Read full article on original website
Related
Real-Life Cannabis Horror: Mother Charged With Murder After Her 4-Year-Old Dies From THC Edibles
Children falling ill from cannabis edibles is happening with more regularity as marijuana becomes mainstream as some adults are irresponsibly careless. And while, most of the time, kids end-up fully recovered, sometimes the things turn to real-life horror story. Dorothy Annette Clements, a 30-year-old mother from Virginia has been charged...
Narcity
THC Edibles Were Given To Children On Halloween & Winnipeg Police Have A Warning For Parents
Police in Winnipeg have issued a warning to parents after receiving a number of reports that THC edibles had been given out to children on Halloween. During a press conference on Tuesday, November 1, Const. Dani McKinnon confirmed that marijuana edibles had been discovered "in some children's trick or treating bags" a day earlier.
Use of marijuana, meth, cocaine, and opiate could increase the risk of irregular heart rhythm
A large-scale study conducted by researchers from the University of California, San Francisco, (UCSF) on more than 23 million people has found that some commonly used and abused drugs may have a previously unknown adverse effect on heart health. The mentioned effect is the risk of developing atrial fibrillation (AF),...
Did a 4-Year-Old Boy Really Die Because He Ate Weed Gummies?
A 4-year-old Virginia boy who died after allegedly eating “a large amount of THC gummies” may be one of the only known cases of a child dying after consuming a cannabis product—but medical experts say some pieces of the story don’t quite add up. Tanner Clements...
Here's How Long a Cannabis High Actually Lasts, According to Science
With the decriminalization of cannabis comes a list of questions and concerns over its medical and recreational use – including figuring out how long the drug's effects actually last for. While society has had decades to question the relationship between alcohol consumption and intoxication, the duration of impairment from...
How to spot narcissistic abuse: 6 signs and where to seek treatment
Narcissistic abuse happens when someone with narcissistic personality disorder tries to manipulate you. An abuser with NPD may try to control you by isolating you from friends and family. Narcissistic abusers may also gaslight you, make you feel worthless, or bring others into the abuse.
Boy dies after being infected by a rare brain-eating amoeba, people warned about swimming in fresh water
Officials say that the Las Vegas boy, who was under 18, might have been exposed to the brain-eating amoeba during a visit to Arizona's Lake Mead.
WTVW
Potential danger of cannabis use
Marijuana is the third most widely used drug in the world behind nicotine and alcohol. Many people believe pot may be less risky and harmful than other substances. But recent data published in the medical journal The Lancet shows those who use high potency marijuana are actually more likely to suffer mental health problems.
Cannabis users are often denied liver transplants. Scientists looked into whether that had any merit
Dr. Thomas Starzl, the "Father of Transplantation," performed the first successful liver transplant in 1967 while at the University of Colorado. Since then, thousands of similar operations are performed every year, with a record-breaking 9,200 liver transplants executed in 2021. But people who use cannabis are often excluded from receiving...
foodsafetynews.com
Whole head lettuce recalled because of positive Salmonella test
Kalera Public Limited Company is recalling certain lots of Krunch, Butter and Romaine whole head variety lettuce sold under the Kalera brand because of potential Salmonella contamination. Kalera’s food safety testing procedures indicated the potential presence of Salmonella in some of its whole head lettuce SKUs, according to the company’s...
With child RSV on the rise, medical experts warn of risk to adults
CLEVELAND — Respiratory Syncytial Virus, more commonly called by the abbreviation RSV, has seen a dramatic uptick recently in infants. RSV is a virus that causes mild, cold like symptoms. Most people get over it within a week or two, but it can be potentially dangerous for not only infants, but older adults as well.
scitechdaily.com
Human Cocaine and Heroin Addiction Is Tied to Impairments in Specific Brain Circuit
According to a new study, white matter in the brain that was previously implicated in animal studies has now been suggested to be specifically impaired in the brains of people with addiction to cocaine or heroin. The research, which was published on October 6 in the journal Neuron, was conducted by scientists from the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai and Baylor College of Medicine.
Alcohol killed thousands of young Americans in recent years, CDC study finds. Here are 5 signs you drink too much, and are at risk of serious illness.
Excessive drinking can increase the risk of health problems including: cancer, liver disease, high blood pressure, and stroke, the CDC states.
FDA suggests parents not use infant head-shaping pillows
The Food and Drug Administration on Thursday released a warning to parents to not use infant head-shaping pillows to prevent or treat any medical conditions. In a news release, the FDA suggested that parents and caregivers not use infant head-shaping pillows that could change the infant’s head shape or symmetry or claim to prevent or treat any medical condition. This is because the head-shaping pillows can create an “unsafe sleep environment,” possibly contributing to the risk of suffocation and death.
1 in 5 deaths of US adults 20 to 49 is from excessive drinking, study shows
Alcohol use may be common, but that doesn't mean it's safe. Excessive drinking is one of the leading causes of preventable death in the US, a study found. Experts share how to curb the public health hazard.
buzzfeednews.com
Health Risks Linked To Working In The Cannabis Industry Are Largely Unknown, But A 27-Year-Old’s Death Reveals The Potential Dangers
The death of an employee early this year at a licensed cannabis facility in Massachusetts is calling attention to the very real threat that the job poses to the health of some workers in the relatively new industry. Lorna McMurrey, 27, died three days after being admitted to the hospital...
WebMD
Parents Encouraged to Keep Kids Home if Sick With GI Bugs
– Attention parents: If your child is showing signs of a stomach bug, do not send them to school or day care. That’s the take-home message in a new CDC report, which found that nearly 90% of outbreaks of acute gastrointestinal infections in schools and child care settings result from person-to-person contact.
Doctors warn parents of amoxicillin shortage affecting kids
NEW YORK -- Supply shortages have been nothing new through the pandemic, and now, the Food and Drug Administration is warning the antibiotic amoxicillin is in short supply, specifically, doses commonly prescribed for children.One Howard Beach mom couldn't believe how hard it was to get amoxicillin for her sick daughter."It's crazy. It shouldn't be this difficult," she said. Her 6-year-old was prescribed the antibiotic by her pediatrician."Her appointment was at 9:15 in the morning. I didn't get it 'til 5:45 at night," the mom said. "They send it to my original pharmacy that I usually use, and I call to see...
Psych Centra
What Are the Best Resources for Treating Schizophrenia?
Schizophrenia is a serious mental health condition. If you or a loved one has schizophrenia, there are resources available to help treat it. Schizophrenia can alter the way you or a loved one thinks, behaves, and feels. It can lead to health issues and is associated with higher rates of substance use.
AboutLawsuits.com
Do Not Use Infant Head-Shaped Pillows Due to Suffocation and Death Risk, FDA Warns
Parents should immediately stop using any infant head shaping pillow products, which are sold for treatment of flat-head syndrome and other infant medical conditions, since federal regulators warn they may create an unsafe sleeping environment that could lead to injury or death. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) released...
Comments / 0