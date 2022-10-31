ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

96.1 The Eagle

Is New York State The Best Place To Raise A Family?

As someone who just recently got married, I am always getting questions about when my husband and I will be expanding our family. While the answer is always the same, it is something that we think about and we have conversations about. I know in my mind I have a few concerns about bringing a life into the world at it's current state. However, that isn't necessarily the case for everyone.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
nystateofpolitics.com

Can upstate New York make the difference in the race for governor?

As the rallies swell at campaign stops around New York in the final days of the gubernatorial election, upstate voters may be up for grabs. Both Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul and Republican challenger Rep. Lee Zeldin hope to compete in parts of upstate New York in an increasingly competitive general election.
RENSSELAER COUNTY, NY
96.1 The Eagle

Upstate New York Wrote U.S. Aviation History at These 11 Places

In war and in peace, Upstate New York has stepped forward to write the history of aviation in America in large, bold letters. This is something many don't realize. This gallery highlights 11 different milestones in the DNA of Upstate New York aviation history. We look at some of the most wonderful flight museums you will find anywhere in the United States, rich with captivating stories and true history. These museums look at everything from the history of motorless flight, such as gliders and sailplanes alike, to the Golden Age of flight with "those daring young men in their flying machines," and yes, we are speaking of bi-planes here!
96.1 The Eagle

Trying to Beat the Voting Lines? Here’s Some Tips For New York Voters

Everyone hates lines, myself most of all. I remember for the 2020 presidential election I woke before dawn and headed to the polls, in the dark, right as they opened, to try to avoid the voting line. The only problem is everyone else in my district apparently woke before dawn and headed to the polls, in the dark, right as they opened, to try to avoid the voting line. So despite my best efforts to the contrary, I spent two hours that I could have spent sleeping waiting in line to pull the lever and get my sticker.
NEW YORK STATE
96.1 The Eagle

This Upstate New York City Might Be A Dragon Paradise

We aren't here to argue whether or not dragons were real. We are here to show you some interesting data, that dragons may consider this Upstate New York city a cozy home. ShaneCo.com put together a ranking of "The Best U.S. Cities to Be a Dragon." How did they come up with this answer? They took a look at the top 100 cities in the country then looked at factors like the following: how dragons would favor areas of high elevation, cities with higher population density, fewer physically active people, tons of cattle per capita, and more homes without basements for people to hide in.
ROCHESTER, NY
Gotham Gazette

Updated New York Voter Enrollment Numbers Show Playing Field for 2022 Election

New York State added over 400,000 voters to the rolls since the last gubernatorial election in 2018, a 3% increase in total enrollment, according to the latest data released by the State Board of Elections on Tuesday. The 424,000 net additional voters since 2018 bring the total to 13.1 million...
travelyouman.com

The 16 Best Hikes In New York State (You Need To Experience)

Giving you reasons to escape the growing rush may seem paradoxical with New York City nearly reopened (we find it hard to believe it, too). But to properly appreciate living in this city, you periodically need to leave it, and Upstate New York’s pure air and abundant personal space are the ideal antidotes to the (very soon-to-be) packed rooftop bars and congested subways.
NEW YORK STATE
96.1 The Eagle

15 “Secret” Places to Visit in the Catskill Mountains

The beautiful Catskill Mountains of New York State are a place of incredible natural wonder, fantastic history, and a whole lot of "secret" and off the beaten path places to explore and enjoy with the whole family. This list of 15 places includes the only mountain fire tower in the...
Queens Post

The 4 Ballot Questions Up for a Vote in New York in November

This article was originally published by The CITY on Oct. 31, 2022 By Rachel Holliday Smith. There will be more than just candidates on your ballot in November. New York City voters also will have four proposals to decide on: a statewide proposal that would boost spending in Albany on future environment-related projects plus three city proposals to create a “statement of values” for the government, form a racial equity office, and define how the cost of living is calculated.
ALBANY, NY
POLITICO

Where Zeldin would steer the state

Presented by For the Many Environmental Action Inc. We’ve heard what Gov. Kathy Hochul has in mind for New York if she is reelected. Her opponent, Rep. Lee Zeldin, has plans too, if he becomes the first Republican elected statewide in two decades — and he filled in some details with POLITICO’s Joe Spector. (Though a more succinct version might be found on the lips of Times Square’s Naked Cowboy, who sings that he is fully Team Zeldin.)
FLORIDA STATE
WIBX 950

Exciting News For Deer Hunters In New York State

See anything yet? It has been very warm and many deer hunters across New York have been reporting that they have seen some deer action but could really use some colder air to move in. But while we wait for the snow and frosty air, the deer season rolls on and if you want a doe permit, you are in luck.
NEW YORK STATE
96.1 The Eagle

96.1 The Eagle

