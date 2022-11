UW-Eau Claire’s Ivan Ruble carries the ball against UW-Stout on Saturday, Oct.1 in Menomonie. Photo by Branden Nall

Blugold football coach Wesley Beschorner, along with players Ivan Ruble and Parker Bohm, were still thrilled Monday afternoon with Saturday’s 48–26 victory over UW-Stevens Point.

But they know they have to keep looking forward.