Read full article on original website
Related
CBS Sports
Rams made massive trade offer of two first-round picks for this star player but got shot down, per report
There's no team in the NFL that loves to trade draft picks more than the Los Angeles Rams, and apparently, they tried to trade two big ones away at some point over the past few weeks. According to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated, the Rams make a massive trade offer...
CBS Sports
Ravens' Rashod Bateman: Done for the season
Head coach John Harbaugh said Thursday that Bateman will undergo season-ending surgery to address a Lisfranc injury to his left foot, Ryan Mink of the Ravens' official site reports. With Bateman done for the season, Devin Duvernay now profiles as the Ravens' top wideout, with Demarcus Robinson, James Proche and...
CBS Sports
Cowboys were reportedly close to acquiring Brandin Cooks; WR appears disgusted about remaining in Houston
Despite being traded three times in his career, Houston Texans wide receiver Brandin Cooks appears to have been hoping to be dealt one more time prior to Tuesday's 4 p.m. ET trade deadline. Cooks was rumored to be one of the deadline's available big-name players despite signing a two-year, $39.8 million extension with the Texans this past offseason. His head coach, Lovie Smith, said via SportsRadio 610 in Houston that Cooks was excused from today's practice for "personal reasons."
CBS Sports
Tom Brady set to become first player in NFL history to reach passing feat that once seemed impossible
Tom Brady has plenty of NFL records to his name: Super Bowl titles. Regular season wins, passing yards, passing touchdowns, and regular season starts are the most notable on his Hall of Fame resume. Now, Brady is set to embark on a feat that seemed impossible for any quarterback in...
CBS Sports
Overall grades for each NFL team at midway point: Eagles, Bills ace midterm; Packers get embarrassing mark
The NFL has essentially reached its midway point of the season with Week 9 approaching, as teams are starting to form their identity as a contender or pretender. What makes the league harder to figure out this year than any other year is that there are fewer Super Bowl contenders and more teams on the verge of mediocrity.
CBS Sports
Judy Coughlin, wife of Super Bowl-winning head coach Tom Coughlin, dies at 77
Judy Coughlin, the wife of legendary Jacksonville Jaguars and New York Giants head coach Tom Coughlin and a pivotal figure in her husband's success in the NFL, died Wednesday morning after a prolonged illness. She was 77. "Judy was a remarkable woman in every way," read a statement by Tom...
CBS Sports
Fantasy Football Week 9 Wide Receiver Preview: Josh Palmer looking close to a must-start in Week 9
Things are not looking good for the Los Angeles Chargers receiving corps. Mike Williams is expected to miss multiple weeks with a high-ankle sprain and Keenan Allen's hamstring injury somehow got worse on his bye week. It's a borderline disaster for Justin Herbert and the Chargers offense, but it's also a major opportunity for Josh Palmer in Week 9.
CBS Sports
Ravens' Gus Edwards: Skips out on first Week 9 practice
Edwards (hamstring) won't participate in Thursday's practice, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports. Edwards will sit out the Ravens' first Week 9 session exactly one week after he suffered a mild right hamstring injury in the team's 27-22 win over the Buccaneers. Though head coach John Harbaugh suggested that Edwards is day-to-day and has avoided a major injury, the running back will likely need to get back on the field as at least a limited practice participant Friday and/or Saturday if he hopes to put himself in position to play Monday against the Saints. If available for that contest, Edwards should have a path to double-digit carries for the third week in a row while J.K. Dobbins (knee) is stuck on injured reserve.
CBS Sports
Broncos' Latavius Murray: Role may shrink with Edmonds pickup
Murray and Melvin Gordon could see their opportunities out of the Denver backfield take a hit after the Broncos acquired Chase Edmonds from the Dolphins on Tuesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Denver and Miami executed a blockbuster deal ahead of the trade deadline, with Edmonds, a 2023 first-round pick...
CBS Sports
Texans' Brandin Cooks: Will return to team facilites
Cooks (personal) will be back in the Texans' facilities Friday, Brooks Kubena of the Houston Chronicle reports. Cooks was held out of Thursday's game against the Eagles after missing a pair of practices following not being dealt at the trade deadline. While he may remain unhappy in his current situation, there is little Cooks can do besides return to the team -- particularly because he signed a two-year contract extension in April. Cooks' return to the team facilities suggests he'll suit up for a Week 10 matchup against the Giants, though that has not been officially announced by coach Lovie Smith.
CBS Sports
Ravens' J.K. Dobbins: Still a few weeks away from return
Coach John Harbaugh relayed Thursday that he would characterize Dobbins' knee procedure "as a smashing success as far as you can tell right now." That said, Harbaugh acknowledged that there was more scar tissue in Dobbins' knee than expected, while indicating that the running back should be back in 3 to 4 weeks, per Jonas Shaffer of The Baltimore Sun. While Dobbins remains on IR for the time being, the Ravens' backfield will continue to be led by Gus Edwards (hamstring) -- who won't practice Thursday -- along with Kenyan Drake and Justice Hill.
CBS Sports
Bills' James Cook: Likely to sit third on depth chart
Cook is expected to head into the Bills' Week 9 game against the Jets as the team's third running back after Buffalo acquired Nyheim Hines from Indianapolis on Tuesday, Michael Giardi of NFL Network reports. Fresh off carrying five times for 35 yards while adding a 41-yard reception in Sunday's...
CBS Sports
Broncos' Melvin Gordon: Remains starting running back
GM George Paton said Tuesday that Gordon still is the Broncos' starting running back, despite the Broncos acquiring Chase Edmonds in the Bradley Chubb trade with the Dolphins, Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com reports. Since Javonte Williams went down with a torn ACL in Week 4, Gordon has seen at least...
CBS Sports
Seahawks release Sidney Jones after reportedly trying to trade veteran cornerback before deadline
The Seattle Seahawks made news shortly after Tuesday's NFL's trade deadline had expired. The team released cornerback Sidney Jones, who had been the subject of trade rumors leading up to the deadline. Jones was released after Seattle had unsuccessfully tried to trade him before the deadline, according to NFL Media.
CBS Sports
Ravens' Lamar Jackson called out by Chris Jericho at AEW event in Baltimore
The list of people willing to talk trash to Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is short, but wrestler Chris Jericho's name is on it. During an AEW event in Baltimore on Wednesday night, Jericho said he would take down Jackson in a fight. As he was awaiting his challenger for...
CBS Sports
Titans' Ryan Tannehill: Not seen at practice Thursday
Tannehill (ankle) wasn't spotted during the open portion of Thursday's practice, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports. Tannehill was limited Wednesday, and if he indeed is deemed a non-participant Thursday, what he's able to do Friday will be telling with regard to his chances of playing Sunday against Kansas City after being inactive Week 8 against the Texans.
CBS Sports
Seahawks' Noah Fant: Another limited practice
Fant (hamstring) practiced in a limited capacity Thursday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports. After kicking off Week 9 prep with back-to-back capped sessions, Fant has just one more opportunity to get back to all activity Friday before Seattle potentially tags him with a designation for Sunday's game in Arizona. If he's able to suit up, he'll be looking to build upon the 22-176-1 line he's put together in eight games this season.
CBS Sports
Eagles' Dallas Goedert: Paces pass catchers in Week 9 win
Goedert brought in eight of nine targets for 100 yards and a touchdown during the Eagles' 29-17 win over the Texans on Thursday night. Goedert and Jalen Hurts consistently tormented the Texans' defense throughout the night, the former pacing the Eagles in receptions, receiving yards and targets in the process. The fifth-year tight end's catch total tied a season high as well, and the 100-yard effort was his first since Week 15 of last season. Goedert recorded his second touchdown of the season on a four-yard grab early in the fourth quarter for good measure, and he'll next take aim at the Commanders in a Week 10 home divisional clash on Monday night, Nov. 14.
CBS Sports
Bears' Cody Whitehair: Returns to practice Wednesday
Chicago designated Whitehair (knee) to return from injured reserve Wednesday, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports. Whitehair missed the minimum four games while on IR due to a knee injury and returned to practice Wednesday, opening a 21-day window for him to be added to the active roster. However, if he isn't activated within that timeframe, he'll revert back to IR for the remainder of the campaign.
CBS Sports
Texans' Jalen Camp: One catch in loss
Camp caught his lone target for seven yards in Thursday's 29-17 loss to Philadelphia in Week 9. Both Camp (15 snaps) and Tyron Johnson (25 snaps, one target) were on the active roster with Brandin Cooks (personal) and Nico Collins (groin) inactive, but neither wideout stood out. Cooks is expected to be ready for Week 10 against the Giants, so one of these two will likely be sitting.
Comments / 0