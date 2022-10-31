LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The News 10 First Alert Weather Team has declared a First Alert Weather Day for Saturday due to the threat for very strong winds and power outages. A strong storm system will move through the Great Lakes region on Saturday and this will bring some rain and wind to Mid-Michigan. The rain is not a big threat but there will be on-and-off showers throughout the day on Saturday as a cold front moves through the area. The best chance for rain will be during the afternoon.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 10 HOURS AGO