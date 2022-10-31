ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Salon

The 3 biggest lies Republicans use to avoid admitting they plan to ban abortion

For decades now, Republicans have been running on an anti-abortion platform. Much to the dismay of feminists, it seems to have done little to discourage voters from turning out for them. It's no wonder, then, that Republicans began to believe that voters either agreed with their anti-choice views or weren't really bothered by them. Then, in June, the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, opening the door to a stampede of Republican-controlled state legislatures banning abortion. The result was a widespread backlash that made it quite clear that no, actually, the public does not support abortion bans. Instead, it seems that voters had spent years dismissing Republican anti-choice views as empty gestures to placate the religious right, not action plans. (The idea that right wing radicalism is "just talk" strikes again!)
Daily Mail

'What century are we in?' Biden slams Idaho school denying students access to contraception and criticizes case of girl, 14, who couldn't get medication because of Arizona's abortion ban - even though she wasn't pregnant

President Joe Biden slammed officials at the University of Idaho for their new guidance that students should not be offered birth control because of the state's near-total on abortions. 'Folks, what century are we in?,' Biden said during a meeting of his reproductive task force at the White House on...
Vice

She Feared Giving Birth Would Kill Her. She Fled Her State for an Abortion.

A week after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, the 23-year-old woman decided that she couldn’t wait any longer. She needed a pregnancy test. She hadn’t had a period in weeks, but that hadn’t triggered any alarm bells. The young woman, who VICE News is identifying by the initial R. for privacy reasons, said her period frequently goes missing. But then the evidence started to mount. R.’s breasts started to swell and ache. On July 1, R. said, she went to Walgreens with her friend and picked up two boxes of pregnancy tests.
The Independent

Girl, 14, speaks out after being denied life-saving prescription refill under Arizona abortion law

An Arizona teen has spoken out after she was refused a refill of a life-saving prescription drug within 48 hours of the state abolishing abortions under its new law. Emma Thompson, 14, has debilitating rheumatoid arthritis and osteoporosis and had been prescribed the immunosuppressant methotrexate to fight the pain and symptoms of her disease.The Tucson native was refused a refill of the drug after Arizona rolled out its new law against abortions on 24 September, on the basis that the drug can also be used to end ectopic pregnancies.“My entire life I was in and out of the hospital,” Emma...
People

Texas Woman Nearly Loses Her Life After Doctors Can't Legally Perform an Abortion: 'Their Hands Were Tied'

Amanda Zurawski was 18 weeks pregnant and out walking near her home in Austin, Texas, when she felt abnormal discharge and "what felt like water running down my leg." She made an appointment with her doctor, but wasn't too worried. "I was fairly certain that I'd be told this is normal," Amanda tells PEOPLE exclusively. "I fully expected them to send me home and all would be fine."
TheDailyBeast

Mail-Order Abortion Pill Requests Skyrocket in Texas

Requests for mail-order abortion pills have almost doubled in Texas following the Supreme Court striking down Roe v. Wade, as the state now prohibits abortion in almost all cases. Texas already implemented strict abortion restrictions in September 2021, banning abortions at six weeks. Between September and June, when the Supreme Court decision was announced, nonprofit Aid Access received 2.9 abortion pill requests per week, per 100,000 Texans of reproductive age, according to a study by the Journal of the American Medical Association. That number skyrocketed to 5.5 post-Dobbs, measured through August 31. Texas’ jump is the sixth highest percentage increase in the country, behind Louisiana, Mississippi, Arkansas, Alabama, and Oklahoma.Read it at Houston Chronicle
NPR

Meeting abortion patients where they are: providers turn to mobile units

In some parts of the country where abortions are increasingly difficult to access, providers are turning to mobile clinics. This week, a Planned Parenthood affiliate in the Midwest received a new RV that it plans to take on the road, providing abortion pills and other services across Southern Illinois. A few reporters were invited to take a look. NPR's Sarah McCammon was among them and filed this report from Southern Illinois, just across the border from Missouri.
Vice

Requests for At-Home Abortion Pills Have Nearly Tripled Since Roe Fell

In the months since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, the number of Americans asking one organization for help ending their pregnancies at home nearly tripled, according to a study released Tuesday. Conducted by researchers from the University of Texas, Austin, the study examined requests for abortion-inducing pills sent...
