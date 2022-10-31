ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maitland, FL

Maitland-based Tijuana Flats hires Joe Christina as new CEO

By Austin Fuller, Orlando Sentinel
Orlando Sentinel
Orlando Sentinel
 4 days ago

Tijuana Flats has tapped Joe Christina, the former CEO of Church’s Texas Chicken, to become the Maitland-based Tex Mex chain’s next top executive.

Privately owned Tijuana Flats, founded by Brian Wheeler in 1995 in Winter Park, has 104 company-owned stores and 20 franchised locations in Florida, Indiana, Virginia and North Carolina.

Previous CEO Brian Wright left the company in August, and he was named the CEO of Bar Louie in September, according to a report in Nation’s Restaurant News.

Christina became CEO and president of Church’s in 2016. That chain, which has more than 1,700 restaurants globally, hired a new CEO in August. Christina joined Church’s in 2013 as executive vice president of U.S. operations.

“As a longtime fan, I am excited to join the organization as it prepares for its next stage of growth. It starts with great food, enthusiastic team members, engaged franchisees, and supportive ownership,” Christina said in a news release. “Together, with heart and hustle, I look forward to driving growth and continuing to evolve the brand and the guest experience.”

Christina’s knowledge of franchising and focus on the “exceptional” guest experience were reasons he was the ideal candidate to become CEO, said Tijuana Flats Chairman of the Board John Caron.

“Joe is a talented and experienced restaurant veteran who is well positioned to take this beloved brand with a loyal and passionate following to the next level,” Caron said in the release.

Tijuana Flats is just the latest Orlando restaurant company to have a change in leadership.

Longtime Darden Restaurants staffer and executive Rick Cardenas became the CEO of that company, which owns Olive Garden and other chains, at the end of May , after the retirement of Gene Lee.

Red Lobster’s longtime leader Kim Lopdrup retired last year, but his replacement Kelli Valade resigned in April, eight months after taking over as CEO from Lopdrup in August 2021. She quickly moved on to become CEO and president of South Carolina-based Denny’s.

afuller@orlandosentinel.com

