Boston, MA

Comments / 21

Lizzie
3d ago

500. Bail that is freakin disgusting! Why because he’s a cop? He threatened her life and assaulted her.

Boston

BPD seeks to identify suspects in downtown attack, robbery

A man and woman said they were attacked as they brought trash out to a dumpster behind a convenience store. Boston police are asking for the public’s help identifying two men in connection to an attack and robbery at a downtown convenience store on Wednesday night. Police arrived at...
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Suspect arrested in possible kidnapping of 1-month-old at South Station

The man wanted for the possible kidnapping of a one-month-old at South Station Wednesday night has been placed into custody, according to MBTA Transit Police. Transit Police originally alerted that the suspect fled the scene in a 2003 red Chevy Suburban shortly before 8:30 p.m. Just over 30 minutes later, Transit Police announced that the vehicle was stopped in Medford and the male suspect was put into custody.
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Woman Killed in ‘Savage, Brutal' Attack in Brockton: Plymouth DA

A woman was killed in what authorities described as a targeted attack in Brockton, Massachusetts, on Wednesday. The Plymouth County District Attorney's Office said a 48-year-old woman was found in the driveway of her apartment building on Crescent Street with obvious injuries to her head and face. She was declared dead on scene. She has not been publicly identified.
BROCKTON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

One suspect and two victims dead concerning two murders in one day in Brockton

BROCKTON – Massachusetts State Police and Brockton Police are investigating the overnight shooting of a 26-year-old male, Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz has announced. At approximately 7:31 p.m. last night, Brockton Police and Brewster Emergency Medical Services responded to 19 West Park Street for a report of...
BROCKTON, MA
whdh.com

Police: Vehicle sought in ‘possible kidnapping’ of 1-month-old child at South Station

BOSTON (WHDH) - MBTA Transit Police are asking for the public’s help in locating an SUV allegedly tied to a possible kidnapping of a 1-month-old. In a social media post, authorities said they were looking for a red, 2003 Chevy Suburban with a Massachusetts license plate reading 3VBN77. According to Transit Police, the vehicle may have been involved in the alleged kidnapping of a 1-month-old boy at South Station.
PROVIDENCE, RI
bpdnews.com

Officers Assigned to the BPD Youth Violence Strike Force Arrest Suspect on Firearm Related Charges Following Foot Pursuit in Roxbury

At about 7:10 PM on Wednesday November 2, 2022, members of the BPD Youth Violence Strike Force arrested Josman Delgado, 20, of East Boston, on firearm related charges during an investigation in the area of Turquois Way and Smith Street in Roxbury. The officers were in the area when they engaged in a foot pursuit with the suspect. As the suspect fled, he was observed discarding a firearm underneath a parked motor vehicle. The suspect was placed in custody as he attempted to scale a six-foot-tall chain link fence in the area 33 Smith Street. The discarded firearm was later recovered and determined to be a loaded .40 caliber Taurus PT 140 PRO Millennium handgun.
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Man and woman facing charges after beating victim who withdrew money from Roxbury ATM

A man and woman pairing have been ordered held without bail on charges that they beat and robbed a man who had just withdrawn money from an ATM in Roxbury. According to a statement from the District Attorney Kevin Hayden’s office, Jacquail Owens, 29, and Victoria Cepeda, 32, are facing charges after beating and kicking a 59-year-old man after he withdrew $460 from an ATM on Warren Street. At one point during the attack, Cepeda allegedly grabbed the victim’s umbrella and struck him with it.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Lawrence man charged in Methuen hit-and-run

METHUEN - Methuen police said they've arrested the man they believe hit a pedestrian, checked his car for damage and then drove off.Gregorio Acosta, 25, of Lawrence, faces multiple charges, including leaving the scene of an accident with serious personal injury.Officers initially responded to Broadway near Blake Street around 1:15 a.m. A 65-year-old Lawrence man was found injured under a parked car.Using the citywide camera system, police determined a black Ford Escape with a missing driver-side mirror was involved in the accident. The vehicle was found on Margin Street in Lawrence.Acosta turned himself into police Wednesday. He was arraigned at Lawrence District Court and is being held on $10,000 cash bond.
METHUEN, MA
ABC6.com

New Bedford police arrested 4 after back-to-back drug raids

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — New Bedford police said they arrested four people after executing two separate drug raids Tuesday. Lt. Scott Carola said the first raid happened on State Street. There, 42-year-old Keith Bass was arrested after police executed a search warrant at his residence. During the search,...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
WCVB

Unlicensed driver charged in connection with fatal hit and run

SHREWSBURY, Mass. — The driver accused in connection with a hit-and-run crash that killed a woman who was walking home from work on Saturday night in Shrewsbury, Massachusetts, was held on $50,000 bail on Wednesday. Jerry Santiago Jr., 24, is charged with leaving the scene of personal injury resulting...
SHREWSBURY, MA
ABC6.com

Providence man admits to having loaded guns, drugs during FBI investigation

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A Providence man admitted to having loaded guns and drugs during an FBI Project Safe Neighborhoods investigation. Federal prosecutors said Thursday that 35-year-old Giancarlo Fermin pleaded guilty to possession of heroin with intent to distribute to a federal court judge. U.S. Attorney Zachary Cunha said...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Boston 25 News WFXT

New Bedford man arrested for allegedly trafficking methamphetamine

A New Bedford man was arrested Tuesday for allegedly trafficking methamphetamine and other drugs, according to the Dartmouth Police Department. According to Dartmouth police, Jose Manuel Santos Cordova, 46, was arrested after police executed a search warrant and found methamphetamine, steroids and mushrooms. In addition to the drugs, they found an improperly stored firearm and $1800.
NEW BEDFORD, MA

