Kanye West, or Ye, is giving everyone a lesson in free speech. He's free to express his opinion but that doesn't stop him from facing the consequences of that free speech. In light of recent events, many brand have decided to end their partnerships with the rapper. From the Gap to Adidas (which is the one everyone was waiting for), all these businesses no longer wish to be associated with Ye.

EL PASO, TX ・ 6 DAYS AGO