Is Zack Snyder the Right Guy to Film Man of Steel 2?
This doesn’t feel like an entirely fair question or even one that’s going to be embraced by a lot of eager fans that want to see Man of Steel 2. Zack Snyder has taken a lot of flak for his cinematic decisions in the past several years, but it’s still easy to wonder if he’s going to be the right guy to make this second movie happen.
Who Were the Cast of “Interview with the Vampire” (1994)?
Decades before we had “vegan” vampires like the Cullens in the Twilight movie series, there was Louis de Pointe du Lac. The Interview with the Vampire is one of Hollywood’s epic horror movies that remains a must-watch on any movie list. The film was an adaptation of the 1976 novel, Interview with the Vampire by Anne Rice.
Movie Review: Mid-Century
Moving into a new home, even if it’s considered to be temporary, is kind of disquieting at times since, unless it’s a brand new home that no one has lived in, one tends to think about who inhabited the place first and what might have happened in their new home. Some people don’t give this a second thought, but when Tom and Alice move into a home that was built by a famed architect and madman, things don’t appear to be nearly as happy as some might feel they need to be.
Imagining a Connection Between Silent Hill and Stranger Things
Comparing several franchises is possible since the similarities that they’ve been seen to share at times are quite amazing, especially when it comes down to the idea that one or more ideas have been inspired by one story or another. Just looking at the Upside Down and Silent Hill, it’s not tough to see how they could easily be connected, especially given that both locations could easily be part of the same nightmarish world that has been created bit by bit, covering one location after another as the mirror image they represent of the real world continues to evolve.
A Mr. Miyagi Prequel Might be Interesting
Decades ago, a story was brought to light that wasn’t perfect, but it was satisfying in the same way that a home-cooked meal is satisfying, it leaves you ready to move on, and it remains a good memory that you want to keep. The Karate Kid served this purpose for decades before Cobra Kai came around for a number of reasons, but one of the best was that Mr. Miyagi was one of the best characters in the entire franchise.
Movie Review: Barbarian
With a title like Barbarian, it’s fair to think that a lot of people had a different idea of what this movie was going to be about, especially since the lean toward Vikings in popular culture has been building over the years and has yet to fully wane. In fact, one could say that the Viking culture is still one that a lot of people hope will last for a while. But this movie is far different than some might have envisioned, especially since it deals with a subject that many people find abhorrent.
Realistic vs. Cinematic Fight Scenes
The average fight scene in a movie might draw a lot of people in since, well, its action and its drama all rolled into one moment that a lot of people can’t help but take a look at. There are fight scenes that work better than others depending on when they happen, who they’re between, and how they’re choreographed.
5 Realistic Reactions to Horror Movie Situations
There are rules to surviving a horror movie, but the sad part is that the characters don’t get to make them or even abide by them. In a horror movie, the characters are bound by the script to do what is expected of them, meaning that the rules might apply, but those who are stuck in the story are going to live or die according to the whims of the writers and director.
5 Villains That Man of Steel 2 Should Consider
With the announcement that Man of Steel 2 is going to be headed to theaters eventually, it’s not tough to think that many people are wondering who will be stepping up as the main villain of the second movie since, if there’s one thing that’s a given, it’s that Superman needs an enemy that will be able to match him in one way or another.
Movie Review: The Gray Man (2022)
The sudden action movie The Gray Man, directed by Anthony Russo and his brother Joe Russo, features more brilliant color than the traditional worldwide shoot-em-up about the CIA, which is a rather drab agency. The main character of the Russo Brothers, an agent known as Six (Ryan Gosling), attends his first on-screen murder dressed in a sharp red suit and sporting fingernail polish in a matching shade. Although he is revealing a thin layer of tiredness, which Gosling wears like a rain poncho, he appears to be content with the deal. Six is a convicted murderer who was snatched from jail by a government suit (played by Billy Bob Thornton) and placed in a covert kill squadron.
Movie Review: House of Fears
If you’ve seen one type of horror movie, then you’ve seen them all, right? A lot of people would argue for or against this, but while House of Fears might sound like something cheesy and corny that’s been done a few times before, it does offer up a plot that’s definitely lacking in development but is still enough to get people to watch from start to finish.
Yahya Abdul Mateen II as Wonder Man? Yes, and No.
Adding more Marvel characters to the MCU is considered to b a good thing by a lot of people, but there are times when one has to sit back and wonder why in the world, we’re seeing more and more changes to various characters that didn’t really need to happen. Well, to be honest, that’s a matter of opinion, it would appear since the idea to cast Yahya Abdul Mateen II as Wonder Man appears to be the plan at this time, and while it’s not the worst casting choice in the world, it’s one that’s bound to raise at least a few eyebrows since while Mateen is easily a great enough actor to pull this off, swapping the race of one character or another is still a bit of an issue since one has to wonder why it continues to happen when the level of representation has gone up quite a bit in the movies.
Added Cast of “The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers” (2002)
With the global reception and success of the novel’s first volume, The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring, fans and viewers alike were anxious about what the movie’s director, Peter Jackson, had planned. Fans and readers of J. R. R. Tolkien knew the story’s direction in the second volume, but screen adaptation can sometimes be a double-edged sword.
AFM: ‘Bezos The Beginning’ Delves into the Business Brain Before the Billions
It’s easy to forget that, before he was a multi-multi-billionaire with a penchant for phallic-shaped spaceships and whose record-breaking divorce bill barely scratched his status as one of the world’s wealthiest individuals (current position: number 2 behind Elon Musk), Jeff Bezos was just a regular Wall Street exec with a big idea. But it’s this pre-global domination period, when Amazon was merely a glint in Bezos’ eye, that’s the focus of a new biopic being touted at the American Film Market. More from The Hollywood ReporterAFM First Look: Liz Hurley in VMI's Supernatural Thriller 'Piper' (Exclusive)AFM: German Superstar Til Schweiger Addresses His "Primal Fear" in...
5 Reasons Inferno Could Work in the MCU
The idea of bringing the X-Men into the MCU is one that a lot of people are still hoping will come to fruition in the next few years, and it’s fair to assume that this will happen eventually. But trying to guess which storyline will be used to bring the mutants is hard to figure out since two of the best storylines have already been used in regard to the team.
Exploring a Connection Between The World’s End and The Terminator
Trying to compare movies sometimes is a bit difficult since a lot of movies might appear to share a few similarities but when a person really looks, they might find that such a thing is only skin deep and doesn’t go any further. Then again, some movies manage to share more than one similarity even if it’s kind of a goofy comparison that draws them together.
Movie Review: Final Draft
The fact that Final Draft didn’t get a great score on Rotten Tomatoes isn’t even worth mentioning since, to be fair, taking a look at this movie should be one of the things that many writers and screenwriters feel the need to do simply because, well, stuff like this can happen.
The Details of Florence Pugh’s Filmography
Florence Pugh, known to most as Black Widow 2.0, has been noted for her early roles before the MCU brought her to the masses, such as her roles in Lady Macbeth but became known earliest to American audiences with her roles with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson in an autobiographical film Fighting With My Family and other roles. While the MCU brought the most notoriety to the actress, her other roles throughout the filmography of Florence Pugh’s career have also been noteworthy. Below, we’ve detailed the filmography of Florence Pugh, her MCU roles, and the other roles throughout her career that may surprise the newest fans of the attractive English actress.
5 Heroes that Started as Villains
It’s easy to forget after a while that some characters weren’t always the heroes or even the anti-heroes that we know them as today, especially since as they’ve moved from the page to the big or small screen, they’ve changed a bit. A few of them are easy to see as villains since they might not have changed that much, but those who turned over a new leaf managed to create a new life that a lot of fans have embraced over the years and many have preferred.
Victoria Justice Now – What Is She Up To?
Victoria Justice was slated to be the undisputed breakout star of the Nickelodeon teen musical series Victorious. From 2010 to 2013, the show had an unprecedented hold on the entertainment world as it quickly became one of the most-watched music-based shows at the time. It was nominated for Primetime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Children’s Program twice in a row and has a total of four Emmy nominations. Not to mention, the show’s ensemble cast kickstarted the careers of notable stars such as Ariana Grande and Elizabeth Gillies.
