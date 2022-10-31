ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, MN

Rebecca Renteria
3d ago

the sentances being handed down to these types of criminals are ridiculous and really need to be evaluated ....LIKE NOW

Related
KIMT

Austin woman sentenced for 'taunt and run' car theft

AUSTIN, Minn. – Stealing a car after a fight results in probation for a Mower County woman. Naydath Chol Makair, 26 of Austin, was arrested in March and charged with two counts of first-degree burglary, theft, and fifth-degree assault. Police say Makair got into a fight with a man...
AUSTIN, MN
Y-105FM

Deputies Respond to Student Fight at Stewartville High School

Stewartville, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fight that was reported at the Stewartville High School Wednesday morning. Sheriff’s Captain James Schueller said a deputy was dispatched to the school shortly before 11:30 Wednesday morning. The deputy was then shown two videos being shared on social media that depicted a 16-year-old female student being assaulted by three other teenage girls.
STEWARTVILLE, MN
KIMT

Update expected Thursday in Olmsted County suspicious death case

LMSTED CO., Minn. - We have an exclusive update for you about an ongoing suspicious death investigation in rural Olmsted County. On Wednesday the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office met with District Attorney Mark Ostrem to discuss developments in the case. Capt. James Schuller says more information is expected to be...
OLMSTED COUNTY, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Multiple Meth Busts Extend Rochester Man’s Prison Time

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester man has been sentenced to over 10 years in prison for his latest drug-related conviction. 33-year-old Alec Southwick was given the 128-month prison term as part of a plea agreement to charges stemming from his arrest in May of last year. Under the terms of the plea deal, Southwick admitted to a second-degree drug possession charge in exchange for the dismissal of a first-degree count involving the sale of drugs and three other felony drug charges connected to a drug bust in February of this year.
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

Albert Lea woman sent to prison for selling meth

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A Freeborn County woman is going to prison for selling methamphetamine. Victoria Ann Lopez, 35 of Albert Lea, was arrested in October 2020. The South-Central Drug Investigation Unit says that between July 27, 2020, and August 6, 2020, Lopez sold meth to a confidential informant on five occasions.
ALBERT LEA, MN
KIMT

Stewartville man accused of pulling out a gun is sentenced for assault

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A sentence is handed down over a fight in Rochester that police say involved a gun. Shaun Declan Whitney, 26 of Stewartville, pleaded guilty to fifth-degree assault for the incident on January 7. Charges of second-degree assault, terroristic threats, and domestic assault were dropped as part of a plea deal.
ROCHESTER, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Habitual Rochester Drug Offender Sentenced to Prison

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester man with a long history of felony convictions was sentenced today to just under five years in prison for a drug conviction. 32-year-old Jason Bennett entered a guilty plea this morning to a third-degree drug possession charge stemming from a traffic stop last December. The criminal complaint says Bennett was driving the vehicle that was stopped for a routine traffic violation, which led to a search in the discovery of a bag containing more than 17 grams of crack cocaine.
ROCHESTER, MN
kchanews.com

Mitchell County Woman Accused of Embezzling from Charles City Law Firm

A Mitchell County woman has been accused of embezzling from her Charles City employer for the past decade. An investigation by the Charles City Police Department led to the arrest of 59-year-old Theresa Farmer of Orchard. She has been charged with ongoing criminal conduct, a Class B felony; first-degree theft, a Class C felony; and unauthorized use of credit cards, a Class D felony.
MITCHELL COUNTY, IA
KIMT

Mason City man sentenced for 110 mph chase

MASON CITY, Iowa – A man arrested for a high-speed chase and a stolen snowmobile is sentenced. Jared Scott Schneckloth, 35 of Mason City, has been given 12 days in jail, with credit for time served, after pleading guilty to eluding and driving while barred. Schneckloth was accused of...
MASON CITY, IA
KIMT

Floyd County man gets life sentence for kidnapping

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – It’s life in prison for a Floyd County kidnapper. Rodney Ray McCarty, 62 of Floyd, was arrested for breaking into a woman’s home on July 26 and sexually assaulting her. Court documents state the victim was held captive for about two hours, raped, beaten, and eventually escaped when a friend arrived at her home.
FLOYD COUNTY, IA
Southern Minnesota News

Stolen Owatonna vehicle recovered at Mankato Kwik Trip; teens arrested

A stolen vehicle from Owatonna was recovered and two teens were arrested at a Mankato gas station Thursday morning. North Mankato police were tipped about the stolen vehicle, which had been tracked by GPS traveling south on Highway 169 towards the greater Mankato area. Police located the vehicle at the Kwik Trip on North River Dr. in Mankato after receiving information about the last GPS track.
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Two teens arrested after fleeing police in stolen car

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Two teens are arrested following a brief foot pursuit in North Mankato Thursday morning. According to a release from North Mankato Police, they were alerted to a stolen vehicle from Owatonna that was traveling toward the Mankato area on Highway 169 around 7:30 Thursday morning. Officers and a Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force agent found the vehicle at the Kwik Trip on Highway 169 with two males inside. According to police, as they approached, the driver fled in reverse, crashing into a parked car. Both occupants then fled on food but were captured a short time later with out incident.
NORTH MANKATO, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Crash in Rochester Was Among 3 Injury Crashes in the Region Today

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Dodge County woman was injured in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 52 in Rochester during the noon hour today. The State Patrol says 56-year-old Rebecca Bermea of Claremont was driving an SUV that crashed into the back of a minivan on the entrance ramp to southbound Highway 52 at the 2nd Street interchange around 12:20 PM. Bermea was transported to the nearby St. Marys Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Her passenger, and the driver of the minivan, who was identified as 34-year-old Tierynee Fricker of Rochester, were not hurt.
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

Rockford man going to prison for stealing catalytic converters

MASON CITY, Iowa – Stealing catalytic converters is sending a North Iowa man to prison. Todd Terrance Larue, 53 of Rockford, has been sentenced to up to five years behind bars, fined $1,025, and ordered to pay $11,150.65 in restitution. Rockford was arrested for stealing catalytic converters off vehicles...
ROCKFORD, IA
myaustinminnesota.com

Early absentee and mail-in voting continues in Mower County for November 8th general election

Early absentee and mail-in voting for the November 8th general election in Mower County is continuing, as numbers suggest that voters in the county and elsewhere around the state have been taking advantage of the opportunity to vote early for the midterm election. KAUS News spoke with Amanda Kiefer, Chief Deputy Auditor/Treasurer for Mower County who stated that the numbers so far show that the county is on course with the amount of absentee and mail-in ballots cast at this point in the 2018 midterm, the last non-presidential election…
MOWER COUNTY, MN

