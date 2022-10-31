Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Governor Abbott Plans to Give Residents the Largest Property Tax Cut in the History of TexasTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Border Patrol Fire Projectiles on Venezuelan Migrants Crossing Texas BorderTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Border Patrol agents use pepper balls in clash with Venezuelans at Texas borderLauren JessopEl Paso, TX
Most bused migrants to Chicago came from El Paso: El Paso mayor says he will halt the practiceJennifer GeerChicago, IL
El Paso is in the Red for $2 Million From Supporting the Migrant CrisisTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Related
A New Month Brings New Songs & A Q Exclusive From El Paso Artists
Sunday afternoons, 95.5 KLAQ brings you a two-hour block of the latest national rock releases & we shine the spotlight on rock from El Paso, regional rock & rock from around the Borderland. We call this block: Q-Connected. After this week the show will take another break, due to the...
Spooky El Paso Hearses Brought Back From The Rolling Dead
Since Halloween is upon us, I recently wrote about some El Pasoans who have their own hearses. Here's what it took to get them looking so sharp. I posted an article about some El Pasoans that own .. and actually drive around in ... their own hearses. Not just during Halloween season mind you, ALL the time.
Three El Paso Urban Legends That are Just Ridiculous
Growing up in El Paso you hear your share of absurd Urban legends, but these are the three most absurd ones around. Of course, every city develops its own mythology and set of urban legends, but I think these three El Paso myths are the silliest and most easily disproved ones.
El Paso’s Michael Myers Heads To The KISS-FM Studio To Apply For A Job
As previously reported, El Paso’s Michael Myers was on the hunt….. For a job in El Paso. Stephen Flores is the photographer behind the El Paso Michael Myers photo series. He had seen similar photoshoots of Michael Myers done before, but he wanted to put an El Paso twist to his series and feature iconic El Paso landmarks.
El Pasoans Reveal the Paranormal Experience That Made Them a Believer
Bigfoot, UFOs, and ghosts. You either believe in their existence or you don’t. Most don’t … until they have a personal experience or encounter. We asked El Pasoans to share the experience that turned them from paranormal skeptic to a believer, and here are some of the responses we received.
KVIA
Man dressed as Spider-Man climbs mid-rise building in El Paso on Halloween
EL PASO, Texas -- A man, dressed as the fictional superhero Spider-Man, was seen free-climbing a mid-rise building on Halloween. The daring act was posted to a YouTube page called "Yancy Nancy Fancy," and it shows a man, known as Yancy Adan, being dropped off outside the Chelsea Tower apartment complex. Those apartments are owned by the El Paso Housing Opportunity Management Enterprises.
KVIA
A Christmas Fair presented by Junior League of El Paso returns for 49th year
EL PASO, Texas -- Happening this weekend, the El Paso Convention Center will be turned into a winter wonderland as the Junior League of El Paso presents: "A Christmas Fair: Under the Mistletoe." With the countdown to the holiday season on, you can knock all of your holiday shopping. You...
10 Amazing Wrestlers To Ever Represent El Paso
El Paso loves wrestling; and we've had some amazing talent represent El Paso not just in the WWE but other wrestling organizations too. One name that became famous in recent years was Sin Cara. Jose Jorge Arriaga Rodriguez would start his wrestling career in AAA under the name Mystico before...
Donation helps El Paso Zoo with new enrichment toys for its lions
El Paso, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso Zoo & Botanical Gardens says they are receiving a generous donation from the Downtown Lions Club for new enrichment toys for the lions. The zoo will have a check presentation and unveil new animal enrichment items at the lion exhibit on Thursday, Nov. 3, at 10:30 a.m. […]
KLAQ Listeners React To A Possible Concert Cancellation
A health issue could jeopardize The El Paso Greta Van Fleet concert. At this point in time, there are NO plans to cancel the Greta Van Fleet show scheduled for November 8th in the Don Haskins Center. However, singer Josh Kiszka ruptured his eardrum and that has caused the band...
a-z-animals.com
The Most Haunted Places Near El Paso
There is a lot of love and fascination for all things spooky, creepy, and scary. This includes haunted locations and ghost stories surrounding people. Regardless if you want to explore a haunted location alone or take a friendly and informative ghost tour, you are sure to feel something strange in the air.
The ABCs of El Paso: The Things West Texans Would Instantly Know
All of us know our ABCs (or at least I HOPE we do). But what's the first El Paso related item that comes to mind when you hear "A"? or "P"? Or "Z"?. Well I have what I personally think of for each letter of the alphabet:. A is for...
Five El Paso “Fall” Things That Are Way Scarier Than Halloween
As Halloween draws closer, here are a few more scary things going on around El Paso, courtesy of Mother Nature and those "other" holidays. Five Finger Death Punch homecoming concert in December. Listen weekdays at 10:15am, 2:15am and 5:15pm for code words you can enter via the KLAQ mobile app for a chance to win.
4 El Paso Businesses Who Have Also Cut Ties with Kanye West
Kanye West, or Ye, is giving everyone a lesson in free speech. He's free to express his opinion but that doesn't stop him from facing the consequences of that free speech. In light of recent events, many brand have decided to end their partnerships with the rapper. From the Gap to Adidas (which is the one everyone was waiting for), all these businesses no longer wish to be associated with Ye.
El Paso High SAT tests reported seen “blowing around on Mesa street”
EL PASO, Texas -- ABC-7 received an audio recording stating that SAT test sheets were scattered along Mesa street on Saturday. The recording stated the test sheets were part of a shipment meant to go to the College Board for grading and university admission. “The incident has been reported to UPS and College Board, and The post El Paso High SAT tests reported seen “blowing around on Mesa street” appeared first on KVIA.
KVIA
“Tunnel of Terror” haunted car wash comes to El Paso
EL PASO, Texas– In honor of Halloween weekend, Tommy's Express car wash is helping celebrate the spooky season while getting your car washed. Tommy's Express “Tunnel of Terror” is a haunted car wash where people in nearly 60 locations nationwide can take part in, including here in the Borderland.
Everyone Can Celebrate Wonderful El Pasoans with Special Needs
Miracle League of El Paso's annual beauty pageant is Sat, Oct. 29th, and I'm lucky enough to host this WONDERFUL event. I don't mean wonderful hyperbolically either, I mean it literally. It LITERALLY inspires me with Wonder. El Pasoans with special needs, who never really get to stand out, are...
Famous Musicians & Popstars Love This El Paso Cat Music Video
A while ago I wrote about the El Paso musician, Julio Ortega, who recently did 2 collaboration videos that have exploded on Instagram. One of them included Julio drumming with a piano playing cat. If you're not familiar with the video, here it is:. Ever since it came out, it...
Are These El Paso Favorite Snacks Considered Hood Rat?
Noun. hood rat (plural hood rats) (slang) person who lives and exhibits attitudes of inner city life. usually a negative connotation that implies poor upbringing, bad manners, little to no education and low class behavior quotation. That's the official definition of "hood rat" which is a term we all like...
El Paso News
Roxy’s Dia de los Muertos Forecast: Nice day before winds pick up!
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning, everyone! Happy Dia de los Muertos!💀🍬💀. Expect a high of 77 degrees just like yesterday! Enjoy the weather for today before those winds pick up tomorrow!. A cold front is expected to move in on Friday that is going to...
95.5 KLAQ
El Paso, TX
12K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
95.5 KLAQ plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for El Paso, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 1