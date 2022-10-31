ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Everett, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
myedmondsnews.com

Get Your Ducks in a Row panel discussion at Edmonds Waterfront Center Nov. 10

S enior housing and care expert Mary Cordova will lead a panel discussion at the Edmonds Waterfront Center at 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10 on preparing to transition into senior housing. This discussion is relevant for seniors who want to plan ahead or adult children seeking more information on how to best support their aging parents.
EDMONDS, WA
myedmondsnews.com

Scene in Edmonds: Community Table now open at Edmonds Waterfront Center

The Edmonds Rotary Club launched its Community Table project Wednesday at the Edmonds Waterfront Center. “We had lots of interest and great questions asked by the community,” said Rotary Club member Maggie Peterson. Every Wednesday from 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m., a Rotary member or other community volunteer will...
EDMONDS, WA
myedmondsnews.com

Reader view: A step up for Edmonds

A recent city council meeting included a decision to defer the review of downtown building heights and maintain a building height limit of 30 feet for downtown including mixed-use BD2 zoning. Mixed use is the term associated with a building containing a mix of commercial and residential occupancy. The planning department representatives informed council that the building height of 30 feet for new mixed-use buildings often means the first floor commercial of most downtown new-construction, BD2-zoned properties would need to be built a bit below grade (subterranean). The Gregory Building at 5th and Walnut Street was referenced as an example.
EDMONDS, WA
myedmondsnews.com

Reminder: Time to cast your vote in Nov. 8 general election

A reminder that the deadline to vote in the Nov. 8 general election is around the corner, with many races on the ballot. These include U.S. congressional offices, the Washington State Secretary of State, state legislative offices, judicial positions and local offices like Prosecuting Attorney and PUD Commissioner. There are several state and local ballot measures for voters to consider as well.
EVERETT, WA
myedmondsnews.com

Superintendent’s Student Advisory Committee selected for 2022-23 school year

Meet the new members of the Edmonds School District’s Superintendent’s Student Advisory Committee for the 2022-23 school year. Students were selected earlier this month after consideration by Interim Superintendent Dr. Rebecca Miner and her Instructional Cabinet. The committee, which will meet monthly with the superintendent and cabinet members,...
EDMONDS, WA
myedmondsnews.com

Gold Star Families Memorial Monument unveiled in Lynnwood

A monument dedicated to the families of fallen U.S. military members was unveiled Wednesday in Lynnwood’s newly redeveloped Veterans Memorial Park. Hundreds gathered in the park – located at 44th Avenue West and 194th Street Southwest – to witness the unveiling of the Gold Star Families Memorial Monument. Gold Star Families are those family members of military personnel who died in the line of duty. During the ceremony, Lynnwood Mayor Christine Frizzell thanked the Gold Star Mothers in attendance and assured them they were not alone in their grief.
LYNNWOOD, WA
myedmondsnews.com

Edmonds College to host 10th annual Veterans Day celebration on Nov. 8

Edmonds College will host its 10th annual Veterans Day celebration in person and virtually on Tuesday, Nov. 8. The event starts at 2 p.m. at the college’s Black Box Theatre and is free to the public. Veterans will be honored throughout the celebration, with special recognition given to Native...
EDMONDS, WA
myedmondsnews.com

Native plant giveaway at Edmonds Demo Garden Nov. 5

The Edmonds Wildlife Habitat Native Plant Demonstration Garden is hosting a native plant giveaway this Saturday, Nov. 5, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Edmonds Demo Garden will be giving away “starts” that have been collected and are growing from cuttings from native plants located in the demo garden and other nearby natural areas on city property. There will also be some “extra“ small native plants. Planting and care instructions will be provide by volunteers.
EDMONDS, WA
myedmondsnews.com

Letter to the editor: An election poem

Assaults a man whose wife he thinks is bad. For stopping lies that drive these poor fools mad. Your politicians will not take the chance. To wink at lies and share in the disgrace. Trump lost. He lies. His lies are a disease,. Metastasizing, spreading through the land. And yet...
EDMONDS, WA
myedmondsnews.com

Art Beat: All about Edmonds Porchfest

2-3 p.m. Kickoff at the Main Stage Red Barn (5th and Maple) The first Edmonds PorchFest kicks off this Saturday. After a rough couple of pandemic years, what better way to celebrate and support local musicians and the community than with a free music festival?. PorchFest started in Ithaca, New...
EDMONDS, WA
myedmondsnews.com

EC Jazz and Salsa Band fundraiser Nov. 5 to support trip to Puerto Rico

The Edmonds College Jazz and Salsa Band will transform the Black Box Theatre into a nightclub on Saturday, Nov. 5, to host a fundraiser to support an upcoming trip to Puerto Rico. The event will feature salsa dancing, music from the band, dance lessons, and an auction. The event will take place from 7-9 p.m., with doors opening at 6:30 p.m.
EDMONDS, WA
myedmondsnews.com

Edmonds Halloween costume contest winners announced

Here are the winners of the Edmonds Chamber of Commerce Halloween costume contest, sponsored by Windermere Edmonds. (See all entrants showing off their costumes in the video above.) Ages 0-6: Back to the Future (Waylon and Wyatt Ochoa) Ages 7-12: Wednesday Addams (Nora McKinstry) Teen: Batman & Robin (Oliver W...
myedmondsnews.com

High school sports roundup for Nov. 3, 2022

Natalie Cardin scored the game’s lone goal in the 74th minute and goalkeeper Sierra Sonko posted the shutout as the Mountlake Terrace Hawks advanced to the state tournament for the first time since 1991. Click here for the game story. Volleyball. Oak Harbor defeated Edmonds-Woodway 3-0 Edmonds-Woodway’s season came...
MOUNTLAKE TERRACE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy