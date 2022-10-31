Read full article on original website
WILX-TV
Drivers are 16% more likely to hit deer after Daylight Saving Time change
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - At 2 a.m. Sunday, we will fall back an hour and end Daylight Saving Time. According to researchers from the University of Washington, your odds of hitting a deer go up with the time change. Drivers are 16% more likely to hit a deer in the week after clocks fall back.
WILX-TV
Saturday is a First Alert Weather Day due to strong wind threat
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The News 10 First Alert Weather Team has declared a First Alert Weather Day for Saturday due to the threat for very strong winds and power outages. A strong storm system will move through the Great Lakes region on Saturday and this will bring some rain and wind to Mid-Michigan. The rain is not a big threat but there will be on-and-off showers throughout the day on Saturday as a cold front moves through the area. The best chance for rain will be during the afternoon.
WILX-TV
Healthy sleep for Daylight Saving Time
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Daylight Saving Time ends this on Sunday morning at 2 a.m., and time will fall back to 1 a.m. You will get an extra hour to sleep on Sunday. However, every hour change in your sleep schedule can take a day or two for a person to adjust according to experts. Adjusting your sleep schedule ahead of Daylight Saving Time in 15 to 30-minute increments can help with the time change.
WILX-TV
Michigan gas prices rise overnight
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Some gas stations in Mid-Michigan jumped up by nearly half a dollar since yesterday morning. According to AAA, gas prices in Michigan are now 15 cents more than what they were a week ago with drivers paying an average of $4.13. This price is $0.04 less...
WILX-TV
Missing Arkansas woman, unborn baby found dead in Missouri
BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KHBS/KHOG) - A family is devastated by the loss of an Arkansas woman killed along with her unborn baby. “This is one of the most horrific cases that I’ve been personally involved with,” Benton County Sheriff Shawn Holloway said. Authorities in Benton County delivered the tragic...
WILX-TV
Lansing Foodies to fund Olive Burger Festival in 2023
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing foodies was chosen along with 140 groups to participate in the Facebook Community Accelerator Program. Out of 4,800 applicants, Lansing Foodies was chosen as one of the many groups to take part in the Facebook program. The program according to organizers “helps community builders advance their leadership skills and utilize Facebook tools to deepen their community’s impact.”
WILX-TV
Suspicious death investigated in Gratiot County
ITHACA, Mich. (WILX) - A man was found dead in his house in Gratiot County in what police said is a suspicious death. Around 6:24 a.m. on Tuesday, The Gratiot County Sheriff’s Office was called to a home on Main Street in Ithaca for reports of an unconscious 48-year-old man in his home. When officers arrived they found the man dead.
WILX-TV
Michigan sees a rise in car-deer crashes
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - If you’ve noticed more road kill recently, you are not alone. There has been a rise in the number of deer-related collisions across Michigan. In 2021, over 1,400 people were injured and 10 people died because of car-deer crashes according to the Michigan State Police. Six of those people who died were riding motorcycles, while the other deaths involved cars.
WILX-TV
Gravesite service performed for unclaimed remains from Sparrow
LANSING TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - It was a dignified send-off for dozens of people without any family. Men, women and children were laid to rest Wednesday in Lansing Township. Organizers said it’s a simple way to show respect for the unclaimed remains from Sparrow’s Forensic Pathology Unit. A...
WILX-TV
St. Johns updates public on historic Wilson Center redevelopment
ST. JOHNS, Mich. (WILX) - A historic building in St. Johns is in the process of getting a new look. The 97-year-old Wilson Center was once the home of Rodney B. Wilson High School. After that, it was turned into a middle school. The city is hosting an open house...
WILX-TV
‘It was a miracle’: Farmer saved after being buried under soybeans in grain bin
SUMRALL, Miss. (WDAM/Gray News) - A lifelong Mississippi farmer is recovering after he was buried by 10 to 12 feet of soybeans in a grain bin Tuesday. Debra Thornhill is counting her blessings knowing her brother Wayne Breakfield is alive. Thornhill said she realized he was inside a grain bin...
WILX-TV
Wyatt Law gives updated protections for children in Michigan
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer updated people on the protections of Wyatt’s Law to Michigan’s Central Registry for Child Abuse and Neglect. Whitmer signed a bill in May that would allow parents and child-caring employers like schools to more easily get information on a person’s history so they can better protect children. The law went into effect on Tuesday.
WILX-TV
3 plead guilty in staged armed robbery of cash courier van in Okemos
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The men involved in a staged armed robbery in Okemos are facing up to 10 years in jail after pleading guilty to federal charges. According to the U.S. Department of Justice, 27-year-old Paschal Osinachi Uchendu, 21-year-old Stephen Ikechuwku Uchendu and 20-year-old Todd Lamonte Harris, Jr. pleaded guilty in staging the armed robbery of a courier van that had more than $1.2 million.
WILX-TV
2-year-old child shot near Lansing apartment complex
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A 2-year-old child was hospitalized Wednesday following a shooting near the Kaynorth Community Apartments complex. According to authorities, the shooting happened just before 2:30 p.m. on Kaynorth Road, between Cedar and Joshua streets. News 10 cameras captured officers from the Lansing Police Department and a K-9...
WILX-TV
Meridian Township Farmers Market to remain outdoors this winter
MERIDIAN TWP., Mich. (WILX) - The outdoor market in Meridian Township will remain outdoors at the Marketplace on the Green Pavilion for the winter season. Every Saturday, beginning Nov. 5 and continuing through December 17, you can visit the market from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will be a...
WILX-TV
St Johns, Grand Ledge police departments warn residents of familiar phone scam
ST. JOHNS, Mich. (WILX) - Police in St. Johns and Grand Ledge are warning residents of a common phone scam. The Grand Ledge Police Department said it has received reports of fraudulent phone calls from individuals claiming to be law enforcement and requesting money. These calls are not legitimate. The...
WILX-TV
American Legion in Howell honors veterans, brings awareness to veteran suicides
HOWELL, Mich. (WILX) - The Howell American Legion is placing crosses representing veteran lives not on the battlefield, but from mental illness. Each cross represents the daily veterans’ lives lost from suicide. It’s a big problem in the U.S and in Michigan. According to the latest statistics from...
WILX-TV
Ingham County Sheriff reports death of inmate
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A 55-year-old inmate died in the hospital after being found in medical distress while in jail. Ingham County Sheriff Scott Wriggelsworth reported that inmate Dudley Lamont Riley, a 55-year-old man from Lansing, was found by deputies in medical distress on Tuesday during a check-in. The medical...
WILX-TV
Police search for two stolen snowmobiles in Clinton County
EAGLE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Police in Clinton County are looking for two stolen snowmobiles that were taken in April. Pictures show two blue trucks at a storage facility on Grand River Highway near M-100. Police said one appears to be a half-ton Dodge Ram towing a trailer, with the two snowmobiles inside, and a blue Ford Ranger trailing behind. The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office released photos of two cars on Facebook Tuesday morning.
WILX-TV
Surge in RSV cases leads to a short supply of amoxicillin
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - One of the most commonly used antibiotics for children is now on the FDA’s Drug Shortage List. With health experts predicting the worst cold and flu season since the pandemic and 32 states reporting an increase in RSV cases, amoxicillin is now in short supply here in Michigan and across the country.
