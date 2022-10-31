Read full article on original website
myedmondsnews.com
Get Your Ducks in a Row panel discussion at Edmonds Waterfront Center Nov. 10
S enior housing and care expert Mary Cordova will lead a panel discussion at the Edmonds Waterfront Center at 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10 on preparing to transition into senior housing. This discussion is relevant for seniors who want to plan ahead or adult children seeking more information on how to best support their aging parents.
myedmondsnews.com
Scene in Edmonds: Community Table now open at Edmonds Waterfront Center
The Edmonds Rotary Club launched its Community Table project Wednesday at the Edmonds Waterfront Center. “We had lots of interest and great questions asked by the community,” said Rotary Club member Maggie Peterson. Every Wednesday from 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m., a Rotary member or other community volunteer will...
myedmondsnews.com
Council agrees to maintain property tax rate, honors Purple Heart veterans and marsh volunteers
The Edmonds City Council during its Tuesday night business meeting voted unanimously to maintain the city’s property tax at it current rate, but did vote for a 1% increase in the EMS tax. Under state law, cities are allowed to raise property taxes 1% annually. Although the council voted...
myedmondsnews.com
Reader view: A step up for Edmonds
A recent city council meeting included a decision to defer the review of downtown building heights and maintain a building height limit of 30 feet for downtown including mixed-use BD2 zoning. Mixed use is the term associated with a building containing a mix of commercial and residential occupancy. The planning department representatives informed council that the building height of 30 feet for new mixed-use buildings often means the first floor commercial of most downtown new-construction, BD2-zoned properties would need to be built a bit below grade (subterranean). The Gregory Building at 5th and Walnut Street was referenced as an example.
myedmondsnews.com
Reminder: Time to cast your vote in Nov. 8 general election
A reminder that the deadline to vote in the Nov. 8 general election is around the corner, with many races on the ballot. These include U.S. congressional offices, the Washington State Secretary of State, state legislative offices, judicial positions and local offices like Prosecuting Attorney and PUD Commissioner. There are several state and local ballot measures for voters to consider as well.
myedmondsnews.com
Superintendent’s Student Advisory Committee selected for 2022-23 school year
Meet the new members of the Edmonds School District’s Superintendent’s Student Advisory Committee for the 2022-23 school year. Students were selected earlier this month after consideration by Interim Superintendent Dr. Rebecca Miner and her Instructional Cabinet. The committee, which will meet monthly with the superintendent and cabinet members,...
myedmondsnews.com
Gold Star Families Memorial Monument unveiled in Lynnwood
A monument dedicated to the families of fallen U.S. military members was unveiled Wednesday in Lynnwood’s newly redeveloped Veterans Memorial Park. Hundreds gathered in the park – located at 44th Avenue West and 194th Street Southwest – to witness the unveiling of the Gold Star Families Memorial Monument. Gold Star Families are those family members of military personnel who died in the line of duty. During the ceremony, Lynnwood Mayor Christine Frizzell thanked the Gold Star Mothers in attendance and assured them they were not alone in their grief.
myedmondsnews.com
Edmonds College to host 10th annual Veterans Day celebration on Nov. 8
Edmonds College will host its 10th annual Veterans Day celebration in person and virtually on Tuesday, Nov. 8. The event starts at 2 p.m. at the college’s Black Box Theatre and is free to the public. Veterans will be honored throughout the celebration, with special recognition given to Native...
myedmondsnews.com
Native plant giveaway at Edmonds Demo Garden Nov. 5
The Edmonds Wildlife Habitat Native Plant Demonstration Garden is hosting a native plant giveaway this Saturday, Nov. 5, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Edmonds Demo Garden will be giving away “starts” that have been collected and are growing from cuttings from native plants located in the demo garden and other nearby natural areas on city property. There will also be some “extra“ small native plants. Planting and care instructions will be provide by volunteers.
myedmondsnews.com
Letter to the editor: An election poem
Assaults a man whose wife he thinks is bad. For stopping lies that drive these poor fools mad. Your politicians will not take the chance. To wink at lies and share in the disgrace. Trump lost. He lies. His lies are a disease,. Metastasizing, spreading through the land. And yet...
myedmondsnews.com
Art Beat: All about Edmonds Porchfest
2-3 p.m. Kickoff at the Main Stage Red Barn (5th and Maple) The first Edmonds PorchFest kicks off this Saturday. After a rough couple of pandemic years, what better way to celebrate and support local musicians and the community than with a free music festival?. PorchFest started in Ithaca, New...
myedmondsnews.com
EC Jazz and Salsa Band fundraiser Nov. 5 to support trip to Puerto Rico
The Edmonds College Jazz and Salsa Band will transform the Black Box Theatre into a nightclub on Saturday, Nov. 5, to host a fundraiser to support an upcoming trip to Puerto Rico. The event will feature salsa dancing, music from the band, dance lessons, and an auction. The event will take place from 7-9 p.m., with doors opening at 6:30 p.m.
myedmondsnews.com
Edmonds Halloween costume contest winners announced
Here are the winners of the Edmonds Chamber of Commerce Halloween costume contest, sponsored by Windermere Edmonds. (See all entrants showing off their costumes in the video above.) Ages 0-6: Back to the Future (Waylon and Wyatt Ochoa) Ages 7-12: Wednesday Addams (Nora McKinstry) Teen: Batman & Robin (Oliver W...
myedmondsnews.com
Sponsor spotlight: Scotty’s Food Truck special this week — Fresh Dungeness Crab Roll
Scotty’s Food Truck will feature a Fresh Dungeness Crab Roll special this week. Enjoy a Dungeness crab salad on a fresh grilled roll, served with fries. The truck will be in Edmonds’ Five Corners neighborhood Thursday-Saturday. Call ahead to avoid the wait: 206-795-1615. Five Corners in Edmonds. 8330...
myedmondsnews.com
Two arrested in Edmonds last year sentenced to prison for trafficking elephant ivory, white rhinoceros horn
Two foreign nationals arrested in Edmonds last year after arriving in the U.S. to negotiate details of a elephant ivory and white rhinoceros horn smuggling operation received federal prison sentences Tuesday. Both men — from Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo (CRD) pleaded guilty in July to consipracy and Lacey Act...
myedmondsnews.com
High school sports roundup for Nov. 3, 2022
Natalie Cardin scored the game’s lone goal in the 74th minute and goalkeeper Sierra Sonko posted the shutout as the Mountlake Terrace Hawks advanced to the state tournament for the first time since 1991. Click here for the game story. Volleyball. Oak Harbor defeated Edmonds-Woodway 3-0 Edmonds-Woodway’s season came...
