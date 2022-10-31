so he had stolen plates. he ran from a traffic stop. he tried to run again hitting and dragging a cop with his door and got shot at. The girl in the car obviously knew the guy was doing something wrong and didn't want to be there or in the car with him. The cop, didn't follow procedure and now will be held accountable. Both people are responsible for their actions. neither of them are innocent
The kid's parents should have taught him to always comply with a police command. You don't have to speak but you better comply with commands for your safety. Now his parents are using their son to make money........how sad. Their son caused this whole mess.
Cantu would be just fine today if he had complied with the police officer and gotten out of the car. Look at all the misery this kid's decision has caused.
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
