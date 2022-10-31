Read full article on original website
Prong Road on Ocracoke Island to close for a few weeks starting Nov. 7
From 6:00 a.m. on Monday, November 7, through the end of the month, Prong Road on Ocracoke Island will be closed as part of a North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) project to protect a vulnerable stretch of N.C. Highway 12 from flooding. Prong Road is located on the northern...
A cycle of septic repairs, washouts on park service beaches
RODANTHE — Nothing good can be said about septic tanks leaking their foul contents onto a public beach. It sounds even worse that it’s within a national seashore on the Outer Banks renowned for its beautiful, clean beaches. That unfortunate reality illustrates the challenge adapting to rising seas...
Coastal flooding, ocean overwash possible next week
Confidence is increasing that multiple days of strong northeast-to-east winds combined with large waves may produce coastal flooding and ocean overwash along the Outer Banks next week, per an update from the National Weather Service (NWS) Newport/Morehead City office. Minor to moderate coastal flooding is possible along the oceanside from...
Dare County announces Veterans Day closures and trash collection changes
Dare County offices will be closed on Friday, November 11, 2022, in observance of Veterans Day. This includes the Manteo Recycle Yard, the Dare County C&D Landfill, and the Buxton Transfer Station. All Dare County offices and facilities will reopen at 8:30 a.m. on Monday, November 14, 2022. Dare County...
Dare County announces Veterans Day ceremonies and celebrations on the Outer Banks
Dare County recently shared the following Veterans Day ceremonies and celebrations on the Outer Banks, from Hatteras Island to Southern Shores. Veterans Day events throughout the county are as follows:. Hatteras Island: Cape Hatteras Secondary School Veterans Celebration. Cape Hatteras Secondary School (CHSS), which is located at 48576 N.C. Highway...
U.S. Coast Guard assists disabled and adrift fishing vessel off Hatteras Island
On Wednesday, November 1, Station Hatteras Inlet was notified by U.S. Coast Guard Sector North Carolina about a 75’ fishing vessel adrift approximately 34 nautical miles southeast of Hatteras. The station’s 47’ ft. Motor Lifeboat CG47244 got underway at 1:54 a.m. and began making way to the last known...
Steve Basnight, former Hyde County Superintendent, named as new Superintendent for Dare County Schools
Steve Basnight, a former Hyde County Schools Superintendent and former Interim Principal at Cape Hatteras Secondary School of Coastal Studies, was named the new superintendent of Dare County Schools after a closed-door meeting of the Dare County Board of Education (BOE) on Wednesday, November 2. “Dare County Schools is, and...
Community invited to view U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree at Fort Raleigh National Historic Site on Nov. 13
Fort Raleigh National Historic Site, in partnership with the U.S. Forest Service and the Town of Manteo, invites the community to view the 2022 U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree when it makes a stop at Fort Raleigh National Historic Site, from 3-5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 13. Each year, a different national...
Rodney Kenneth Barefoot
MANTEO — Rodney Kenneth Barefoot, 62, of Manteo, NC, passed away unexpectedly on October 24, 2022. Rodney was born on November 4, 1959, to Edward Barefoot and Mary Kathleen Barefoot in Elizabeth City, North Carolina. He was the longtime owner of Roanoke Island Taxi in Manteo, retired from Dare County DSS, and most recently, Rodney worked at the local Piggly Wiggly, where he was a favorite amongst both co-workers and customers.
Colin Midgett of CHSS qualifies for State Cross Country meet for second year in a row
For the second year in a row, Cape Hatteras Secondary School’s Colin Midgett has qualified for the State Cross Country meet. Competing in the Regional Meet over the weekend, Colin ran the 3.1-mile course in 20:40. He easily captured the 5th individual qualifying spot, joining fellow conference runners Omari Brown from Bear Grass, Carter O’Neal, Nicholas Cole, and Noah O’Neal from Ocracoke.
Frisco Native American Museum is hosting a wave of cooking and craft classes this winter
The Frisco Native American Museum is hosting a wave of Native cooking and craft classes in November and December, ranging from Thanksgiving-ready dishes to intricate pine needle baskets and Dreamcatchers. The full list of upcoming classes is below, and all classes come with free admission to the museum. Interested participants...
Lovie D. Fortune
HATTERAS — Lovie D. Fortune of Hatteras, North Carolina passed away on October 29, 2022 at age 66 in Virginia Beach, Virginia. She was survived by her loving husband, Ricky Fortune and her son Aaron Pittard and his wife Beth. She had two grandsons, Andrew Pittard and his wife Cameron and Logan Pittard, all of VA Beach, VA. Lovie is also survived by two sisters, Karen Rogers of Millsboro, DE and Cindy Fullerton and her husband Todd of VA Beach. She had nine nieces and nephews and six great nieces and nephews. Lovie was preceded in death by her parents, Reece Kermit and Dixie Ballance and her brother David Ballance, all of Hatteras, NC. Her dog, Bella, stayed by Lovie’s side during her entire fight with colon cancer.
Meet the Outer Banks SPCA Pet of the Week Bacon
Meet the Outer Banks SPCA pet of the week, Bacon, courtesy of their latest video produced by Dare County’s CURRENT TV. For more information on Bacon, and the many other Outer Banks pets currently up for adoption, visit the Outer Banks SPCA website at https://www.obxspca.org/, or their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/obxspca/
Dare County Sheriff’s Office warns public of phone scam
The Dare County Sheriff’s Office released the following warning on November 2 regarding an ongoing phone scam in the Outer Banks area:. “Scammers are calling, claiming to be deputies and using real deputies names from 2 separate ‘252’ numbers. They are telling them they had missed a court date in which they were to be a witness for a federal case in Dare County. Due to them missing that court date, these individuals were trying to extort money. For example $1,000 for an Failure to Appear (FTA) and $1,500 for a Contempt of Court warrant. Law enforcement will never call and ask for money directly.
