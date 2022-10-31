Read full article on original website
Buffalo man sentenced after intoxicated driving kills one
Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced Thursday that a Buffalo man was sentenced to six to 12 years in prison after causing a fatal car crash.
Buffalo man pleads guilty to manslaughter
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 22-year-old Buffalo man pleaded guilty on Thursday for his involvement in a fatal assault, according to the Erie County District Attorney. On May 15, 2021, Troy Holman and his co-defendant, 21-year-old Mikel Ayala, assaulted 35-year-old Tomas Sanchez outside a home on Ashley Street. During the assault, Ayala stabbed the victim. […]
Buffalo man found guilty of murder in 2019 triple homicide
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man has been convicted of killing three people during a drug deal in 2019. A jury found Deandre Wilson guilty of murder in federal court on Thursday for killing the trio who traveled from Florida to Buffalo in 2019. “I can only say that...
Buffalo woman indicted on murder
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 30-year-old Buffalo woman was arraigned Wednesday afternoon on a felony charge, according to the Erie County District Attorney. Jasmine Craig was indicted on one charge of murder in the second degree. On Aug. 22, at approximately 12:35 a.m., Craig allegedly shot 30-year-old Lameshea Sanders in the head outside of her […]
Man charged with attempted murder in connection with Batavia stabbing
BATAVIA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A man has been arrested in reference to a stabbing that took place in October, the Batavia Police Department announced. Tyshon Taylor, 25, was arrested Thursday and charged with second-degree attempted murder, first-degree assault and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon. Police say that around 9:30 p.m. on Oct. 18 on […]
Buffalo woman pleads guilty to gun charge, grandmother’s death under investigation
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 41-year-old Buffalo woman pleaded guilty on two felony charges, according to the Erie County District Attorney. Jamien L. Harris was charged with two counts of criminal possession of a firearm. On Nov. 21, 2021, Buffalo police responded to a residence on Highgate Avenue after receiving a call of reported domestic […]
Buffalo woman charged in fatal shooting
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo woman has been indicted for allegedly shooting another woman on Berkshire Avenue this past summer. Jasmine M. Craig, 30, was arraigned in Erie County Court on one count of murder in the second degree. Investigators say Craig allegedly shot the victim, Lameshea Sanders, 30,...
4 Niagara Falls Gang Members Charged With Narcotics Conspiracy
Four alleged gang members in Niagara Falls have been hit with drug charges. U.S. Attorney Trini E. Ross announced that the four men were charged by criminal complaint with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute heroin, cocaine, and fentanyl. The four defendants, all from Niagara Falls, are:. • Cameron...
Men charged with trying to smuggle $20 into Genesee County Jail
They're scheduled to be back in court next week.
Charges against man accused of threatening Bocce’s dropped; more could be coming
The DA's office says "Our office is looking into filing different charges."
Michael Myers sentenced for multiple child welfare connections
Hamburg, NY- Michael Meyers has been sentenced to three years of sex offender probation after physically mentally and morally and during the welfare of a child according to court documents released today by the Erie County District Attorney’s office. Meyers, 60, of Hamburg, New York was sentenced by Supreme Court Justice William Boller on Tuesday. According to court records, Meyers committed the acts against two children between 2015 and 2019 when they were 11 and 13 years old, respectively. Meyers’ crimes were committed in the towns of Boston and Hamburg. He pleaded guilty on August 9th to two counts of The post Michael Myers sentenced for multiple child welfare connections appeared first on Shore News Network.
Hamburg man sentenced to probation for child endangerment
HAMBURG, N.Y. — A Hamburg man was sentenced to three years of probation for endangering the welfare of two minors. Michael M. Meyers, 60, was sentenced Tuesday in State Supreme Court. He pleaded guilty to two counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child in August. Investigators say Meyers...
Former Boy Scout Council Pres. sentenced for endangering welfare of two children
A Hamburg man, and former Boy Scout Council President, has been sentenced for endangering the welfare of two children.
Niagara Falls drunk driver sentenced for vehicular manslaughter after crashing into apartment
LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Niagara County District Attorney announced Wednesday that a Niagara Falls man is facing up to seven years in prison. Leander Patterson, 42, was sentenced Tuesday for vehicular manslaughter in the second degree. He previously pleaded guilty to operating a vehicle while intoxicated and killing 64-year-old Levron Gray on May 19, […]
Teen missing from Cheektowaga located
Just after Noon, Cheektowaga police provided an update, saying Kalueb Letts had been found and "returned home safely."
Teacher at Starpoint found not guilty of rape allegations
NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. — A Starpoint Central School District teacher that was placed on administrative leave after being accused of rape and sexual abuse was found not guilty Tuesday. Brian Lasher, a teacher at the Starpoint Middle School who was placed on administrative leave, was found not guilty by...
Teen among two arrested in Buffalo search warrant
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — An 18-year-old and a 20-year-old were arrested during a search warrant on Tuesday, according to police. The warrant was conducted on the first block of Burgard Avenue. During the search, police say they found multiple loaded handguns, a shotgun, over $4,400 in cash and over 20 grams of crack cocaine. The […]
Terroristic charges dropped against man who called local restaurants after Tops mass shooting
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Joseph Chowaniec, 52, had been indicted on a charges of making a terroristic threat by phone to Bocce Club Pizza and Southern Tier Brewing. The charges have been dropped. According to court documents, obtained by Channel 2, Chowaniec was trying to get free food from the...
Olean woman arrested for Wal-Mart larceny
On November 3, 2022, SP Olean Troopers arrested Katie M. Willis, 33, of Olean, NY, for Petit Larceny. On October 7, 2022, Troopers were called to Wal-Mart in the town of Allegany for a shoplifting complaint. Investigation determined that Willis had stolen $97 in goods. Willis was arrested on November 3, 2022 and processed at SP Olean.
Police investigating Wednesday afternoon shooting in Rochester
Details are limited at this time.
