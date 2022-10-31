Read full article on original website
Luxury Boutique Caught Selling FakesBridget MulroyPlainview, NY
Crooks Steal 30 Grand from Senior in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Violence Skyrockets in New York’s Streets and Subways Opinion Piecejustpene50New York City, NY
Fatalities due to traffic violence continue to rise in The Bronx; 47 killed in first nine months of 2022Welcome2TheBronxBronx, NY
NYC Commissioner Eric Ulrich Resigns After Coming Under a Gambling InvestigationAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Union City police officer charged with DWI, assault by auto in off-duty crash
A Union City police officer has been charged with driving while intoxicated (DWI), reckless driving and third-degree assault by auto for an early morning crash last month. Kevin Roldan, 24, who has been with the police department a little more than a year, was cited on Oct. 16 after a 3 a.m. crash at Paterson Avenue and Harrison Street in Hoboken, according to a redacted criminal complaint.
Man found guilty of kidnapping, killing neighbor in N.J. apartment building
A jury in Bergen County on Tuesday found a former East Rutherford man guilty of kidnapping and killing a 25-year-old woman who lived in his apartment building. Francis Tattoli, 30, was found guilty after a three-week trial of murder, kidnapping and felony murder – a killing committed during the course of another crime – in the beating and strangling of Monet Thomas on Dec. 17, 2016. He was acquitted of a weapons offense, court officials said.
Two arrested in Hudson drug task force probe; $35K in cash, drugs seized
More than $35,000 in cash and drugs, a handgun and two high-capacity magazines were seized, and two men were arrested in a Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Narcotics Task Force investigation. Talha Khan 27, of Jersey City, and Hameem Khan, 21, of Rosendale, New York, were charged with multiple drugs...
Bayonne felon sentenced to 20 years for murder of Jersey City man
A two-time Bayonne felon was sentenced to 20 years in prison for the fatal shooting of a Jersey City man in 2020, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said. Bernard Wilson, 29, was sentenced by under the No Early Release Act by Hudson County Superior Court Judge Vincent Militello and must serve at least 17 years in the April 21, 2020 death of Abimael Fuentes. Wilson pleaded guilty to aggravated manslaughter July 21.
Manhunt is on for gunman who shot 2 Newark police officers
A manhunt was on to find a gunman who shot two police officers Tuesday afternoon in Newark, while the wounded cops remained hospitalized, officials said at evening press conferences. Authorities begged for the public’s help to find a suspect they identified as 30-year-old Kendall Howard, of East Orange, who they...
33 rounded up in Hudson County Sheriff’s Office’s ‘fall sweep’
The Hudson County Sheriff’s Office has rounded up 33 people wanted for serious crimes like aggravated assault and weapons possession, as well as minor offenses like trespassing and violation of probation. “I’m very proud of the work of my officers whose vigilance, attention to detail, and commitment to upholding...
A gunman at large and 2 wounded cops: Why didn’t officials send out any citywide alerts?
The first alert came in at 2:05 p.m. “PD setting up a perimeter, report shooter on a roof with long gun and large amount of rounds fired,” came the message from Breaking News Network, a service that monitors police scanner traffic. The story of a supposed rooftop gunman in...
N.J. officers suspended without pay following contact with man who later disappeared
Two Paterson police officers have been suspended without pay following an encounter with an intoxicated man who disappeared last winter shortly after they detained him and then left him in a park, an attorney for the missing man’s family said. Lawyer Jeff Patti confirmed Tuesday that officers Jacob Feliciano...
Massive search for gunman accused of shooting 2 Newark cops continues into 2nd day
A massive search was underway Wednesday for a gunman believed to be armed and dangerous who shot and injured two Newark police officers at an apartment building in the city’s South Ward on Tuesday afternoon. Both officers were in stable condition late Tuesday at University Hospital in Newark —...
15 arrested in ring that cops say ‘flooded’ N.J. city’s streets with illegal guns
State and federal authorities say they’ve dismantled a South Carolina-to-Paterson gun-trafficking ring in which firearms were bought cheaply down South and then sold at big markups on city streets. NJ Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin came to St. Luke Baptist Church in Paterson Thursday to announce the indictment of...
Man stabbed for defending Jersey City pizzeria employees from abusive customer: police
A man who was defending pizzeria employees from an abusive customer early Tuesday morning was stabbed in the abdomen, Jersey City police said. The incident occurred at Stella’s on Grove Street, near Jersey City City Hall, at 1:30 a.m., city spokeswoman Kimberly Wallace-Scalcione said. The 25-year was rushed to...
Man torched $1 million worth of commercial vehicles, authorities allege
The owner of a Point Pleasant Beach realty and insurance business was arrested and charged with setting ablaze a group of commercial vehicles belonging to an unidentified business in Wall Township in September, authorities announced Thursday. Officers from the Wall Township Police Department were called to the business, located on...
Bergen County man is shot dead in Jersey City
A Bergen County man was shot dead Tuesday night on Dales Avenue in Jersey City, near the Marion Gardens public housing complex, authorities said. Jovahn Horne, 23, of Tenafly, was shot in the abdomen just after 9 p.m., Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said Wednesday morning. He was taken to the Jersey City Medical Center and pronounced dead at 9:40 p.m.
Drunk driver spit on paramedics, assaulted cops after pursuit on Route 22, officials say
An intoxicated driver spit on paramedics and assaulted several police officers Thursday after leading police on a chase along Route 22 in Scotch Plains, authorities said. Quanirrah Y. Foster, 34, of East Orange was charged with four counts of aggravated assault on police, one count of aggravated assault on an emergency medical technician, eluding, resisting arrest and driving under the influence, Scotch Plains police said Tuesday.
2 charged after gun, ammo and drugs recovered in Jersey City traffic stop: police
A man and a woman were arrested when Jersey City police recovered a stolen, loaded handgun, illegal ammunition and drugs during a traffic stop late Monday night, authorities said. The vehicle was pulled over at 11:30 p.m. near the intersection of Florence and Montgomery streets, Jersey City spokeswoman Kimberly Wallace-Scalcione...
Two killed in N.J. highway crash, state police say
Two people were killed Thursday afternoon in a crash on Interstate 287 in Somerset County, a New Jersey State Police spokesman said. The crash happened around 3:40 p.m. at milepost 17.5 on the southbound highway in Bridgewater Township, according to State Police Sgt. Alejandro Goez. A vehicle struck the guardrail and a bridge support, the sergeant said.
Tires stolen from 2 cars on street in Jersey City mayor’s Heights neighborhood
All four tires were stolen from two cars parked on Ogden Avenue in Jersey City — the street where the mayor lives — overnight on Halloween, authorities said. The vehicle owners woke up Tuesday morning and reported to police at 8:15 a.m. that sometime Monday night or Tuesday morning their tires were stolen. The vehicles were parked on Ogden Avenue near South Street, Jersey City spokeswoman Kimberly Wallace-Scalcione said.
Passenger dies, driver seriously injured in N.J. crash, police say
The passenger of a Subaru died and the driver of the car was seriously injured after a Thursday morning crash with a Ford utility truck in Mullica Township, police said. The crash happened around 11:30 a.m. at the intersection of White Horse Pike and Elwood Road, according to a statement from the Mullica Township Police Department.
Second former Phillipsburg councilman indicted by Warren County Grand Jury
A second former member of Phillipsburg Town Council has been indicted by the Warren County Grand Jury in about a year’s time. The grand jury on Wednesday returned an indictment against Robert W. “Bobby” Fulper, Warren County First Assistant Prosecutor Anthony Robinson said.
Texas motorist, passenger killed in I-287 crash
State Police have identified the two people killed in a single-vehicle crash Thursday on Interstate 287 in Bridgewater as a man and woman from Texas. Fred Vonrecklinghausen was driving an SUV south near milepost 17.7 at about 3:40 p.m. when he veered off the road to the right, striking a guard rail end and a concrete bridge support pillar, officials said.
