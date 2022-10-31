Read full article on original website
Fairfax County Adopts Climate Resilience Plan
Fairfax County now has a plan to become more resilient in the face of a warming planet. The County Board of Supervisors voted today to adopt the plan, which lays out a roadmap to help residents and infrastructure adapt to a warmer and wetter climate. The Resilient Fairfax plan analyzes...
mocoshow.com
Montgomery College Announces Plans to Launch 55,000 Square-Foot Education Center in East Montgomery County
Montgomery College (MC) President Jermaine F. Williams, Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich, County Council President Gabe Albornoz, together with state and community leaders announced this morning a planned Fall 2023 opening of the College’s East County Education Center (ECEC). The 55,193-square-foot space will feature classrooms, training labs, and student advising space, while offering both credit and non-credit courses. The new center is the first step in MC’s expansion into East County and expects to serve more than 1,000 students in the first year.
rockvillenights.com
Maryland governor candidate Wes Moore campaigns in Montgomery County
the Democratic nominee for Maryland governor, made a stop at several Bethesda businesses while on the campaign trail in Montgomery County today, including Smoke BBQ at 4858 Cordell Avenue. The candidate was touring the downtown with local Democratic elected officials. Montgomery County is a major electoral prize in any statewide race, and a Democratic stronghold.
mymcmedia.org
Montgomery College Announces New Facility to Serve East County
Montgomery College leaders plan to open a new facility to serve east Montgomery County. The Montgomery College East County Education Center should begin offering classes less than a year from now in fall 2023, the college’s President Dr. Jermaine Williams announced during a press conference Wednesday at 2221 Broadbirch Drive in Silver Spring, the planned site of the center.
WJLA
'Cut Highway Speeding & Noise': Montgomery Co neighbors along ICC demand action from Hogan
OLNEY, Md. (7News) — As the roar of speeding motorcycles and cars pierces their eardrums on a daily basis, neighbors who live along MD-200 ICC in Montgomery County are hoping their sign along the busy and dangerous highway demanding action catches Md. Gov. Larry Hogan's eye. The massive 20-by-15-foot...
Vulgar political signs on Beltway grab drivers' attention, raise questions
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Some signs atop a busy Maryland roadway are grabbing the attention of drivers and neighbors alike. Recently, conservative activist Shaun Porter, and several other people, have been holding signs atop the Capital Beltway, in Montgomery County, on the Bradley Boulevard overpass. While holding politically tinged...
Comcast could come to Washington County area
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — About nine months ago, Comcast approached the city of Hagerstown with an offer to expand its services to Washington County. They are now in the process of creating a franchise agreement. “We developed an agreement that would enable Comcast to provide service but also establish fairness and competitive […]
WBOC
Maryland Announces Three New Sustainable Communities
PITTSVILLE, Md. - The Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development announced Tuesday that a town in Wicomico County has been named one of Maryland's newest Sustainable Communities. The town of Pittsville received designation. With the addition of Boonsboro (Washington County), and Smithsburg (Washington County), the state of Maryland’s Smart...
bethesdamagazine.com
Richard Montgomery High School student wins award for project that reduces food waste
A few years ago, Shrusti Amula noticed her fellow students throwing away food that was untouched or unopened during lunch at school, so she decided to focus on composting and preventing food waste. Now a junior at Richard Montgomery High School in Rockville, Amula received a Climate and Energy Leadership...
Metro Stations South Of The Airport Reopen This Weekend
Alexandria residents rejoice! The six Metro stations south of Reagan National Airport will reopen on Sunday, after closures since September that allowed Metro to connect the new Potomac Yard station to the rest of the tracks. (The station itself will open in early 2023.) Keep in mind that Metro closure woes will continue on the Yellow Line into the spring.
Person arrested on first day of fare evasion enforcement, WMATA says
A campaign to push back against fare evasion on the Metro has already led to one arrest in Virginia. Metro Transit Police (MTPD) will began issuing fare evasion citations starting Tuesday. Metro spent the last month raising awareness and hosting a warning campaign for passengers regarding fare enforcement. Citations will...
WTOP
Former Montgomery elections board chair accuses Peroutka of seeking to ’cause havoc’
This content was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partners at Maryland Matters. Sign up for Maryland Matters’ free email subscription today. The former chair of the Montgomery County Board of Elections, a Republican, said recent statements by a top campaign aide to attorney general candidate Michael Peroutka (R) are worthy of an investigation by the state.
wvpublic.org
Eastern West Virginia Regional Airport Receives Education Funding
An outdoor education center and an airshow are coming to the Eastern West Virginia Regional Airport with a $300,000 contribution from the Berkeley County Council. The airshow is set for August 26 and 27 of next year to recognize a century of flights at Berkeley County’s Shepherd Field. Flights from West Virginia’s oldest airport began in 1922 and officially opened the following year on June 17, 1923. It has the state’s longest runway at nearly nine thousand feet.
wildkidswander.com
Hiking Billy Goat Trail Section A in Maryland
One of the most popular hikes in Maryland is Billy Goat Trail, section A by Great Falls. And it’s no wonder! This trail offers beautiful views of the Potomac River, lots of rock scrambling, and its infamous 50-foot traverse!. This challenging hike is close to Washington, DC, and about...
bethesdamagazine.com
County Council recommends up to 7% increase in WSSC water rates for upcoming year
This story was updated at 4:40 p.m. Nov. 1, 2022, to include comments from County Council Member Tom Hucker. The County Council agreed Tuesday on recommending that the region’s water utility be allowed to raise its rates by up to 7% for fiscal year 2024 — which would increase the average homeowner’s quarterly bill by roughly $18 per quarter.
Bay Journal
Big development on Maryland’s Eastern Shore gets limited go-ahead
Plans to create what would essentially be a new city on Maryland’s Eastern Shore have been put on a short leash, at least for now, amid public concern about its potential to pollute a Chesapeake Bay tributary. The Maryland Department of the Environment has scaled back a key permit...
mymcmedia.org
Sheppard Pratt Community Wellness Hub Opens in Germantown
A new hub brings community nonprofits under one roof in Germantown to serve residents in northern Montgomery County. The Sheppard Pratt Community Wellness Hub opened at 12850 Middlebrook Road on Tuesday with a ribbon-cutting event. The hub is a collection of nonprofit partners serving residents’ health, social and workforce needs....
'We've been fined' | Neighbors demand help from DC agencies with possible underground spring
WASHINGTON — Some neighbors who live along the 4000 Block of Ely Place in Southeast, Washington, D.C. are hoping to get some help with what they believe is an underground spring. For at least four years, neighbors have said the water from the spring has been rising, and with...
Wbaltv.com
Maryland hospital ERs at capacity due to RSV have had to transfer young patients out of state
Respiratory syncytial virus infections continue to cause major problems at Maryland hospitals. | MORE INFORMATION: Respiratory syncytial virus infection (RSV) Pediatricians at Sinai Hospital in northwest Baltimore are saying emergency departments are slammed with RSV cases. Shannon Rosenbaur recorded video of her 4-month-old son, Bodhi, in which his labored breathing...
New fare evasion fines to start Tuesday, riders have mixed reactions
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Fare evasion on Metro isn’t anything new, but now WMATA is cracking down on those who don’t pay for their ride. Starting on November 1, Metro will begin issuing fines across the DMV for people caught skipping out on their fare. In the District, the penalty is $50. In Maryland […]
DCist
