ContainerPort Group Launches Expedited Services
CLEVELAND, Ohio – ContainerPort Group (CPG®), a transportation organization specializing in intermodal drayage and logistics, announced the launch of its Expedited Services team, as part of its larger Logistics unit. The Expedited Services team will focus on finding solutions to move customer-critical containers that are not easily accessible or otherwise detained at rail yards and container yards across the country.
Dispatch Delivers Route Efficiency Solutions
Dispatch saves its drivers time through route optimization. Leading B2B industrial last-mile delivery company Dispatch is proving valuable to its network of independent drivers with route optimization software and an easy-to-use platform, which reduces delivery time for drivers and customers. Dispatch optimizes logistics for industrial industries that beneﬁt from keeping...
Shipper OSM Worldwide a ‘Great Place to Work’
Employees value leadership, communication, and ability to ‘be themselves.’. Chicago, Ill. – OSM Worldwide, a leader in eCommerce domestic and international shipping, announced today the company has been named an official “Great Place to Work®” organization for the fourth consecutive year. This annual award, considered to be “the global authority on workplace culture,” recognizes organizations that stand apart from their peers in creating a workplace that goes above and beyond for their employees.
What Manufacturers Can Learn from the Ice Industry
Costs, supply chain woes and labor shortages are challenging industry and the ice industry is a perfect example of adapt or be left behind. Manufacturing isn’t easy. From finding a unique product idea to developing the first iteration and from sourcing parts to ramping up production, that’s only the beginning. Then there comes building inventory, marketing to potential customers, completing sales and completing supply chains to get it in the hands of buyers. These are the bare minimum steps, and industries across the board are struggling in one area or another.
