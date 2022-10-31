ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Eden Prairie Local News

Re-elect Cwodzinski to Senate District 49

Sen. Cwodzinski is up-to-date on what’s happening in the world. His weekly newsletters are highly informative, he is thoroughly engaged with his constituents, and his efficient staff makes sure he is personally available whenever needed. As chair of the civility caucus, he understands the importance of having a strong two-party form of government which promotes [...]
Eden Prairie Local News

EP-centric schools rate highly in 2023 Niche rankings

Three Eden Prairie-based school districts and one Eden Prairie-adjacent district have been awarded strong evaluations in the most recent Niche rankings. Niche provides research-based rankings and grade ratings for K-12 schools and colleges across the United States. Eden Prairie Schools (EPS), Eagle Ridge Academy Charter School (ERA), Performing Institute of Minnesota (PiM) Arts High School, [...]
Eden Prairie Local News

Pagan-Umar, Ward-Rannow, Kerry for school board

As a pediatric healthcare provider and educator, and as the parent of two recent EPHS graduates, I vote for school board candidates who have demonstrated interest in the education and well-being of all children and adolescents. For this reason, I am excited to vote for Francesca Pagan-Umar, Jody Ward-Rannow, and Isaac Kerry for the Eden [...]
Eden Prairie Local News

Supports both school referendum questions

I support both ballot questions regarding funding our Eden Prairie Schools.  My two sons attended Eden Prairie Schools from kindergarten through high school. They received an excellent education and now work in engineering and cancer research, respectively. We need to keep our educational programs strong. A small monthly increase in our property tax is less [...]
Eden Prairie Local News

Supports Dwivedy for EP School Board

A successful school board member deeply knows the community they are serving and truly desires to bring academic excellence to every child who walks through the school doors.  It is easy for candidates to show up to a couple of events and take a couple of photographs prior to an election, but a true servant [...]
Eden Prairie Local News

Vote for ‘DD’ Dwivedy

Over the past few years school board races across the state have become more and more divisive. The ability to bring people together and work toward common sense solutions that put students and families first is often in short supply. As the former Chair of the Eden Prairie School Board, I have seen first-hand DD’s [...]
Eden Prairie Local News (EPLN), is a nonprofit, non-partisan, citizen-run media organization. We provide local, accurate news and information about issues important to Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

