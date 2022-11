Buy Now North Texas runner Victor Neiva crosses the finish line during the Conference USA cross country meet on Saturday at TWU Pioneer Soccer Park. Neiva finished third and earned all-conference honors. Jacob McCready/For the DRC

Victor Neiva finished third in the Conference USA cross country championship over the weekend to highlight what coach Erik Stevens described as a solid performance late in his first season at North Texas.

Neiva posted a time of 24:28.2 in the 8K race that was held at TWU Pioneer Soccer Park.