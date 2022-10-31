It’s easy to forget that, before he was a multi-multi-billionaire with a penchant for phallic-shaped spaceships and whose record-breaking divorce bill barely scratched his status as one of the world’s wealthiest individuals (current position: number 2 behind Elon Musk), Jeff Bezos was just a regular Wall Street exec with a big idea. But it’s this pre-global domination period, when Amazon was merely a glint in Bezos’ eye, that’s the focus of a new biopic being touted at the American Film Market. More from The Hollywood ReporterAFM First Look: Liz Hurley in VMI's Supernatural Thriller 'Piper' (Exclusive)AFM: German Superstar Til Schweiger Addresses His "Primal Fear" in...

29 MINUTES AGO