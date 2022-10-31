MCPHERSON, Kan. – The McPherson County Community Foundation (MCCF) will be holding their Philanthropist of the Year (POTY) event on Nov. 17 at 7 p.m. The event is the Foundation’s largest of the year and will take place at the McPherson Opera House. Celebrating the accomplishments of volunteers, donors and organizations. The award along with $1000 to give to the charity of her choice will be given to Susan Henson-Meng.

MCPHERSON COUNTY, KS ・ 18 HOURS AGO