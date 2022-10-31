Read full article on original website
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City
Marijuana is on the ballot in 5 states
More states could soon join the growing list of places where recreational marijuana is legal. Arkansas, Maryland, Missouri, North Dakota and South Dakota will vote in the midterms on whether to amend their constitutions to legalize recreational marijuana for adults 21 years and older. Maryland and Missouri are tying recreational...
You might notice results change on election night. Here's why.
You might notice on election night that one candidate starts with a big lead, only to lose. How election officials count votes oftentimes can have a major impact on how the public views results. While some of former President Donald Trump’s supporters claimed that these changing numbers meant the election...
On stand in 1/6 trial, Oath Keepers boss says he's a patriot
WASHINGTON (AP) — Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes took the witness stand Friday in his seditious conspiracy trial, telling jurors he is a patriotic American as he tries to counter allegations that his far-right extremist group planned an armed rebellion to stop the transfer of presidential power. Rhodes mostly appeared relaxed, but at times seemed to choke up, as he began his testimony after prosecutors spent weeks laying out evidence they say proves Rhodes was behind a violent plot to keep Democrat Joe Biden out of the White House and Republican Donald Trump in. Rhodes’ decision to testify...
‘Rare’ Pokémon ‘collectors cards’ sold across the US were fake, Oklahoma police say
The seller was arrested while mailing more fake Pokémon cards, police said.
