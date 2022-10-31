Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
KING-5
Victim recovering after drive-by shooting near Seattle's Alki Beach
Ayla Matthews was walking her dog and playing Pokemon Go when she was shot by someone in a car near Alki Beach. Police are still searching for suspects.
Victim of Alki Beach drive-by shooting still recovering after undergoing 2 surgeries
SEATTLE — Ayla Mathews is recovering after she was shot near Alki Beach in Seattle on Halloween night. Mathews and a friend were dressed up and walking her dog while playing Pokemon Go when police said the two were injured in a drive-by shooting. Seattle police said the shooting...
q13fox.com
Docs: Suspect in brutal Georgetown double homicide was released from jail 2 days prior
SEATTLE - Investigators in Seattle are linking 42-year-old John Marcel Williams to a double homicide inside an apartment complex in the Georgetown neighborhood. On Tuesday a judge found probable cause to hold Williams for two counts of first-degree murder. An attorney told the judge that the victims, a 53-year-old man and a 55-year-old woman, were found with over 60 stab wounds and over 100 stab wounds, respectively.
Suspect arrested, later released after assaulting 62-year-old man in Des Moines
A felony assault suspect was released from custody Thursday after being arrested in connection to an assault in Des Moines on Tuesday, the Des Moines Police Department announced. According to police, officers were called to a fight in progress near 11th Avenue South and South 222nd Street in Des Moines...
kirklandreporter.com
Two arrested after robbery and assault of woman in her own home
Two suspects have been arrested and charged after allegedly burglarizing a woman’s home while one of the men sexually assaulted her at gunpoint. SeaTac man Bubacarr Touray was charged with Rape in the First Degree and Robbery in the First Degree in relation to an incident that occured in Kirkland on Oct. 28. Seattle man Muhammad Sesay is suspected of being Touray’s accomlice as he is being charged with Robbery in the First Degree.
KEPR
Suspect in Kent homicide turns himself into police
KENT, Wash. — The suspect of a homicide in Kent over the weekend turned himself into police on Wednesday. The Kent Police Department said the 20-year-old — whose name will not be revealed until he's charged — was accompanied by his attorney when he was arrested and then booked into King County Jail, police said.
Suspect Was Released From Jail Days Before Seattle Double Murder
John Marcel Williams is accused of stabbing two people to death in a Georgetown apartment.
KING-5
Police search for drive-by shooting suspects
Two 37-year-old victims were taken to the hospital after being shot near Alki Beach Monday night. Police collected more than two dozen shell casings from the scene.
Suspect was arrested 4 times this year before Georgetown double homicide
SEATTLE — The 42-year-old man arrested for a double homicide in Seattle's Georgetown neighborhood was previously booked into jail four times this year. Most recently, John Williams was released from King County Jail Oct. 28, two days before a man and woman were found dead. Williams, who has not...
KUOW
Black Seattle detective feared Proud Boys were chasing her. They were undercover sheriff’s officers
T was Saturday, March 13, 2021. Protesters gathered in downtown Seattle to mark the death of Breonna Taylor, a Black woman killed a year earlier by police in Louisville, Kentucky. A Black female detective was undercover, monitoring the protest for Seattle Police. She noticed two men in an unmarked white...
KOMO News
Judge grants request for new evaluation for suspect in accused attempted rape
SEATTLE — A King County judge granted prosecutors' request Thursday for another mental evaluation to see if competency can be restored for the man accused of trying to rape a woman in her Capitol Hill apartment in December 2021. Prosecutors asked for a new competency exam after a doctor...
KOMO News
Husband describes chaotic scene after wife wounded in drive-by at Alki Beach
SEATTLE, Wash. — Two people wounded in a drive-by shooting along Seattle's Alki Beach on Halloween night never saw the attack coming, according to the husband of one of the victims. Jeremiah Olson said his wife, Ayla Mathews, went out with a friend to walk her dog and greet...
lynnwoodtimes.com
Cache of weapons seized from felony warrant arrest in Everett
EVERETT, November 3, 2022—Last night, the new Violent Crime Reduction Unit (VCRU), with members of Everett Police Department and the Sheriff’s Office, responded to a residence in the 1700 block of 96th St SW in Everett for a wanted subject with active felony warrants. Upon arrival, law enforcement...
Man Arrested After 2 People Found Dead In Seattle Apartment
Seattle Police said this isn't a 'random homicide' but didn't offer anymore details about the case.
2 injured in drive-by shooting near West Seattle’s Alki Beach
SEATTLE — Two people were injured in a drive-by shooting near Alki Beach in West Seattle Monday night, according to the Seattle Police Department (SPD). Seattle police said officers responded to reports of a shooting near Alki Avenue Southwest and 62nd Avenue Southwest around 10:10 p.m. Monday. When officers...
1 Person Killed In A Fatal Crash In Seattle (Seattle, WA)
According to the Washington State Department of Transportation, a fatal crash was reported on Thursday morning in Seattle. Officials confirmed that one person died due to the wreck. Authorities stated that the pedestrian accident occurred on the northbound lanes of SR 509, just south of the First Avenue Bridge. Authorities...
Auburn police seek vandalism suspect
Auburn detectives are looking for more information about a suspect in a vandalism case, posting to social media several photos for reference. Detectives say a driver and a car are involved in the case. If you recognize the car or the driver, contact the Auburn Police Department at 253-288-7403. ©2022...
KOMO News
Driver likely under influence in head-on car crash in Auburn, police say
AUBURN, Wash. — A head-on car crash in Auburn on Wednesday night sent two people to the hospital. Auburn police said the crash, which happened along 132nd Avenue Southeast, was likely the result of a man driving under the influence. That driver, who is now in custody, was taken to Harborview Medical Center.
q13fox.com
1 dead, others injured in suspected DUI crash on I-5 near Northgate
SEATTLE - Troopers are investigating a multi-car crash on I-5 near Northgate that left multiple people injured and one person dead early Thursday morning. At about 1 a.m. crews responded to a report of a crash near the 130th Street exit. According to a Washington State Patrol release, four cars...
Driver arrested for DUI after multi-vehicle crash on I-5 Thursday morning
SEATTLE — A driver accused of causing a multi-vehicle collision along Interstate 5 near Northgate was arrested and charged with DUI, vehicular assault and reckless driving, according to the Washington State Patrol. All lanes of northbound I-5 near Northgate reopened Thursday following the early morning crash with injuries. The...
