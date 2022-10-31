ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
q13fox.com

Docs: Suspect in brutal Georgetown double homicide was released from jail 2 days prior

SEATTLE - Investigators in Seattle are linking 42-year-old John Marcel Williams to a double homicide inside an apartment complex in the Georgetown neighborhood. On Tuesday a judge found probable cause to hold Williams for two counts of first-degree murder. An attorney told the judge that the victims, a 53-year-old man and a 55-year-old woman, were found with over 60 stab wounds and over 100 stab wounds, respectively.
SEATTLE, WA
kirklandreporter.com

Two arrested after robbery and assault of woman in her own home

Two suspects have been arrested and charged after allegedly burglarizing a woman’s home while one of the men sexually assaulted her at gunpoint. SeaTac man Bubacarr Touray was charged with Rape in the First Degree and Robbery in the First Degree in relation to an incident that occured in Kirkland on Oct. 28. Seattle man Muhammad Sesay is suspected of being Touray’s accomlice as he is being charged with Robbery in the First Degree.
KIRKLAND, WA
KEPR

Suspect in Kent homicide turns himself into police

KENT, Wash. — The suspect of a homicide in Kent over the weekend turned himself into police on Wednesday. The Kent Police Department said the 20-year-old — whose name will not be revealed until he's charged — was accompanied by his attorney when he was arrested and then booked into King County Jail, police said.
KENT, WA
KING-5

Police search for drive-by shooting suspects

Two 37-year-old victims were taken to the hospital after being shot near Alki Beach Monday night. Police collected more than two dozen shell casings from the scene.
lynnwoodtimes.com

Cache of weapons seized from felony warrant arrest in Everett

EVERETT, November 3, 2022—Last night, the new Violent Crime Reduction Unit (VCRU), with members of Everett Police Department and the Sheriff’s Office, responded to a residence in the 1700 block of 96th St SW in Everett for a wanted subject with active felony warrants. Upon arrival, law enforcement...
EVERETT, WA
KING 5

2 injured in drive-by shooting near West Seattle’s Alki Beach

SEATTLE — Two people were injured in a drive-by shooting near Alki Beach in West Seattle Monday night, according to the Seattle Police Department (SPD). Seattle police said officers responded to reports of a shooting near Alki Avenue Southwest and 62nd Avenue Southwest around 10:10 p.m. Monday. When officers...
SEATTLE, WA
Nationwide Report

1 Person Killed In A Fatal Crash In Seattle (Seattle, WA)

According to the Washington State Department of Transportation, a fatal crash was reported on Thursday morning in Seattle. Officials confirmed that one person died due to the wreck. Authorities stated that the pedestrian accident occurred on the northbound lanes of SR 509, just south of the First Avenue Bridge. Authorities...
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Auburn police seek vandalism suspect

Auburn detectives are looking for more information about a suspect in a vandalism case, posting to social media several photos for reference. Detectives say a driver and a car are involved in the case. If you recognize the car or the driver, contact the Auburn Police Department at 253-288-7403. ©2022...
AUBURN, WA
KOMO News

Driver likely under influence in head-on car crash in Auburn, police say

AUBURN, Wash. — A head-on car crash in Auburn on Wednesday night sent two people to the hospital. Auburn police said the crash, which happened along 132nd Avenue Southeast, was likely the result of a man driving under the influence. That driver, who is now in custody, was taken to Harborview Medical Center.
AUBURN, WA
q13fox.com

1 dead, others injured in suspected DUI crash on I-5 near Northgate

SEATTLE - Troopers are investigating a multi-car crash on I-5 near Northgate that left multiple people injured and one person dead early Thursday morning. At about 1 a.m. crews responded to a report of a crash near the 130th Street exit. According to a Washington State Patrol release, four cars...
