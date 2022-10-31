ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Feds charge David DePape with attempted kidnapping in Paul Pelosi assault

By CBS Minnesota
 3 days ago

SAN FRANCISCO - A 42-year-old Richmond man has been charged by federal authorities with assault and attempted kidnapping in the home invasion attack on Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi , in the couple's San Francisco residence.

David DePape will also face local and state charges in last Friday's early morning attack that has left Paul Pelosi hospitalized with injuries from a violent assault with a hammer.

According to the federal complaint, DePape was arrested on Friday inside the Pelosi residence by San Francisco police officers responding to a 911 call from Paul Pelosi,

Paul Pelosi told investigators that he had been asleep when DePape, whom he had never seen before, entered his bedroom looking for Nancy Pelosi.

Minutes after the 911 call, two police officers responded to the Pelosi residence where they encountered Paul Pelosi and DePape struggling over a hammer.

Officers told the men to drop the hammer, and DePape allegedly gained control of the hammer and swung it, striking Pelosi in the head.

The officers immediately restrained DePape, while Pelosi appeared to be unconscious on the ground.

As set forth in the complaint, once DePape was restrained, officers secured a roll of tape, white rope, a second hammer, a pair of rubber and cloth gloves and zip ties from the crime scene, where officers also observed a broken glass door to the back porch.

The complaint charges DePape with one count of assault of an immediate family member of a United States official with the intent to retaliate against the official on account of the performance of official duties, which carries a maximum sentence of 30 years in prison.

DePape is also charged with one count of attempted kidnapping of a United States official on account of the performance of official duties, which carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.

