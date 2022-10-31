ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tomorrow's birthdays

By By The Associated Press
Country singer Bill Anderson is 85. Actor Barbara Bosson (“Murder One,” ″Hill Street Blues”) is 83. Actor Robert Foxworth (“Falcon Crest”) is 81. Country singer Kinky Friedman is 78. Actor Jeannie Berlin (“The Heartbreak Kid”) is 73. Music producer David Foster is 73. Actor Belita Moreno (“Diary of a Wimpy Kid”) is 73. Country singer-songwriter Keith Stegall is 68. Singer Lyle Lovett is 65. Actor Rachel Ticotin (TIK’-ih-tin) is 64. Bassist Eddie MacDonald (The Alarm) is 63. Actor Helene Udy (“Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman”) is 61. Singer Anthony Kiedis (KEE’-dis) of Red Hot Chili Peppers is 60. Singer-keyboardist Mags Furuholmen of A-ha is 60. Drummer Rick Allen of Def Leppard is 59. Country singer Big Kenny of Big and Rich is 59. Singer Sophie B. Hawkins is 58. Rapper Willie D of the Geto Boys is 56. Keyboardist Dale Wallace of Emerson Drive is 53. Actor Toni Collette (“The United States of Tara,” ″Little Miss Sunshine”) is 50. Actor and TV personality Jenny McCarthy is 50. Actor Dave Berman (“CSI”) is 49. “American Idol” runner-up Bo Bice is 47. Actor Matt Jones (“Breaking Bad”) is 41. Actor Natalia Tena (TEN’-ah) (“Game of Thrones,” “Harry Potter” films) is 38. Actor Penn Badgely (“Gossip Girl”) is 36. Actor Max Burkholder (TVs “Parenthood”) is 25. Actor-drummer Alex Wolff (“The Naked Brothers Band”) is 25.

