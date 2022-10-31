Read full article on original website
Jerry E. Roberts
Jerry Eugene Roberts, 79, died October 29, 2022, at Hospice House, Hutchinson. He was born March 23, 1943, in El Dorado, to Eldon and Tressa (Cummings), Roberts. Jerry graduated from Hutchinson High School in 1961. He then worked for Republic Paperboard/Sonoco for 38 years, retiring in 2000. Jerry was a passionate Reserve Officer for the Hutchinson Police Department and the Reno County Sheriff’s office from 1973 to 1985.
Jack Hatchel
Jack Hatchel, 84, of Haven, Kansas, passed away Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at his home. He was born August 30, 1938 in Champaign County, Illinois, the son of Eddie Sylvin and Pearle (Bridges) Hatchel. He graduated from high school in Atwood, Illinois with the class of 1956. Jack worked for...
Bonnie Lou Schartz
Bonnie Lou Schartz, 90, passed away November 2, 2022, at Thorne Care Center-Wesley Towers, Hutchinson, KS. She was born June 3, 1932, in Russell, KS, the youngest child of eleven, to James Harbaugh and Bertha (Ringeisen) Harbaugh. Bonnie was a 1950 graduate of Great Bend High School, Great Bend, KS.
Donna Blevins
Donna Blevins was born on Kansas Day, January 29, 1927, to Fay M. and Nellie Catherine (Marshall) Hatcher, in Nickerson, KS. She was a 1945 graduate of Hutchinson High School. She worked at the Fox Theater as an usherette and at Montgomery Wards. Donna met Bob Seefeldt at the Naval...
MCCF Philanthropists of the Year Recipients Announced
MCPHERSON, Kan. – The McPherson County Community Foundation (MCCF) will be holding their Philanthropist of the Year (POTY) event on Nov. 17 at 7 p.m. The event is the Foundation’s largest of the year and will take place at the McPherson Opera House. Celebrating the accomplishments of volunteers, donors and organizations. The award along with $1000 to give to the charity of her choice will be given to Susan Henson-Meng.
Wayne A Unruh
Wayne Allan Unruh, 77, peacefully passed away at his home in Hutchinson, KS, on October 28, 2022, surrounded by his wife, Helen and children, Brad and Emily. He was born on July 23, 1945, in Newton, KS- one of four children to Stella (Reimer) and Raymond Unruh. Wayne positively touched...
Ann Aldrich Rudd
Ann Aldrich Shuey Rudd, 83, passed away on October 31, 2022, at Hutchinson Health and Rehab, Hutchinson, KS. Ann was born July 22, 1939 in Berkeley, CA to Edward and Dorothy Shuey. She was raised in Orinda, CA. Ann graduated from Acalanes High School in Lafayette, CA and the University of California, Davis campus with a BA in Zoology.
Veteran’s Honor 5K and Fun Run in Hutchinson November 12th
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – The Vieyra Honors Foundation (VHF), in collaboration with Hutch Rec is hosting the 2nd annual Veteran’s Honor 5K & Fun Run. This year the event will be hosted in Downtown Hutchinson on November 12. This family-friendly event provides a great opportunity to run or walk...
Reno County Commissioners Honor 2 Local Businesses, Hire New Communications Person
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Two businesses were honored by Reno County Commissioners Tuesday for the assistance they provided during an April 14th incident at Tenewa Haven Midstream Gas Plant west of Haven. When plant employees advised command personnel that a vessel containing liquid natural gas was in danger of explosion,...
Hutchinson Public Works Will be Making Repairs to the Traffic Signal at 23rd and Tyler
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – On November 7th, 2022, the traffic signal at 23rd and Tyler will be turned off for repair work and temporary stop signs will be put in place making the intersection an all-way stop. Weather pending the repairs are scheduled to be done by end of day...
Dragons Extend Season-Opening Win Streak to 22
Mya Williams reached to 20-point mark for the 15th time in her career while fellow sophomore Kali Howard posted her first career double-double as the No. 9-ranked Hutchinson Community College women’s basketball team earned another opening-night victory. The Blue Dragons shot 48.0 percent from the field in an 88-44...
Hutchinson City Council Approves Design Concept for Woodie Seat, Zoning Change for Planned Tea Franchise
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – A sharply divided Hutchinson City Council has approved a design concept for the north end of the Woodie Seat Freeway, one that totally closes off access to Avenue B. Two concepts were presented to the Council by WSP, both involving the removal of the current bridge...
Open Enrollment for Medicare Taking Place at McPherson Hospital Through December 7
MCPHERSON, Kan. – McPherson Hospital wishes to notify Medicare recipients of important information. Patients should be aware that Medicare open enrollment is taking place now through 12/07/2022. Hospital officials say patients should keep in mind that traditional Medicare may be a better (the best) option for some. If signing...
