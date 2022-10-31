Read full article on original website
Related
Bustle
Emily Ratajkowski Unleashed Her Inner Cowgirl On Halloween
It feels safe to say that Halloween 2022 will go down as the year of the butt. It was everywhere — and, tbh, I wouldn’t have it any other way. Nicki Minaj debuted a butt-forward take on Cinderella, Cardi B dressed as a bootylicious Marge Simpson, and both Emily Ratajkowski and Kendall Jenner went for cowgirl looks, wearing booty-baring chaps.
Bustle
Selena Gomez Wore A Spicy Plum Gown To Her My Mind & Me Premiere
When Selena Gomez is not serving up style inspiration as Mabel Mora on Only Murders In The Building, she’s cooking delicious eats on Selena + The Chef. Now, the pop star/actress is releasing a documentary that will take a personal look at her journey with mental health and her recent bipolar diagnosis.
Bustle
Selena Gomez Wore Bright Yellow Nails To Her Documentary's Premiere
Selena Gomez is all smiles and sunshine, and she’s got the mani to match it. At the 2022 AFI Fest premiere of her new documentary Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me on Nov. 2, the actor walked the red carpet wearing sunny yellow nails with a glossy finish. Gomez’s...
Bustle
Dove Cameron Is Still Learning To Express Herself Through Fashion
Forget her time as a young actor on family-friendly television, Dove Cameron is carving out a new identity for herself. The “Boyfriend” singer has become a queer icon and fashion star (I mean, that Iris Van Herpen dress at the Met Gala?!) over the past few years, and as Savage X Fenty’s new brand ambassador, this only adds to her growing list of accolades.
Bustle
Sarah Jessica Parker’s Fendi Baguette Collab Drops Just In Time For The Holidays
Fendi’s signature Baguette bag is iconic — thanks in large part to its perpetual appearance on the stylish arm of Carrie Bradshaw in Sex and the City. Loyal fans of the show will recognize the rectangular, sequined bag, which a mugger infamously stole from Carrie in season three.
Bustle
Lisa Kudrow Reveals Why The Friends Cast Is Laughing In The Opening Credits
Trigger Warning: This piece contains mentions of substance use disorders. In the foreword of Matthew Perry’s Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing memoir, Friends star Lisa Kudrow speaks highly of her co-star, recalling a moment from filming the sitcom’s opening credits scene in 1994. Kudrow writes that filming the nighttime fountain scene at the Warner Bros. lot in Burbank, Calif., was “grueling” — but Perry made it all worth it.
Bustle
Teyana Taylor On Injectables, Defining Beauty, & Black Girl Magic
Women of color are often told that they’re lucky they don’t appear to age. While there is absolutely nothing wrong with getting older, the misconceptions and stigmas around BIPOC wanting to get injectables is something R&B singer and actor Teyana Taylor wants to change the conversation around. “[Getting...
Bustle
Mauricio Umansky's Net Worth: The RHOBH Star Is A Real Estate Mogul
The return of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is imminent, and that means it’s also the return of one of the most solid star couples, Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky. Though the show centers on Richards and her interpersonal relationships, Umansky and their four daughters also appear on the Bravo series occasionally (and Umansky has been deemed one of the “hottest Househusbands” from the franchise). Umansky is now poised to star in his own reality show on Netflix titled Buying Beverly Hills, which focuses on his lucrative real estate business.
At Anna Weyant’s Opening, Celebrities and Cool Kids Jostled To See Gagosian’s New Star
Anna Weyant’s much-anticipated show “Baby, It Ain’t Over Till It’s Over” opened at Gagosian’s Upper East Side location Thursday night. There was a long line to get into the elevator and more awaiting at the viewing rooms. Though security at art openings and museums tend to dress in inconspicuous costumes and stand silently at the edges, at Gagosian last night they donned impeccable, colorful suits, and were more akin to bouncers. They patrolled the hard-to-guard openings to the show’s two viewing rooms and urged people into tidy lines, as some sneaked in behind their backs with chins raised. All the...
Bustle
How Mariah Carey Declared “It’s Time” For Christmas Season The Past 4 Years
The Queen of Christmas has spoken. On Nov. 1, Mariah Carey announced that “it’s time” to start celebrating the holiday season after weeks and weeks of telling fans “not yet” on Twitter, in what has become an iconic annual tradition in pop culture. Taking to her Instagram, the five-time Grammy winner shared a video of her riding a Peloton bike dressed as a glamorous witch, with bats flying around her to count down the days until Halloween. As soon as Nov. 1 flashes, it cuts to Carey in a Santa outfit, declaring “it’s time” with a whistle note. The camera zooms out to reveal her sitting on a reindeer as her No. 1 hit “All I Want For Christmas Is You” starts playing.
Bustle
Kim K Calls Out Kanye Fans Who Trash Her Looks — Even When He Styled Her
If you don’t like one of Kim Kardashian’s Internet-breaking looks, don’t blame just her. On the Nov. 3 episode of The Kardashians, Kim K called out Kanye West fans who criticize her looks when they assume that her ex-husband hadn’t styled them. During a post-credits confessional, she wanted to set the record straight about a fiery ensemble that set the Internet ablaze when she wore it out to lunch with her sisters Khloé and Kourtney in April.
Bustle
How Friends Almost Broke The Fourth Wall
Longtime viewers of the beloved sitcom Friends likely believe they know all there is to know about the ‘90s TV favourite. However, one of the show’s lead stars, Matthew Perry (aka Chandler Bing), revealed a behind-the-scenes tidbit that would surprise even the most ardent of fans. Writing in...
14 Celebs Who Ditched Their Stage Names For Their Real Names
Two of Meryl Streep's daughters were credited under stage names when they cameoed in her movies as kids.
Bustle
Here’s Why Matthew Perry Was The Last Friends Star To Be Cast
Throughout Friends’ 10-season tenure and its ’90s nostalgia juggernaut status, fans have wondered what the show would have been like without certain actors. Many celebrities were considered for the iconic roles of Monica, Chandler, Joey, Ross, Rachel, and Phoebe. However, one of the now-household names almost didn’t get cast. Matthew Perry reveals in his new book Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing that he was the last actor to join the cast of Friends.
AFM Flashback: In 1987, ‘Hellraiser’ Brought the Guts, Earned Glory
Over the years, dozens, if not hundreds, of horror films have slashed their way through the American Film Market, but few have left as indelible an impression — not to mention an almost never-ending string of sequels and reboots — as 1987’s Hellraiser, horror novelist Clive Barker’s journey to hell and back. Based on Barker’s 1986 novella The Hellbound Heart, the film revolves around a mysterious puzzle box that, when unlocked, calls forth the Cenobites, sadomasochists from another dimension, whose leader resembles a human pincushion. Played by British actor Doug Bradley, the character was nameless in the original film, but...
Bustle
Here’s The Real Reason Selena Gomez Made Her My Mind & Me Documentary
Selena Gomez wants you to look at her now. In an exclusive video provided to Bustle for the Nov. 4 premiere of Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me on Apple TV+, the 30-year-old entertainer candidly explains why creating this project ended up being so important to her and why you should watch it. “I didn’t really expect I would do a documentary,” Gomez admits. “But for some reason, my life became so overwhelming. It stopped becoming about me — it became about the world.”
Bustle
Johnny Depp’s Savage X Fenty Appearance Has Twitter Rather... Confused
Ever since its conception in 2019, Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Show has become one of the most anticipated events on the fashion calendar. The annual show is known to be a star-studded affair, with the likes of Lizzo, Bad Bunny, Gigi Hadid, Paris Hilton, and many more, having previously appeared in the Prime Video special. However, reports that Johnny Depp is to appear in Rihanna’s forthcoming Savage X Fenty Vol. 4 Show have sparked a wave of controversy online.
Bustle
Manifest Star Melissa Roxburgh Reveals How It’s All Connected
Last summer, Manifest Season 3 ended on a rough note for siblings Ben and Michaela Stone, with Ben’s wife dead, his son suddenly five years older, and his daughter, baby Eden, kidnapped by his wife’s murderer. Meanwhile, Michaela faced her own major curveball, learning that her ex, Jared, is still not quite over her.
Bustle
Mariah Carey’s Net Worth Is All We’d Want For Christmas
One of the most successful singers in the world, there’s really no end to Mariah Carey’s talents. From effortlessly deployed whistle notes and cutting one-liners to one of the greatest Christmas singles of all time, Carey’s mastered the lot. And don’t even get us started on the flawlessness of singles like “Fantasy,” “We Belong Together,” and “Always Be My Baby.” With Christmas rolling around again, Carey’s annual pay-day for “All I Want For Christmas Is You” is growing ever-closer, but the question is, just how does the artist make her millions, and what is her net worth?
Bustle
Buying Beverly Hills
For the 12-plus years that The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills has been on the air, viewers have gotten brief glimpses at the life of Kyle Richards’ eldest daughter Farrah Aldjufrie. In Netflix’s Buying Beverly Hills, the luxury real estate agent — who’s known professionally as Farrah Brittany — steps into the spotlight alongside her stepdad Mauricio Umansky and sister Alexia Umansky.
Comments / 0