At about 7:10 PM on Wednesday November 2, 2022, members of the BPD Youth Violence Strike Force arrested Josman Delgado, 20, of East Boston, on firearm related charges during an investigation in the area of Turquois Way and Smith Street in Roxbury. The officers were in the area when they engaged in a foot pursuit with the suspect. As the suspect fled, he was observed discarding a firearm underneath a parked motor vehicle. The suspect was placed in custody as he attempted to scale a six-foot-tall chain link fence in the area 33 Smith Street. The discarded firearm was later recovered and determined to be a loaded .40 caliber Taurus PT 140 PRO Millennium handgun.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO