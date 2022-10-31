ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suspect apprehended in apartment standoff

Police responded to a call Monday evening at 5 p.m. reporting a gunshot inside a Northwest Austin apartment complex. The suspect reportedly threatened to shoot himself, fired the weapon then refused to come out when law enforcement surrounded the apartment. The standoff lasted until 8:40 p.m. when SWAT took the...
Police identify two men killed in SE Austin head-on crash

Police have identified two men who were killed last month in a head-on crash in Southeast Austin. It happened Thursday, Oct. 20, on the 5900 block of East Stassney Lane, near the intersection with Teri Road. The Austin Police Department says officers responded to the scene at around 7:30 p.m.
Woman struck and killed by pickup truck in Williamson County

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas — A woman died after being hit and killed by a pickup truck in Williamson County early Wednesday morning. The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating the crash that happened at the intersection of Amberglen Boulevard and W. Parmer Lane in northwest Austin. DPS said...
One dead following collision in Williamson County

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas — A fatal crash in Williamson County left one person dead early Wednesday morning. At around 7 a.m. on Nov. 2, a person was involved in a collision on Parmer Lane and Amberglen Boulevard. Williamson County Department of Public Safety was on the scene. Details are...
Williamson County leaders receive voter intimidation complaints

ROUND ROCK, Texas — In Williamson County, some early voters are running into people who are intimidating them at the polls. County leaders confirmed to KVUE that they have received half a dozen complaints about aggressive campaigning at a polling location. All of the complaints received have centered around the Randalls on Gattis School Road in Round Rock.
AUSTIN REAL ESTATE SCAMMER SENTENCED TO 40 YEARS IN PRISON

Securities Commissioner Travis J. Iles announced that Tommie “Tom” Carter Jr, a 64-year-old resident of Austin, Texas, was convicted of first-degree securities fraud and sentenced to serve 40 years in prison. He was also ordered to pay restitution of more than $830,000 to victims. An investigation conducted by...
