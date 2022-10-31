Read full article on original website
Related
Re-elect Cwodzinski to Senate District 49
Sen. Cwodzinski is up-to-date on what’s happening in the world. His weekly newsletters are highly informative, he is thoroughly engaged with his constituents, and his efficient staff makes sure he is personally available whenever needed. As chair of the civility caucus, he understands the importance of having a strong two-party form of government which promotes [...]
Cwodzinski has served district with ‘passion and purpose’
When Sen. Steve Cwodzinski defeated the Minnesota Senate majority leader in his first political campaign after retiring from a long and meaningful teaching career, I was both surprised and overjoyed. Steve was the kind of social studies teacher who inspired not only his students but his fellow teachers as well. I have known Steve Cwodzinski [...]
Ward-Rannow, Pagan-Uman and Kerry for school board; reelect Cwodzinski, Kotyza-Witthuhn
As a past school board member, I write in support of Jody Ward-Rannow and Francesca Pagan-Umar for the 4-year term on the Eden Prairie School Board and Isaac Kerry for the 2-year term. We need members who are focused on the future of our students and who will provide strong support for our teachers and [...]
DD is a ‘champion of all’ on school board
I am concerned that we all have a voice at the table, without fear or name-calling. I feel that at the same time that schools are saying that they want to hear all voices, some within the school discourage voices that do not match their own. It is important that we expose children to a [...]
EP-centric schools rate highly in 2023 Niche rankings
Three Eden Prairie-based school districts and one Eden Prairie-adjacent district have been awarded strong evaluations in the most recent Niche rankings. Niche provides research-based rankings and grade ratings for K-12 schools and colleges across the United States. Eden Prairie Schools (EPS), Eagle Ridge Academy Charter School (ERA), Performing Institute of Minnesota (PiM) Arts High School, [...]
EPHS students create nonprofit to bring books to students in need
When Mohit Agarwal noticed that students he was tutoring were taking pictures of other students’ textbooks or using unreadable damaged materials because they could not afford to buy them, he decided to find a solution. It was those tutoring sessions that sparked the Eden Prairie High School (EPHS) senior into action to address the lack [...]
Pagan-Umar, Ward-Rannow, Kerry for school board
As a pediatric healthcare provider and educator, and as the parent of two recent EPHS graduates, I vote for school board candidates who have demonstrated interest in the education and well-being of all children and adolescents. For this reason, I am excited to vote for Francesca Pagan-Umar, Jody Ward-Rannow, and Isaac Kerry for the Eden [...]
Supports both school referendum questions
I support both ballot questions regarding funding our Eden Prairie Schools. My two sons attended Eden Prairie Schools from kindergarten through high school. They received an excellent education and now work in engineering and cancer research, respectively. We need to keep our educational programs strong. A small monthly increase in our property tax is less [...]
Supports Dwivedy for EP School Board
A successful school board member deeply knows the community they are serving and truly desires to bring academic excellence to every child who walks through the school doors. It is easy for candidates to show up to a couple of events and take a couple of photographs prior to an election, but a true servant [...]
Vote for ‘DD’ Dwivedy
Over the past few years school board races across the state have become more and more divisive. The ability to bring people together and work toward common sense solutions that put students and families first is often in short supply. As the former Chair of the Eden Prairie School Board, I have seen first-hand DD’s [...]
Eden Prairie Local News
Eden Prairie, MN
745
Followers
493
Post
75K+
Views
ABOUT
Eden Prairie Local News (EPLN), is a nonprofit, non-partisan, citizen-run media organization. We provide local, accurate news and information about issues important to Eden Prairie, Minnesota.https://www.eplocalnews.org
Comments / 0