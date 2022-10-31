Read full article on original website
abcnews4.com
Charleston Animal Society partners with Papa Johns Pizza for 'Takeout Dogs'
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Depending on where you live in the Lowcountry, a flyer of a dog up for adoption will come with your delivered Papa Johns pizza. Residents of Charleston, Berkeley, and Dorchester Counties will receive a flyer of a dog who's been at the Charleston Animal Society longer than usual and desperately needs a home.
abcnews4.com
Yoga under the stars at James Island County Park Monday
JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCIV) — Grab your yoga mats! Charleston County Parks' Starlight Yoga is returning to James Island County Park on Monday, November 7th. The Starlight Yoga session is held a few days before the Holiday Festival of Lights opens, so participants can get an exclusive sneak peek of the show.
abcnews4.com
West Ashley Library to close in December for renovations
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The West Ashley Library will be closing in December to get a fresh paint job, new carpet and furniture as part of the Charleston County Public Library referendum project, CCPL announced on Friday. The West Ashley branch will close on Saturday, Dec. 17 at 5...
abcnews4.com
'Happy birthday to you!': Birthday girl gets surprise song at Coastal Carolina Fair
LADSON, S.C. (WCIV) — If a trip to the Coastal Carolina Fair wasn't enough of a blast for 7-year-old Charleigh on her birthday, getting serenaded by a group of strangers must have been the cherry on top. Charleigh and her family were getting ready to leave the fair when...
abcnews4.com
Charlotte-based artist to bring mushroom illumination to Hampton Park
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The Art in the Park program is relaunching this year for the first time since COVID. This year's installation is created by a Charlotte based artist- Meredith Connelly. "I'm really over the moon. This is the first time I've brought work to Charleston. I'm...
foodgressing.com
Christmas in Charleston 2022 SC: Dinner, Turkey To Go, Brunch, Restaurants
Looking for ways to celebrate Christmas in Charleston this year? This post covers Christmas Charleston 2022 including where to go for Christmas dinner in Charleston, where to get turkey to go as well as features for brunch, lunch and takeout by local restaurants and businesses. Christmas Eve this year is...
counton2.com
Interactive map identifies food distribution locations in SC
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston leaders are working to improve food access across the city through the development of a live, interactive map. The map was developed in partnership with colleges and universities across the state, including the College of Charleston. It pinpoints food distribution locations across the state, making it easy for those in need to determine which location is most convenient for them.
Where to buy to-go Thanksgiving dinners in Charleston
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- With the cost of everything on your Thanksgiving table, including the turkey, expected to reach record highs, some may already be stressing over preparing that signature Turkey Day feast. Luckily, local restaurants and catering companies are here to help so you can skip both the grocery store and the preparations and spend […]
live5news.com
Police respond to incident on James Island
JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police are asking the public to avoid an area of James Island while they work on an incident. A “large police presence” responded to Oakcrest Drive in the Whitehouse Plantation area. Police first tweeted about the incident at 1:51 p.m., but they...
counton2.com
Man in custody after James Island barricaded incident
Man in custody after James Island barricaded incident. 3 rescued from capsized boat near Charleston Harbor. SC State to mandate sexual assault prevention training. Who is on the ballot in the race for Goose Creek …. Who is on the ballot in the race for Goose Creek mayor?. Cool Teacher:...
live5news.com
New $200M development aims to connect Summerville community
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Located at the corner of Berlin Myers Parkway and Highway 78, a 57-acre multi-use property will bring new development to the Summerville area by early 2025. The property, named Sawmill, will include 474 multi-family apartment units, offices, restaurants, hotels, stores, banks, outdoor spaces and a 40,000-square-foot...
abcnews4.com
Hundreds of veterans to be honored during annual Veterans Day event in North Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — North Charleston has been designated as the state's only regional site to host a Veterans Day ceremony for the 12th straight year by the Department of Defense and the Veterans Day National Committee. Veterans and the public alike are invited to attend this year's...
abcnews4.com
Pedaling for a cure: Husband rides in wife's memory to support cancer research
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — You might notice lots of bike riders out on Lowcountry roads Saturday morning. More than 800 people will be riding on the road or on stationary bikes to support cancer research. LOWVELO is a charity ride that benefits research at the Hollings Cancer Center. Aron...
abcnews4.com
Enjoy the Most Wonderful Time of the Year at Mount Pleasant Towne Centre
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (HOLY CITY SINNER) — Mount Pleasant Towne Centre will be hosting another season of festive events this holiday season, including the lighting of its 40-foot Christmas tree, photos with Santa, and horse drawn carriage rides, plus two new events – Lights & Love and Merry & Bright. Beginning on November 19th with the annual Lights Up tree lighting, the Towne Centre is anticipating a full season of merry moments, beautiful decorations and holiday cheer.
maritime-executive.com
Crewmember Killed in Linehandling Accident at Port of Charleston
A crewmember from a vessel at the port of Charleston, South Carolina died last week in a linehandling incident. On October 26, Philippine national Jayson Nieto, 35, was working a line aboard an unnamed vessel at the North Charleston Ports Terminal. In circumstances which are under investigation, the line hit him in the chest, causing him to go into cardiac arrest.
abcnews4.com
Coast Guard rescues 3 from capsized boat east of Charleston Harbor
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Three men were rescued from a sinking boat on Thursday five miles east of the Charleston Harbor, according to the U.S. Coast Guard. Shortly before 7:30 a.m., a passerby contacted Coast Guard Sector Charleston after seeing three men holding on to the bottom side an overturned 23-foot boat.
southcarolinapublicradio.org
Black Food Truck Festival returns Nov. 19-20
According to U.S. Census data, Black entrepreneurship is on the rise. Even before the pandemic, Black-owned businesses (with more than one employee) grew 8% from 2018 to 2019. Post-pandemic, that growth appears to be continuing as evidenced by our next guest’s Lowcountry event. Mike Switzer interviews Marcus Hammond, organizer of the Black Food Truck Festival coming to Charleston, SC Nov. 19-20.
abcnews4.com
Head-on collision with injuries shuts down US-17A intersection in Dorchester County
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — South Carolina Highway Patrol is at the scene of a crash involving injuries at US-17A and Summers Drive. According to ABC News 4's Trooper Bob, it was a head-on collision. The roadway is blocked as crews continue to work the scene. This is a...
WIS-TV
Orangeburg firefighters respond to structure fire
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety Fire Department is asking residents to avoid the area of Woodbine Drive and Five Chop Road. Firefighters are in the area responding to a structure fire on the 1200 block of Woodbine Drive. Officials say all occupants of the structure...
Have you seen this missing bull in Elloree?
ELLOREE, S.C. — Farm owners in Elloree are searching for a missing bull. His name is Peacemaker, and he escaped from a farm in Elloree three weeks ago. Farm owners say it happened while he was drinking water, got spooked, broke through the gates of the farm and ran off.
