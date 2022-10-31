ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summerville, SC

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Charleston Animal Society partners with Papa Johns Pizza for 'Takeout Dogs'

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Depending on where you live in the Lowcountry, a flyer of a dog up for adoption will come with your delivered Papa Johns pizza. Residents of Charleston, Berkeley, and Dorchester Counties will receive a flyer of a dog who's been at the Charleston Animal Society longer than usual and desperately needs a home.
CHARLESTON, SC
Yoga under the stars at James Island County Park Monday

JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCIV) — Grab your yoga mats! Charleston County Parks' Starlight Yoga is returning to James Island County Park on Monday, November 7th. The Starlight Yoga session is held a few days before the Holiday Festival of Lights opens, so participants can get an exclusive sneak peek of the show.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
West Ashley Library to close in December for renovations

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The West Ashley Library will be closing in December to get a fresh paint job, new carpet and furniture as part of the Charleston County Public Library referendum project, CCPL announced on Friday. The West Ashley branch will close on Saturday, Dec. 17 at 5...
CHARLESTON, SC
Interactive map identifies food distribution locations in SC

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston leaders are working to improve food access across the city through the development of a live, interactive map. The map was developed in partnership with colleges and universities across the state, including the College of Charleston. It pinpoints food distribution locations across the state, making it easy for those in need to determine which location is most convenient for them.
CHARLESTON, SC
Where to buy to-go Thanksgiving dinners in Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- With the cost of everything on your Thanksgiving table, including the turkey, expected to reach record highs, some may already be stressing over preparing that signature Turkey Day feast. Luckily, local restaurants and catering companies are here to help so you can skip both the grocery store and the preparations and spend […]
CHARLESTON, SC
Police respond to incident on James Island

JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police are asking the public to avoid an area of James Island while they work on an incident. A “large police presence” responded to Oakcrest Drive in the Whitehouse Plantation area. Police first tweeted about the incident at 1:51 p.m., but they...
CHARLESTON, SC
Man in custody after James Island barricaded incident

Man in custody after James Island barricaded incident. 3 rescued from capsized boat near Charleston Harbor. SC State to mandate sexual assault prevention training. Who is on the ballot in the race for Goose Creek …. Who is on the ballot in the race for Goose Creek mayor?. Cool Teacher:...
CHARLESTON, SC
New $200M development aims to connect Summerville community

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Located at the corner of Berlin Myers Parkway and Highway 78, a 57-acre multi-use property will bring new development to the Summerville area by early 2025. The property, named Sawmill, will include 474 multi-family apartment units, offices, restaurants, hotels, stores, banks, outdoor spaces and a 40,000-square-foot...
SUMMERVILLE, SC
Enjoy the Most Wonderful Time of the Year at Mount Pleasant Towne Centre

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (HOLY CITY SINNER) — Mount Pleasant Towne Centre will be hosting another season of festive events this holiday season, including the lighting of its 40-foot Christmas tree, photos with Santa, and horse drawn carriage rides, plus two new events – Lights & Love and Merry & Bright. Beginning on November 19th with the annual Lights Up tree lighting, the Towne Centre is anticipating a full season of merry moments, beautiful decorations and holiday cheer.
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
Crewmember Killed in Linehandling Accident at Port of Charleston

A crewmember from a vessel at the port of Charleston, South Carolina died last week in a linehandling incident. On October 26, Philippine national Jayson Nieto, 35, was working a line aboard an unnamed vessel at the North Charleston Ports Terminal. In circumstances which are under investigation, the line hit him in the chest, causing him to go into cardiac arrest.
CHARLESTON, SC
Coast Guard rescues 3 from capsized boat east of Charleston Harbor

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Three men were rescued from a sinking boat on Thursday five miles east of the Charleston Harbor, according to the U.S. Coast Guard. Shortly before 7:30 a.m., a passerby contacted Coast Guard Sector Charleston after seeing three men holding on to the bottom side an overturned 23-foot boat.
CHARLESTON, SC
Black Food Truck Festival returns Nov. 19-20

According to U.S. Census data, Black entrepreneurship is on the rise. Even before the pandemic, Black-owned businesses (with more than one employee) grew 8% from 2018 to 2019. Post-pandemic, that growth appears to be continuing as evidenced by our next guest’s Lowcountry event. Mike Switzer interviews Marcus Hammond, organizer of the Black Food Truck Festival coming to Charleston, SC Nov. 19-20.
CHARLESTON, SC
Orangeburg firefighters respond to structure fire

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety Fire Department is asking residents to avoid the area of Woodbine Drive and Five Chop Road. Firefighters are in the area responding to a structure fire on the 1200 block of Woodbine Drive. Officials say all occupants of the structure...
ORANGEBURG, SC
Have you seen this missing bull in Elloree?

ELLOREE, S.C. — Farm owners in Elloree are searching for a missing bull. His name is Peacemaker, and he escaped from a farm in Elloree three weeks ago. Farm owners say it happened while he was drinking water, got spooked, broke through the gates of the farm and ran off.
ELLOREE, SC

