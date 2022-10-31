Adding more Marvel characters to the MCU is considered to b a good thing by a lot of people, but there are times when one has to sit back and wonder why in the world, we’re seeing more and more changes to various characters that didn’t really need to happen. Well, to be honest, that’s a matter of opinion, it would appear since the idea to cast Yahya Abdul Mateen II as Wonder Man appears to be the plan at this time, and while it’s not the worst casting choice in the world, it’s one that’s bound to raise at least a few eyebrows since while Mateen is easily a great enough actor to pull this off, swapping the race of one character or another is still a bit of an issue since one has to wonder why it continues to happen when the level of representation has gone up quite a bit in the movies.

