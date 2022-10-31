ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Aurora, NY

News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo man pleads guilty to manslaughter

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 22-year-old Buffalo man pleaded guilty on Thursday for his involvement in a fatal assault, according to the Erie County District Attorney. On May 15, 2021, Troy Holman and his co-defendant, 21-year-old Mikel Ayala, assaulted 35-year-old Tomas Sanchez outside a home on Ashley Street. During the assault, Ayala stabbed the victim. […]
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo woman indicted on murder

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 30-year-old Buffalo woman was arraigned Wednesday afternoon on a felony charge, according to the Erie County District Attorney. Jasmine Craig was indicted on one charge of murder in the second degree. On Aug. 22, at approximately 12:35 a.m., Craig allegedly shot 30-year-old Lameshea Sanders in the head outside of her […]
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Man charged with attempted murder in connection with Batavia stabbing

BATAVIA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A man has been arrested in reference to a stabbing that took place in October, the Batavia Police Department announced. Tyshon Taylor, 25, was arrested Thursday and charged with second-degree attempted murder, first-degree assault and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon. Police say that around 9:30 p.m. on Oct. 18 on […]
BATAVIA, NY
2 On Your Side

Buffalo woman charged in fatal shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo woman has been indicted for allegedly shooting another woman on Berkshire Avenue this past summer. Jasmine M. Craig, 30, was arraigned in Erie County Court on one count of murder in the second degree. Investigators say Craig allegedly shot the victim, Lameshea Sanders, 30,...
BUFFALO, NY
Shore News Network

Michael Myers sentenced for multiple child welfare connections

Hamburg, NY- Michael Meyers has been sentenced to three years of sex offender probation after physically mentally and morally and during the welfare of a child according to court documents released today by the Erie County District Attorney’s office. Meyers, 60, of Hamburg, New York was sentenced by Supreme Court Justice William Boller on Tuesday. According to court records, Meyers committed the acts against two children between 2015 and 2019 when they were 11 and 13 years old, respectively. Meyers’ crimes were committed in the towns of Boston and Hamburg. He pleaded guilty on August 9th to two counts of The post Michael Myers sentenced for multiple child welfare connections appeared first on Shore News Network.
HAMBURG, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Niagara Falls drunk driver sentenced for vehicular manslaughter after crashing into apartment

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Niagara County District Attorney announced Wednesday that a Niagara Falls man is facing up to seven years in prison. Leander Patterson, 42, was sentenced Tuesday for vehicular manslaughter in the second degree. He previously pleaded guilty to operating a vehicle while intoxicated and killing 64-year-old Levron Gray on May 19, […]
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
2 On Your Side

Teacher at Starpoint found not guilty of rape allegations

NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. — A Starpoint Central School District teacher that was placed on administrative leave after being accused of rape and sexual abuse was found not guilty Tuesday. Brian Lasher, a teacher at the Starpoint Middle School who was placed on administrative leave, was found not guilty by...
News 4 Buffalo

Teen among two arrested in Buffalo search warrant

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — An 18-year-old and a 20-year-old were arrested during a search warrant on Tuesday, according to police. The warrant was conducted on the first block of Burgard Avenue. During the search, police say they found multiple loaded handguns, a shotgun, over $4,400 in cash and over 20 grams of crack cocaine. The […]
BUFFALO, NY
nyspnews.com

Olean woman arrested for Wal-Mart larceny

On November 3, 2022, SP Olean Troopers arrested Katie M. Willis, 33, of Olean, NY, for Petit Larceny. On October 7, 2022, Troopers were called to Wal-Mart in the town of Allegany for a shoplifting complaint. Investigation determined that Willis had stolen $97 in goods. Willis was arrested on November 3, 2022 and processed at SP Olean.
OLEAN, NY
