations saturate our ad space.

CONNECTICUT STATE ・ 9 HOURS AGO