Caldwell, ID

Police arrest Caldwell man for aggravated battery following attack with metal cane

By Sally Krutzig
Idaho Statesman
 3 days ago

Caldwell police say they resorted to use of force after they found a man attacking a victim on Sunday.

While responding to a fire at a historic Caldwell building , police officers were approached by a person who alerted them to a nearby incident. According to a Police Department news release:

Officers said they found a man, later identified as 31-year-old Devin Weitzel, “violently attacking” another person with a metal cane. As officers approached, Weitzel fled and attempted to lock himself in his home at 800 Belmont St.

Police tried unsuccessfully to “gain compliance through verbalization.” Weitzel tried to attack officers as he resisted arrest. Police resorted to use of force through the “use of hands to take subject to the ground.”

The use of force will be “investigated and adjudicated” by the department.

Weitzel was booked in the Canyon County Jail for charges of aggravated battery, battery, resisting or obstructing an officer, and two outstanding warrants. The warrants are for misdemeanor charges of battery and obstructing or resisting an officer.

