El Paso, TX

95.5 KLAQ

Spooky El Paso Hearses Brought Back From The Rolling Dead

Since Halloween is upon us, I recently wrote about some El Pasoans who have their own hearses. Here's what it took to get them looking so sharp. I posted an article about some El Pasoans that own .. and actually drive around in ... their own hearses. Not just during Halloween season mind you, ALL the time.
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

Three El Paso Urban Legends That are Just Ridiculous

Growing up in El Paso you hear your share of absurd Urban legends, but these are the three most absurd ones around. Of course, every city develops its own mythology and set of urban legends, but I think these three El Paso myths are the silliest and most easily disproved ones.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Man dressed as Spider-Man climbs mid-rise building in El Paso on Halloween

EL PASO, Texas -- A man, dressed as the fictional superhero Spider-Man, was seen free-climbing a mid-rise building on Halloween. The daring act was posted to a YouTube page called "Yancy Nancy Fancy," and it shows a man, known as Yancy Adan, being dropped off outside the Chelsea Tower apartment complex. Those apartments are owned by the El Paso Housing Opportunity Management Enterprises.
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

10 Amazing Wrestlers To Ever Represent El Paso

El Paso loves wrestling; and we've had some amazing talent represent El Paso not just in the WWE but other wrestling organizations too. One name that became famous in recent years was Sin Cara. Jose Jorge Arriaga Rodriguez would start his wrestling career in AAA under the name Mystico before...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Donation helps El Paso Zoo with new enrichment toys for its lions

El Paso, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso Zoo & Botanical Gardens says they are receiving a generous donation from the Downtown Lions Club for new enrichment toys for the lions. The zoo will have a check presentation and unveil new animal enrichment items at the lion exhibit on Thursday, Nov. 3, at 10:30 a.m. […]
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

KLAQ Listeners React To A Possible Concert Cancellation

A health issue could jeopardize The El Paso Greta Van Fleet concert. At this point in time, there are NO plans to cancel the Greta Van Fleet show scheduled for November 8th in the Don Haskins Center. However, singer Josh Kiszka ruptured his eardrum and that has caused the band...
EL PASO, TX
a-z-animals.com

The Most Haunted Places Near El Paso

There is a lot of love and fascination for all things spooky, creepy, and scary. This includes haunted locations and ghost stories surrounding people. Regardless if you want to explore a haunted location alone or take a friendly and informative ghost tour, you are sure to feel something strange in the air.
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

4 El Paso Businesses Who Have Also Cut Ties with Kanye West

Kanye West, or Ye, is giving everyone a lesson in free speech. He's free to express his opinion but that doesn't stop him from facing the consequences of that free speech. In light of recent events, many brand have decided to end their partnerships with the rapper. From the Gap to Adidas (which is the one everyone was waiting for), all these businesses no longer wish to be associated with Ye.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

El Paso High SAT tests reported seen “blowing around on Mesa street”

EL PASO, Texas -- ABC-7 received an audio recording stating that SAT test sheets were scattered along Mesa street on Saturday. The recording stated the test sheets were part of a shipment meant to go to the College Board for grading and university admission. “The incident has been reported to UPS and College Board, and The post El Paso High SAT tests reported seen “blowing around on Mesa street” appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

“Tunnel of Terror” haunted car wash comes to El Paso

EL PASO, Texas– In honor of Halloween weekend, Tommy's Express car wash is helping celebrate the spooky season while getting your car washed. Tommy's Express “Tunnel of Terror” is a haunted car wash where people in nearly 60 locations nationwide can take part in, including here in the Borderland.
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

Are These El Paso Favorite Snacks Considered Hood Rat?

Noun. hood rat (plural hood rats) (slang) person who lives and exhibits attitudes of inner city life. usually a negative connotation that implies poor upbringing, bad manners, little to no education and low class behavior quotation. That's the official definition of "hood rat" which is a term we all like...
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

95.5 KLAQ

El Paso, TX
