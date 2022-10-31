Read full article on original website
Traffic stop for minor concern leads to Baton Rouge man’s arrest on drug-related charges
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Capital area authorities say a 25-year-old driver was pulled over for a minor traffic concern in a Wednesday, November 2 incident that ended with his arrest. According to deputies with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO), it was around 8:27 p.m. when they...
Suspect arrested in Oswego Street shooting
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Today, members of the U.S. Marshals Task Force arrested a suspect in connection to the death of a 17-year-old teen in early June. According to BRPD, authorities arrest Khalil Henderson, 19, for the death of Terran Fobb, 17. Upon Henderson’s arrest, officials seized 372 grams of Meth, 2 1/2 grams of marijuana, 12 grams of psilocybin, a handgun, and an undisclosed amount of money.
Juvenile arrested for string of smoke shop burglaries in Livingston Parish, police say
WALKER - A juvenile was arrested after allegedly burglarizing several smoke shops and a convenience store in Livingston Parish this month. The Walker Police Department said the string of five burglaries spanned from Oct. 6 to Oct. 31 at smoke shops and a Dollar Tree in the Walker area. Officers...
Property owner throws alleged drug dealers’ items to curb, after narcotics bust near elementary school in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Over the course of the last two months, East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office Narcotics division conducted an investigation into a drug trafficking organization operating in the Baton Rouge area. 5 adults and 3 juveniles were arrested during the drug bust near a Baton...
Zachary Police attempt to ID individual tied to alleged theft at Home Depot
ZACHARY, La. (WAFB) - The Zachary Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify an individual they believe may be connected to an alleged theft. Police say the theft happened at The Home Depot. If you can identify the individual, please email the case detective at mjames@zacharypd.org...
Eight Arrested and More Than $242k in Drugs Seized in Louisiana Drug Bust
Eight Arrested and More Than $242k in Drugs Seized in Louisiana Drug Bust. Louisiana – On November 1, 2022, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office revealed that over the previous two months, EBRSO Narcotics conducted an investigation into an alleged drug trafficking organization operating in the Baton Rouge, Louisiana area. This investigation was launched when agents received an anonymous complaint alleging that Donald Lacour, aka “Dumbway,” and Markeith Smith were the leaders of the drug trafficking organization and were selling drugs from an apartment on Rio Drive located close to Merrydale Elementary School.
Gonzales suspect accused of cashing fraudulent check in Assumption Parish
The Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office reported the arrest of a Gonzales suspect in connection with felony financial crimes on July 21, 2021. According to a news release, deputies arrested 23-year-old Cairon Jamal LeBlanc in connection with a fraudulent check submitted for cashing at a Belle Rose retail business. A deputy...
Baton Rouge man jailed after allegedly threatening gas station clerk, cliental by saying he was going to ‘go get his chopper’
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A 43-year-old Baton Rouge man is behind bars after allegedly entering an Old Hammond Highway gas station Wednesday night, engaging in loud arguments with a clerk as well as clientele, and then threatening to “go get his chopper,” which is believed to mean he planned to arm himself with a gun.
BRPD investigating shooting on North Street
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened on Saturday, Oct. 29. According to officials, the shooting happened around 9:18 a.m., in the 2500 block of North 31st Street. Randall Parker, 64, was transported to a local hospital and died days after...
Louisiana man accused of beating ex-girlfriend after stealing her vehicle
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – On Tuesday, November 1, the Baton Rouge Police Department was asked to investigate a theft. The call came from a location on Greenwell Springs Rd. The person who made the call about the theft was Edward Mack, Jr, 54, of Ethel. Mack Jr. claimed...
Fourth suspect arrested in Assumption Parish lumber theft
NAPOLEONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) — Authorities arrested a fourth suspect connected to an August lumber theft. The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office identified the fourth suspect as Claudell Coleman, 46, of Houma. Other suspects previously arrested were Shanta Williams, 25, of Napoleonville, Dohriyond Millien, 31, of Napoleonville, and Jessica Smith, 36, of Napoleonville. All were arrested on simple burglary charges.
Third time not the charm as Baton Rouge man arrested again for DWI
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A traffic stop on Tuesday night ended with the arrest of Wesley Edwards Jr., 47, of Baton Rouge. A member of the Louisiana State Police initiated the stop around 8:10 p.m. after seeing someone “throw a small glass bottle from the driver’s side window,” according to the affidavit.
Ascension deputies arrest second suspect linked to alleged road rage attack
ASCENSION PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – According to a Wednesday, November 2 news release from Ascension Parish authorities, a second arrest has been made in a battery case that shocked the community. After a man who was battling stage four cancer was allegedly beaten and left on the side of...
Juvenile arrested after allegedly robbing Walker vape shops, Dollar Tree
WALKER, La. (BRPROUD) – A male juvenile suspect was arrested Wednesday after getting caught on camera allegedly robbing several businesses in Walker. According to Walker Police Department, vape shops and a Dollar Tree were robbed after hours between Oc. 6 and Oct. 31. Walker Police Chief David Addison said the suspect broke store windows to get inside. Addison said after reviewing surveillance footage, investigators realized that certain distinctive items of clothing were worn and came to the conclusion that the robberies had been committed by the same person.
Deputies intervene after Baton Rouge couple’s Halloween night spat turns violent
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Nearly 20 percent of marriages and intimate partnerships will experience physical violence, according to the American Association of Marriage and Family Therapy. In Louisiana, a number of relationships are torn apart by domestic abuse. While anyone can become a victim of this form of...
BRPD investigating after woman shot at OYO Hotel
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to a call about a reported shooting around 3:15 a.m. on Friday, November 4. Officers arrived at a local hotel and found that one woman had sustained gunshot wounds. Emergency responders confirmed that the woman was transported to...
Report: Mom jailed with $4.5M bond in disturbing abuse case, says she's pregnant
HOUSTON - A woman who packed her children into a car and fled to Baton Rouge in the dead of night while trying to evade Texas law enforcement is now being jailed on a $4.5 million bond. The new details came out during a court hearing in Harris County Thursday,...
Authorities warn of scammers posing as BRPD officers
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A recent scam circulating the Baton Rouge area involves fraudsters posing as officers over the phone. An online post from Capital Region Crime Stoppers said the Baton Rouge Police Department is aware of a phone scam where someone claiming to be an officer asks victims to send money to stop the issuance of an arrest warrant.
Deputies attempt to ID man tied to alleged theft of power tools from Lowe’s
ASCENSION PARISH (WAFB) - The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help identifying a man accused of theft. Deputies say the man could be tied to the theft of over $1,500 worth of power tools from Lowe’s. Anyone with information that could assist detectives...
3 teens arrested for attempted armed robbery-turned shooting in Walker, officials say
WALKER, La. (WAFB) - Sheriff Jason Ard confirms three individuals are in custody tied to an October 30, 2022 incident in which one male suffered a gunshot wound to the back. Sheriff Jason Ard says, ‘LPSO deputies were dispatched to Larry Drive. The incident happened just after midnight. Upon arrival, the 18 year old male victim required immediate medical attention. He was transported for care. LPSO Detectives were assigned to investigate. Our detectives learned three suspects traveled to Larry Drive in order to purchase illegal narcotics from the victim. The three are not from Livingston Parish but are believed to have ties here - especially in the Walker area. During the exchange, the trio attempted to rob the victim. The victim ran from the transaction location. That’s when one of the suspects fired his weapon injuring the victim. The victim is hospitalized & is currently listed as stable. This is still very much an active investigation.’
