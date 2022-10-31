The Queen of Christmas has spoken. On Nov. 1, Mariah Carey announced that “it’s time” to start celebrating the holiday season after weeks and weeks of telling fans “not yet” on Twitter, in what has become an iconic annual tradition in pop culture. Taking to her Instagram, the five-time Grammy winner shared a video of her riding a Peloton bike dressed as a glamorous witch, with bats flying around her to count down the days until Halloween. As soon as Nov. 1 flashes, it cuts to Carey in a Santa outfit, declaring “it’s time” with a whistle note. The camera zooms out to reveal her sitting on a reindeer as her No. 1 hit “All I Want For Christmas Is You” starts playing.

