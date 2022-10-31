ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wbaltv.com

These are the Baltimore Ravens' highest-paid players in 2022

Lamar Jackson wasn't able to reach a new extension deal with the Baltimore Ravens for the 2022 season, but the star quarterback is still making about $20 million more than he was last season. Jackson is playing the 2022 season on the fifth-year option of his rookie contract, making $23...
BALTIMORE, MD
Outsider.com

Ravens Legend Ed Reed Gives Painful ‘Advice’ to Steelers Fans

Baltimore Ravens legend Ed Reed wants to help all Pittsburgh Steelers fans going through it amid the team’s 2-6 start to this season. Making a recent appearance on a podcast of The 33rd Team, Reed was asked to give his best advice to Steelers fans. Having played eleven seasons with the AFC North rival Ravens, Reed’s advice was probably far from what the “Steel City” wanted to hear.
PITTSBURGH, PA
ESPN

Former Bears LB Roquan Smith 'shocked' by trade to Ravens

Exactly one week after breaking down in tears when teammate Robert Quinn got traded by the Bears, inside linebacker Roquan Smith was all smiles after his first practice since leaving the Bears himself. Smith, who was acquired by the Baltimore Ravens on Monday, acknowledged he was "shocked" to be dealt...
BALTIMORE, MD
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson discusses being called out during wrestling event

The Baltimore Ravens have had a little more time this week to get ready for the New Orleans Saints on “Monday Night Football”, especially following their Thursday night win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 8. A few of the Ravens, including quarterback Lamar Jackson, were in attendance for AEW’s (All Elite Wrestling) Dynamite show that took place in Baltimore on Wednesday night.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Texans' Brandin Cooks: Will return to team facilites

Cooks (personal) will be back in the Texans' facilities Friday, Brooks Kubena of the Houston Chronicle reports. Cooks was held out of Thursday's game against the Eagles after missing a pair of practices following not being dealt at the trade deadline. While he may remain unhappy in his current situation, there is little Cooks can do besides return to the team -- particularly because he signed a two-year contract extension in April. Cooks' return to the team facilities suggests he'll suit up for a Week 10 matchup against the Giants, though that has not been officially announced by coach Lovie Smith.
CBS Sports

Ravens' Rashod Bateman: Done for the season

Head coach John Harbaugh said Thursday that Bateman will undergo season-ending surgery to address a Lisfranc injury to his left foot, Ryan Mink of the Ravens' official site reports. With Bateman done for the season, Devin Duvernay now profiles as the Ravens' top wideout, with Demarcus Robinson, James Proche and...
CBS Sports

Broncos' Latavius Murray: Role may shrink with Edmonds pickup

Murray and Melvin Gordon could see their opportunities out of the Denver backfield take a hit after the Broncos acquired Chase Edmonds from the Dolphins on Tuesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Denver and Miami executed a blockbuster deal ahead of the trade deadline, with Edmonds, a 2023 first-round pick...
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Ravens' J.K. Dobbins: Still a few weeks away from return

Coach John Harbaugh relayed Thursday that he would characterize Dobbins' knee procedure "as a smashing success as far as you can tell right now." That said, Harbaugh acknowledged that there was more scar tissue in Dobbins' knee than expected, while indicating that the running back should be back in 3 to 4 weeks, per Jonas Shaffer of The Baltimore Sun. While Dobbins remains on IR for the time being, the Ravens' backfield will continue to be led by Gus Edwards (hamstring) -- who won't practice Thursday -- along with Kenyan Drake and Justice Hill.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Eagles' Dallas Goedert: Paces pass catchers in Week 9 win

Goedert brought in eight of nine targets for 100 yards and a touchdown during the Eagles' 29-17 win over the Texans on Thursday night. Goedert and Jalen Hurts consistently tormented the Texans' defense throughout the night, the former pacing the Eagles in receptions, receiving yards and targets in the process. The fifth-year tight end's catch total tied a season high as well, and the 100-yard effort was his first since Week 15 of last season. Goedert recorded his second touchdown of the season on a four-yard grab early in the fourth quarter for good measure, and he'll next take aim at the Commanders in a Week 10 home divisional clash on Monday night, Nov. 14.
DALLAS, PA
CBS Sports

Broncos' Chase Edmonds: On to Mile High

The Dolphins agreed to trade Edmonds, a 2023 first-round pick and a 2024 fourth-rounder to the Broncos for pass rusher Bradley Chubb and a 2025 fifth-round selection Tuesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. In the wake of Javonte Williams' season-ending ACL tear, Denver has operated with a timeshare out of...
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Titans' Ryan Tannehill: Not seen at practice Thursday

Tannehill (ankle) wasn't spotted during the open portion of Thursday's practice, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports. Tannehill was limited Wednesday, and if he indeed is deemed a non-participant Thursday, what he's able to do Friday will be telling with regard to his chances of playing Sunday against Kansas City after being inactive Week 8 against the Texans.
NASHVILLE, TN
Wbaltv.com

Ravens welcome Roquan Smith to flock at practice Wednesday

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Baltimore Ravens welcomed the newest member of the flock, star linebacker Roquan Smith. The Ravens trade deadline deal in bringing Smith to Baltimore signifies one simple thing: The Ravens are all in to win it all. Coming off a mini bye week, the Ravens...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Bears' Cody Whitehair: Returns to practice Wednesday

Chicago designated Whitehair (knee) to return from injured reserve Wednesday, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports. Whitehair missed the minimum four games while on IR due to a knee injury and returned to practice Wednesday, opening a 21-day window for him to be added to the active roster. However, if he isn't activated within that timeframe, he'll revert back to IR for the remainder of the campaign.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Broncos' Melvin Gordon: Remains starting running back

GM George Paton said Tuesday that Gordon still is the Broncos' starting running back, despite the Broncos acquiring Chase Edmonds in the Bradley Chubb trade with the Dolphins, Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com reports. Since Javonte Williams went down with a torn ACL in Week 4, Gordon has seen at least...
BOONE, CO
CBS Sports

Bills' James Cook: Likely to sit third on depth chart

Cook is expected to head into the Bills' Week 9 game against the Jets as the team's third running back after Buffalo acquired Nyheim Hines from Indianapolis on Tuesday, Michael Giardi of NFL Network reports. Fresh off carrying five times for 35 yards while adding a 41-yard reception in Sunday's...
BUFFALO, NY
CBS Sports

Rams' Cam Akers: May not return to L.A. after all

Akers (personal) is "hoping for a fair resolution" to his tenure with the Rams and prefers not to suit up for the team again in 2022 after he wasn't traded ahead of Tuesday's deadline, Josina Anderson of CBS Sports reports. Though Akers is due a manageable $1.45 million for the...
numberfire.com

Gus Edwards (hamstring) absent for Ravens first practice

Baltimore Ravens running back Gus Edwards (hamstring) is not practicing on Thursday. Edwards injured his hamstring last Thursday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and he remains out a week later. Ravens head coach John Harbaugh described Edwards' injury as minor, but with the team playing on Monday night against the New Orleans Saints in Week 9, fantasy owners are in a precarious situation. Kenyan Drake and Justice Hill will handle Baltimore's backfield work if Edwards is unavailable, with Drake likely leading the way.
BALTIMORE, MD

