Read full article on original website
Lizzie
3d ago
500. Bail that is freakin disgusting! Why because he’s a cop? He threatened her life and assaulted her.
Reply(5)
6
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Hardin-Simmons University and Abilene ISD StatementHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
One Day Only: 50+ Crafters Bring Unique & Unusual Items to Marshfield!Dianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
Boston Children's Hospital To Host a Blood Donation Event At Malden Police HQAbdul GhaniMalden, MA
Tufts medical study finds common ground in gun regulationThe Tufts DailyBoston, MA
Football dominates in impressive showing versus HamiltonThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Related
whdh.com
Lawrence man arraigned in connection with 2020 shooting that killed man, paralyzed woman
LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - A 20-year-old Lawrence man was arraigned in Salem Superior Court on charges in connection with a 2020 shooting that killed a man and paralyzed a woman, according to the Essex County DA’s Office. Elias Leger pleaded not guilty to the charges, which include murder, armed...
whdh.com
Middleton man accused of repeatedly vandalizing sign at Winthrop Beach
WINTHROP, MASS. (WHDH) - A Middleton man is facing charges he repeatedly vandalized a sign on Winthrop Beach. Police in Winthrop said they obtained video from a camera showing the suspect walking up to the sign, writing on it with a heavy marker and walking away. Police said the sign...
BPD seeks to identify suspects in downtown attack, robbery
A man and woman said they were attacked as they brought trash out to a dumpster behind a convenience store. Boston police are asking for the public’s help identifying two men in connection to an attack and robbery at a downtown convenience store on Wednesday night. Police arrived at...
DA: Man arrested in ‘savage’ murder of Brockton woman died after drinking battery acid
BROCKTON, Mass. — A lone bouquet of flowers rests on the front stairs of a grandmother’s home after she was brutally killed on Wednesday. Police said her killer was a man she had been in a relationship with and that 48-year-old Victoria Gonclaves was killed in her own driveway while her two-year-old granddaughter sat in the back seat of her car.
DA: Investigation underway after 26-year-old killed in Brockton shooting
BROCKTON, Mass. — Massachusetts State Police are investigating a deadly shooting that killed a 26-year-old man in Brockton Wednesday night. Brockton Police responded to 19 West Park Street at 7:30 p.m. where they located a 26-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to his right shoulder, according to the District Attorney’s Office.
Suspect arrested in possible kidnapping of 1-month-old at South Station
The man wanted for the possible kidnapping of a one-month-old at South Station Wednesday night has been placed into custody, according to MBTA Transit Police. Transit Police originally alerted that the suspect fled the scene in a 2003 red Chevy Suburban shortly before 8:30 p.m. Just over 30 minutes later, Transit Police announced that the vehicle was stopped in Medford and the male suspect was put into custody.
nbcboston.com
Woman Killed in ‘Savage, Brutal' Attack in Brockton: Plymouth DA
A woman was killed in what authorities described as a targeted attack in Brockton, Massachusetts, on Wednesday. The Plymouth County District Attorney's Office said a 48-year-old woman was found in the driveway of her apartment building on Crescent Street with obvious injuries to her head and face. She was declared dead on scene. She has not been publicly identified.
Boston man charged with armed robbery in Downtown Crossing held for 90 days
A Boston man with a lengthy criminal history was arraigned this week on charges that he tried to steal purses at Macy’s in Downtown Crossing in September and threatened store employees with a knife when he was confronted, according to the Suffolk District Attorney’s office. Little Macklin, 51,...
whdh.com
Transit Police: 1-month-old reportedly OK after alleged kidnapping ends in Medford with arrest
BOSTON (WHDH) - Within an hour of alerting the public, MBTA Transit Police say a vehicle connected to an alleged kidnapping at South Station was located, and that the 1-month-old child involved was safe. In an update on social medial, authorities said the vehicle involved in the kidnapping was stopped...
fallriverreporter.com
One suspect and two victims dead concerning two murders in one day in Brockton
BROCKTON – Massachusetts State Police and Brockton Police are investigating the overnight shooting of a 26-year-old male, Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz has announced. At approximately 7:31 p.m. last night, Brockton Police and Brewster Emergency Medical Services responded to 19 West Park Street for a report of...
whdh.com
Police: Vehicle sought in ‘possible kidnapping’ of 1-month-old child at South Station
BOSTON (WHDH) - MBTA Transit Police are asking for the public’s help in locating an SUV allegedly tied to a possible kidnapping of a 1-month-old. In a social media post, authorities said they were looking for a red, 2003 Chevy Suburban with a Massachusetts license plate reading 3VBN77. According to Transit Police, the vehicle may have been involved in the alleged kidnapping of a 1-month-old boy at South Station.
bpdnews.com
Officers Assigned to the BPD Youth Violence Strike Force Arrest Suspect on Firearm Related Charges Following Foot Pursuit in Roxbury
At about 7:10 PM on Wednesday November 2, 2022, members of the BPD Youth Violence Strike Force arrested Josman Delgado, 20, of East Boston, on firearm related charges during an investigation in the area of Turquois Way and Smith Street in Roxbury. The officers were in the area when they engaged in a foot pursuit with the suspect. As the suspect fled, he was observed discarding a firearm underneath a parked motor vehicle. The suspect was placed in custody as he attempted to scale a six-foot-tall chain link fence in the area 33 Smith Street. The discarded firearm was later recovered and determined to be a loaded .40 caliber Taurus PT 140 PRO Millennium handgun.
Man and woman facing charges after beating victim who withdrew money from Roxbury ATM
A man and woman pairing have been ordered held without bail on charges that they beat and robbed a man who had just withdrawn money from an ATM in Roxbury. According to a statement from the District Attorney Kevin Hayden’s office, Jacquail Owens, 29, and Victoria Cepeda, 32, are facing charges after beating and kicking a 59-year-old man after he withdrew $460 from an ATM on Warren Street. At one point during the attack, Cepeda allegedly grabbed the victim’s umbrella and struck him with it.
Lawrence man charged in Methuen hit-and-run
METHUEN - Methuen police said they've arrested the man they believe hit a pedestrian, checked his car for damage and then drove off.Gregorio Acosta, 25, of Lawrence, faces multiple charges, including leaving the scene of an accident with serious personal injury.Officers initially responded to Broadway near Blake Street around 1:15 a.m. A 65-year-old Lawrence man was found injured under a parked car.Using the citywide camera system, police determined a black Ford Escape with a missing driver-side mirror was involved in the accident. The vehicle was found on Margin Street in Lawrence.Acosta turned himself into police Wednesday. He was arraigned at Lawrence District Court and is being held on $10,000 cash bond.
Weymouth man admits to shooting gun at girlfriend and responding State Police
A Weymouth Township man admitted Wednesday that he fired a gun at his girlfriend and responding police during a domestic incident in 2020. James Weinerman, 31, pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree aggravated assault. He faces eight years in prison under the plea agreement, which requires him to serve...
ABC6.com
New Bedford police arrested 4 after back-to-back drug raids
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — New Bedford police said they arrested four people after executing two separate drug raids Tuesday. Lt. Scott Carola said the first raid happened on State Street. There, 42-year-old Keith Bass was arrested after police executed a search warrant at his residence. During the search,...
WCVB
Unlicensed driver charged in connection with fatal hit and run
SHREWSBURY, Mass. — The driver accused in connection with a hit-and-run crash that killed a woman who was walking home from work on Saturday night in Shrewsbury, Massachusetts, was held on $50,000 bail on Wednesday. Jerry Santiago Jr., 24, is charged with leaving the scene of personal injury resulting...
ABC6.com
Providence man admits to having loaded guns, drugs during FBI investigation
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A Providence man admitted to having loaded guns and drugs during an FBI Project Safe Neighborhoods investigation. Federal prosecutors said Thursday that 35-year-old Giancarlo Fermin pleaded guilty to possession of heroin with intent to distribute to a federal court judge. U.S. Attorney Zachary Cunha said...
whdh.com
Officials seeking info on alleged late husband of recently identified ‘Lady of the Dunes’ homicide victim
Days after identifying the state’s oldest unidentified homicide victim, law enforcement in Massachusetts are looking to learn more about a man they believe was the victim’s husband. Officials recently identified Ruth Marie Terry of Tennessee as the “Lady of the Dunes,” a homicide victim found partially dismembered in...
New Bedford man arrested for allegedly trafficking methamphetamine
A New Bedford man was arrested Tuesday for allegedly trafficking methamphetamine and other drugs, according to the Dartmouth Police Department. According to Dartmouth police, Jose Manuel Santos Cordova, 46, was arrested after police executed a search warrant and found methamphetamine, steroids and mushrooms. In addition to the drugs, they found an improperly stored firearm and $1800.
Comments / 21