ScienceAlert

Here's How Long a Cannabis High Actually Lasts, According to Science

With the decriminalization of cannabis comes a list of questions and concerns over its medical and recreational use – including figuring out how long the drug's effects actually last for. While society has had decades to question the relationship between alcohol consumption and intoxication, the duration of impairment from...
Insider

How to spot narcissistic abuse: 6 signs and where to seek treatment

Narcissistic abuse happens when someone with narcissistic personality disorder tries to manipulate you. An abuser with NPD may try to control you by isolating you from friends and family. Narcissistic abusers may also gaslight you, make you feel worthless, or bring others into the abuse.
WTVW

Potential danger of cannabis use

Marijuana is the third most widely used drug in the world behind nicotine and alcohol. Many people believe pot may be less risky and harmful than other substances. But recent data published in the medical journal The Lancet shows those who use high potency marijuana are actually more likely to suffer mental health problems.
foodsafetynews.com

Whole head lettuce recalled because of positive Salmonella test

Kalera Public Limited Company is recalling certain lots of Krunch, Butter and Romaine whole head variety lettuce sold under the Kalera brand because of potential Salmonella contamination. Kalera’s food safety testing procedures indicated the potential presence of Salmonella in some of its whole head lettuce SKUs, according to the company’s...
FLORIDA STATE
WKYC

With child RSV on the rise, medical experts warn of risk to adults

CLEVELAND — Respiratory Syncytial Virus, more commonly called by the abbreviation RSV, has seen a dramatic uptick recently in infants. RSV is a virus that causes mild, cold like symptoms. Most people get over it within a week or two, but it can be potentially dangerous for not only infants, but older adults as well.
CLEVELAND, OH
scitechdaily.com

Human Cocaine and Heroin Addiction Is Tied to Impairments in Specific Brain Circuit

According to a new study, white matter in the brain that was previously implicated in animal studies has now been suggested to be specifically impaired in the brains of people with addiction to cocaine or heroin. The research, which was published on October 6 in the journal Neuron, was conducted by scientists from the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai and Baylor College of Medicine.
Action News Jax

FDA suggests parents not use infant head-shaping pillows

The Food and Drug Administration on Thursday released a warning to parents to not use infant head-shaping pillows to prevent or treat any medical conditions. In a news release, the FDA suggested that parents and caregivers not use infant head-shaping pillows that could change the infant’s head shape or symmetry or claim to prevent or treat any medical condition. This is because the head-shaping pillows can create an “unsafe sleep environment,” possibly contributing to the risk of suffocation and death.
WebMD

Parents Encouraged to Keep Kids Home if Sick With GI Bugs

– Attention parents: If your child is showing signs of a stomach bug, do not send them to school or day care. That’s the take-home message in a new CDC report, which found that nearly 90% of outbreaks of acute gastrointestinal infections in schools and child care settings result from person-to-person contact.
CBS New York

Doctors warn parents of amoxicillin shortage affecting kids

NEW YORK -- Supply shortages have been nothing new through the pandemic, and now, the Food and Drug Administration is warning the antibiotic amoxicillin is in short supply, specifically, doses commonly prescribed for children.One Howard Beach mom couldn't believe how hard it was to get amoxicillin for her sick daughter."It's crazy. It shouldn't be this difficult," she said. Her 6-year-old was prescribed the antibiotic by her pediatrician."Her appointment was at 9:15 in the morning. I didn't get it 'til 5:45 at night," the mom said. "They send it to my original pharmacy that I usually use, and I call to see...
Psych Centra

What Are the Best Resources for Treating Schizophrenia?

Schizophrenia is a serious mental health condition. If you or a loved one has schizophrenia, there are resources available to help treat it. Schizophrenia can alter the way you or a loved one thinks, behaves, and feels. It can lead to health issues and is associated with higher rates of substance use.
AboutLawsuits.com

Do Not Use Infant Head-Shaped Pillows Due to Suffocation and Death Risk, FDA Warns

Parents should immediately stop using any infant head shaping pillow products, which are sold for treatment of flat-head syndrome and other infant medical conditions, since federal regulators warn they may create an unsafe sleeping environment that could lead to injury or death. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) released...

