The 3 biggest lies Republicans use to avoid admitting they plan to ban abortion
For decades now, Republicans have been running on an anti-abortion platform. Much to the dismay of feminists, it seems to have done little to discourage voters from turning out for them. It's no wonder, then, that Republicans began to believe that voters either agreed with their anti-choice views or weren't really bothered by them. Then, in June, the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, opening the door to a stampede of Republican-controlled state legislatures banning abortion. The result was a widespread backlash that made it quite clear that no, actually, the public does not support abortion bans. Instead, it seems that voters had spent years dismissing Republican anti-choice views as empty gestures to placate the religious right, not action plans. (The idea that right wing radicalism is "just talk" strikes again!)
'What century are we in?' Biden slams Idaho school denying students access to contraception and criticizes case of girl, 14, who couldn't get medication because of Arizona's abortion ban - even though she wasn't pregnant
President Joe Biden slammed officials at the University of Idaho for their new guidance that students should not be offered birth control because of the state's near-total on abortions. 'Folks, what century are we in?,' Biden said during a meeting of his reproductive task force at the White House on...
New Ad Shows Stark Reality Of Texas’ Abortion Ban: Children Having Children
Mothers Against Greg Abbott hopes the ad shows the very real scenarios the Texas governor and other Republicans have opened up for millions of little girls.
A Young Victim Of Incest Was Denied An Abortion In Florida And Forced To Travel For Care, Planned Parenthood Said
A child who was the victim of incest was denied an abortion in Florida since the state instituted its 15-week ban in July, the local Planned Parenthood chapter told BuzzFeed News. The GOP-controlled state legislature allowed exceptions to the 15-week ban in order to save the pregnant person's life, prevent...
The new Miss USA says she was 'extremely disappointed' when her home state of Texas banned abortions
The new Miss USA R'Bonney Gabriel is speaking out about abortion laws in her home state of Texas. Texas banned abortion except to save the mother's life after Roe v. Wade was overturned. Gabriel told Insider she was extremely disappointed and thinks abortion should be a woman's choice.
She Feared Giving Birth Would Kill Her. She Fled Her State for an Abortion.
A week after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, the 23-year-old woman decided that she couldn’t wait any longer. She needed a pregnancy test. She hadn’t had a period in weeks, but that hadn’t triggered any alarm bells. The young woman, who VICE News is identifying by the initial R. for privacy reasons, said her period frequently goes missing. But then the evidence started to mount. R.’s breasts started to swell and ache. On July 1, R. said, she went to Walgreens with her friend and picked up two boxes of pregnancy tests.
I Live In Alabama. Our Cruel New Abortion Law Has Made My Life Absolute Hell.
"They suggested I should simply carry the fetus to term and watch it die a slow, painful death before burying it in a child-sized coffin."
Girl, 14, speaks out after being denied life-saving prescription refill under Arizona abortion law
An Arizona teen has spoken out after she was refused a refill of a life-saving prescription drug within 48 hours of the state abolishing abortions under its new law. Emma Thompson, 14, has debilitating rheumatoid arthritis and osteoporosis and had been prescribed the immunosuppressant methotrexate to fight the pain and symptoms of her disease.The Tucson native was refused a refill of the drug after Arizona rolled out its new law against abortions on 24 September, on the basis that the drug can also be used to end ectopic pregnancies.“My entire life I was in and out of the hospital,” Emma...
Texas Woman Nearly Loses Her Life After Doctors Can't Legally Perform an Abortion: 'Their Hands Were Tied'
Amanda Zurawski was 18 weeks pregnant and out walking near her home in Austin, Texas, when she felt abnormal discharge and "what felt like water running down my leg." She made an appointment with her doctor, but wasn't too worried. "I was fairly certain that I'd be told this is normal," Amanda tells PEOPLE exclusively. "I fully expected them to send me home and all would be fine."
These states saw the biggest increase in abortions after Roe’s overturn
Story at a glance The new data reflect totals from nearly 80 percent of all abortion providers in the United States. North Carolina saw the biggest increase in abortions performed following the Dobbs decision. It was followed by Kansas and Colorado. New research from the Society of Family Planning, a nonprofit that supports abortion rights,…
Abortions late in pregnancy are a tragedy, not a talking point. Ask these women | Editorial
Imagine getting the most heartbreaking news possible about your deeply wanted pregnancy: Your baby has terrible deformities that will cause her to suffer and die, just moments after birth. Or she will live in a vegetative state hooked up to machines, or endanger a twin fetus. You’d struggle to absorb...
‘Am I a Felon?’ The Fall of Roe v. Wade Has Permanently Changed the Doctor-Patient Relationship
More than a dozen doctors, health care lawyers, and hospital ethics committee members in nine states share their challenges in approaching abortion care.
After My Abortion, I Felt Tremendous Relief That My Life Wasn't Going to Change
This article is part of POPSUGAR's 50 States, 50 Abortions, a large-scale storytelling project that aims to elevate the voices of people who've had abortions. For more information about how to find an abortion clinic near you, please visit The Cut's abortion service finder. I was 15, living outside of...
1 in 3 women of reproductive age now live over an hour away from an abortion clinic, study finds
One in three women of reproductive age in the U.S. now live over an hour away from the closest abortion clinic, according to a study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association on Tuesday. Before the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June, the average travel time to a clinic was less than 30 minutes.
Online requests for abortion pills surged after reversal of Roe v. Wade: Study
The number of online requests for abortion pills has surged nationwide in the months following the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, with the largest increases being reported in states that now have total or near-total bans on abortions.
Mail-Order Abortion Pill Requests Skyrocket in Texas
Requests for mail-order abortion pills have almost doubled in Texas following the Supreme Court striking down Roe v. Wade, as the state now prohibits abortion in almost all cases. Texas already implemented strict abortion restrictions in September 2021, banning abortions at six weeks. Between September and June, when the Supreme Court decision was announced, nonprofit Aid Access received 2.9 abortion pill requests per week, per 100,000 Texans of reproductive age, according to a study by the Journal of the American Medical Association. That number skyrocketed to 5.5 post-Dobbs, measured through August 31. Texas’ jump is the sixth highest percentage increase in the country, behind Louisiana, Mississippi, Arkansas, Alabama, and Oklahoma.Read it at Houston Chronicle
Meeting abortion patients where they are: providers turn to mobile units
In some parts of the country where abortions are increasingly difficult to access, providers are turning to mobile clinics. This week, a Planned Parenthood affiliate in the Midwest received a new RV that it plans to take on the road, providing abortion pills and other services across Southern Illinois. A few reporters were invited to take a look. NPR's Sarah McCammon was among them and filed this report from Southern Illinois, just across the border from Missouri.
Women travel farther for abortions after Supreme Court decision
A new analysis illustrates the impact of the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade: In numerous states, women now have no choice but to travel long distances to get an abortion.
Some transgender men call for inclusion amid abortion fight: 'We exist'
WASHINGTON — In the aftermath of the U.S. Supreme Court ruling to overturn Roe V. Wade, the language around who's affected by abortion rights has largely focused on one group — cis-gender women but activists say that the conversation needs to include others who identify differently. Bryan Ellicot,...
Requests for At-Home Abortion Pills Have Nearly Tripled Since Roe Fell
In the months since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, the number of Americans asking one organization for help ending their pregnancies at home nearly tripled, according to a study released Tuesday. Conducted by researchers from the University of Texas, Austin, the study examined requests for abortion-inducing pills sent...
