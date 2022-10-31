ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston Chronicle

How University of Houston basketball became the city's hometown team

Bearing the mantra "For the City", the University of Houston men's basketball program takes pride in having a deep connection to the city it calls home. The Cougars have gradually strengthened their bond with Houston residents and sports fans throughout head coach Kelvin Sampson's tenure, which began in April 2014. Prior to the 2015-16 season, UH had won more than 20 games just three times since 1993. The Cougars—who have finished in the top 25 for a program-best five consecutive years—have surpassed this mark in each of the past seven seasons, and enter their 2022-23 campaign at No. 3 in the AP poll, matching their second-highest preseason ranking ever.
HOUSTON, TX
ricethresher.org

Houston rap legend Paul Wall set to compete with Gary Clark Jr. in musical showdown

Though many Rice students might not know the name Paul Wall, their favorite Houston artists certainly do. The self-proclaimed “Peoples Champ,” Wall and his famous grill have been influential in the Houston music community since the late 1990s. Wall, whose love for Houston is renowned, said that being able to represent the Houston music community and help aspiring Houston artists has been a lifelong dream.
HOUSTON, TX
Houston Chronicle

Houston spot out to prove Bayou City has the best Philly cheesesteaks

Houston Astros fans looking to chow down on an iconic Philadelphia food have the chance to do so for free during the World Series, as one local restaurant has a special promotion to pair with the team's Fall Classic showdown against the Philadelphia Phillies. Jeremy Sanders—owner of Texadelphia Memorial, located...
HOUSTON, TX
defendernetwork.com

Yates WR/QB Jaquan Brandon Leads Lions Into Playoffs

Jack Yates junior wide receiver, quarterback, and cornerback Jaquan Brandon has been like a swiss army knife for the Lions this season. In a comeback playoff-clinching victory over Wheatley, Brandon not only redeemed his play on the field but also was a key leader in the locker room that kept the team’s spirits high throughout the victory. Brandon finished the game with 272 rushing yards and 3 touchdowns.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

NCAA searching for 2023 Men's Final Four volunteers in Houston

HOUSTON, Texas — Houston is still several months away from hosting the 2023 NCAA Men’s Final Four, but you can already sign up to be involved!. The NCAA is opening up opportunities to volunteer. You can do anything from greeting people at the airport to helping out at the fan fest that will be held downtown.
HOUSTON, TX
hypebeast.com

From the Birth of Hip-Hop in New York to Houston’s SLAB Movement, Nike Spotlights 40 Years of the Air Force 1

Celebrating the 40th Anniversary of its Air Force 1, Nike debuts its Join Forces Pack, a new collection that combines iconic graphics from four decades of AF1 releases. In honor of the sneaker’s legacy, Nike spotlights cultural meccas that have ushered in unbridled creativity and defined generations of artists and changemakers throughout Memphis, New York, Los Angeles, Houston and Chicago. Referencing 40 years of design, the Join Forces Pack pays homage to each city by remixing the model’s iconic color combinations, layered paneling and ubiquitous Swoosh insignia. From hip-hop’s forefathers to SLAB culture in the Bayou City, the footprint left behind by these communities has cemented radical expression in music, fashion, art and car culture. The Join Forces Campaign shines a light on creatives like Sheopatra, founder of The Council Women, choreographer Storm DeBarge, rapper Lil KeKe, Lex Muro and Nick Flanagan from Mom ’n Dad Vintage and many more. Read more about each creator and city below, and check out the Join Forces Pack on Nike’s website.
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Houston spot ranked one of the best Italian restaurants in the country: report

DALLAS (KDAF) — When you think of Italian food we know your mind goes to pizza, pasta, bread, meatballs, wine, and much more of the world’s favorite foods. These foods can be found all across the world and if you want the very best in the entire world, Italy is your place to be, but if you’re in the U.S., where are you supposed to go? New York, New Jersey, Chicago? Well, sure, but we checked out a report of the best Italian restaurants around the country for you to venture to from Gayot, The Guide to the Good Life.
HOUSTON, TX
respect-mag.com

BREAKING NEWS: MIGOS Legend TAKEOFF Murdered In Houston.

RESPECT. sends its condolences to the entire MIGOS family and relatives of Takeoff regarding the tragedy of his murder at 2:30 am in Houston, while a group gathered outside a bowling alley rolling dice. Please take a moment of silence as you view this photo of him from the RESPECT. 2017 Annual captured by photographer Trevor Sage-El.
HOUSTON, TX
iheart.com

Restaurants In Philly Refusing To Feed The Astros

We all know the Astros are in Philadelphia for games 3, 4 and 5 the World Series. It seems they may be having trouble getting something to eat. Some restaurants are refusing to serve the Astros. One of those restaurants is Angelo's Pizzeria. What's up with that?!. Angelo's Pizzeria wasn't...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
101.5 KNUE

This Houston, Texas Home is Gorgeous with 2 Pools Connected by an Underwater Tunnel

Why do we look at homes that are completely out of our price range? We're day dreaming. And there is absolutely nothing wrong with that. Daydreaming is exactly what you're doing when looking at this home in Houston, Texas. It is gorgeous with a Spanish flair, six bedrooms and two pools connected by an underwater tunnel. Wait! What? Its a short tunnel but a tunnel nonetheless. Let's check out this fantasy inducing Texas home.
HOUSTON, TX
WAFB

Houston-area teacher found ‘alive and well’ in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A Houston-area teacher has been found “alive and well” in New Orleans after a weeks-long search spanning two states. Michelle Reynolds, 48, was reported missing on Sept. 22 by her husband. Houston media outlets reported her husband said she left to get something to eat and never returned.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
cw39.com

Houston eatery recognized for America’s best Banh Mi sandwich: report

DALLAS (KDAF) — When you think of the best international sandwiches, where does your mind go, and do you know have your go-to spot to find them in your city in the U.S.?. We’re curious for a few reasons, one, it’s National Sandwich Day on Thursday, Nov. 3 (woohoo!), and second, a report from Men’s Journal claims that America’s best version of one of the best international sandwiches, Vietnam’s Banh Mi, can be found in a Southeast Texas eatery.
