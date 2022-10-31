Read full article on original website
Rebecca Renteria
3d ago
the sentances being handed down to these types of criminals are ridiculous and really need to be evaluated ....LIKE NOW
Reply(1)
2
Related
KIMT
Austin woman sentenced for 'taunt and run' car theft
AUSTIN, Minn. – Stealing a car after a fight results in probation for a Mower County woman. Naydath Chol Makair, 26 of Austin, was arrested in March and charged with two counts of first-degree burglary, theft, and fifth-degree assault. Police say Makair got into a fight with a man...
KIMT
Duct tape, a dolly and a tarp: How investigators made an arrest in the death of Tia Arleth
OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - A 41-year-old man with a criminal history is facing charges in the death of Tia Arleth, including supplying fentanyl which authorities say contributed to her death and for allegedly moving her corpse. Timothy Loftus, of Rochester, has been in custody since July 15 on other charges,...
Deputies Respond to Student Fight at Stewartville High School
Stewartville, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fight that was reported at the Stewartville High School Wednesday morning. Sheriff’s Captain James Schueller said a deputy was dispatched to the school shortly before 11:30 Wednesday morning. The deputy was then shown two videos being shared on social media that depicted a 16-year-old female student being assaulted by three other teenage girls.
KIMT
Update expected Thursday in Olmsted County suspicious death case
LMSTED CO., Minn. - We have an exclusive update for you about an ongoing suspicious death investigation in rural Olmsted County. On Wednesday the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office met with District Attorney Mark Ostrem to discuss developments in the case. Capt. James Schuller says more information is expected to be...
Multiple Meth Busts Extend Rochester Man’s Prison Time
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester man has been sentenced to over 10 years in prison for his latest drug-related conviction. 33-year-old Alec Southwick was given the 128-month prison term as part of a plea agreement to charges stemming from his arrest in May of last year. Under the terms of the plea deal, Southwick admitted to a second-degree drug possession charge in exchange for the dismissal of a first-degree count involving the sale of drugs and three other felony drug charges connected to a drug bust in February of this year.
KIMT
Man pleads not guilty to pulling a gun during an argument in Rochester
ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man accused of pulling out a gun during an argument is pleading not guilty. Umon Ywork Moore, 25 of Waltham, has pleaded not guilty to two counts of second-degree assault and carrying a pistol without a permit. He was arrested on July 25 after Rochester...
KIMT
Albert Lea woman sent to prison for selling meth
ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A Freeborn County woman is going to prison for selling methamphetamine. Victoria Ann Lopez, 35 of Albert Lea, was arrested in October 2020. The South-Central Drug Investigation Unit says that between July 27, 2020, and August 6, 2020, Lopez sold meth to a confidential informant on five occasions.
Sioux City Journal
Orchard woman accused of stealing more than $21,000, faces up to 40 years in prison
An Orchard woman is facing up to 40 years in prison after being accused of stealing more than $21,000 from her Charles City employer over the past 10 years. According to court records, 59-year-old Theresa Ann Farmer has been charged with ongoing criminal conduct, first-degree theft and unauthorized use of credit cards in Floyd County.
KIMT
Update on Suspicious Death Investigation
We have an exclusive update for you about an ongoing suspicious death investigation. We're learning the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office is meeting with district attorney Mark Ostrem about the case.
KIMT
Stewartville man accused of pulling out a gun is sentenced for assault
ROCHESTER, Minn. – A sentence is handed down over a fight in Rochester that police say involved a gun. Shaun Declan Whitney, 26 of Stewartville, pleaded guilty to fifth-degree assault for the incident on January 7. Charges of second-degree assault, terroristic threats, and domestic assault were dropped as part of a plea deal.
Charges: Woman Stole $5,600 in Items from Rochester Target Stores
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Olmsted County Attorney’s Office has charged a Rochester woman with felony theft after an investigation found she allegedly stole over $5,600 in merchandise from Rochester’s Target stores. Charges filed in Olmsted County Court Thursday accuse 38-year-old Crystal Walker of scanning the barcode of...
Habitual Rochester Drug Offender Sentenced to Prison
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester man with a long history of felony convictions was sentenced today to just under five years in prison for a drug conviction. 32-year-old Jason Bennett entered a guilty plea this morning to a third-degree drug possession charge stemming from a traffic stop last December. The criminal complaint says Bennett was driving the vehicle that was stopped for a routine traffic violation, which led to a search in the discovery of a bag containing more than 17 grams of crack cocaine.
kchanews.com
Mitchell County Woman Accused of Embezzling from Charles City Law Firm
A Mitchell County woman has been accused of embezzling from her Charles City employer for the past decade. An investigation by the Charles City Police Department led to the arrest of 59-year-old Theresa Farmer of Orchard. She has been charged with ongoing criminal conduct, a Class B felony; first-degree theft, a Class C felony; and unauthorized use of credit cards, a Class D felony.
KIMT
Mason City man sentenced for 110 mph chase
MASON CITY, Iowa – A man arrested for a high-speed chase and a stolen snowmobile is sentenced. Jared Scott Schneckloth, 35 of Mason City, has been given 12 days in jail, with credit for time served, after pleading guilty to eluding and driving while barred. Schneckloth was accused of...
KIMT
Floyd County man gets life sentence for kidnapping
CHARLES CITY, Iowa – It’s life in prison for a Floyd County kidnapper. Rodney Ray McCarty, 62 of Floyd, was arrested for breaking into a woman’s home on July 26 and sexually assaulting her. Court documents state the victim was held captive for about two hours, raped, beaten, and eventually escaped when a friend arrived at her home.
Southern Minnesota News
Stolen Owatonna vehicle recovered at Mankato Kwik Trip; teens arrested
A stolen vehicle from Owatonna was recovered and two teens were arrested at a Mankato gas station Thursday morning. North Mankato police were tipped about the stolen vehicle, which had been tracked by GPS traveling south on Highway 169 towards the greater Mankato area. Police located the vehicle at the Kwik Trip on North River Dr. in Mankato after receiving information about the last GPS track.
KEYC
Two teens arrested after fleeing police in stolen car
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Two teens are arrested following a brief foot pursuit in North Mankato Thursday morning. According to a release from North Mankato Police, they were alerted to a stolen vehicle from Owatonna that was traveling toward the Mankato area on Highway 169 around 7:30 Thursday morning. Officers and a Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force agent found the vehicle at the Kwik Trip on Highway 169 with two males inside. According to police, as they approached, the driver fled in reverse, crashing into a parked car. Both occupants then fled on food but were captured a short time later with out incident.
Crash in Rochester Was Among 3 Injury Crashes in the Region Today
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Dodge County woman was injured in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 52 in Rochester during the noon hour today. The State Patrol says 56-year-old Rebecca Bermea of Claremont was driving an SUV that crashed into the back of a minivan on the entrance ramp to southbound Highway 52 at the 2nd Street interchange around 12:20 PM. Bermea was transported to the nearby St. Marys Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Her passenger, and the driver of the minivan, who was identified as 34-year-old Tierynee Fricker of Rochester, were not hurt.
KIMT
Rockford man going to prison for stealing catalytic converters
MASON CITY, Iowa – Stealing catalytic converters is sending a North Iowa man to prison. Todd Terrance Larue, 53 of Rockford, has been sentenced to up to five years behind bars, fined $1,025, and ordered to pay $11,150.65 in restitution. Rockford was arrested for stealing catalytic converters off vehicles...
myaustinminnesota.com
Early absentee and mail-in voting continues in Mower County for November 8th general election
Early absentee and mail-in voting for the November 8th general election in Mower County is continuing, as numbers suggest that voters in the county and elsewhere around the state have been taking advantage of the opportunity to vote early for the midterm election. KAUS News spoke with Amanda Kiefer, Chief Deputy Auditor/Treasurer for Mower County who stated that the numbers so far show that the county is on course with the amount of absentee and mail-in ballots cast at this point in the 2018 midterm, the last non-presidential election…
Comments / 2