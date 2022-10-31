The residential real estate market has started to cool. The National Association of Home Builders recently released its National Association of Home Builders (NAHB)/Wells Fargo Housing Market Index. The index dropped at an alarming pace. Interest rates have knocked homebuilding out of the market. It is one of several signs home prices will continue to drop. The state of housing has a wide range across America’s major metropolitan areas. A new study shows the most damaged real estate market is Albany, New York, one of the poorest cities in the country. Most of the cities with real estate problems are also ones where people tend to have low incomes.

16 DAYS AGO