ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moline, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Local 4 WHBF

Billiards champ winning major titles as a teen

A local pool phenom has been making waves in the Quad Cities and beyond, being a fierce competitor and beating people at the pool table who could easily be twice his age. “Billiards starts off with the young guys,” Leisure Time Billiards owner Dwaine Bowman said. “And then you watch them develop into the pros. […]
DAVENPORT, IA
WQAD

Putnam museums opens QC documentary seeking to destigmatize disabilities

DAVENPORT, Iowa — A new documentary is premiering at the Putnam Museum this month. "I Am Able" follows the journey of nine Quad Citizens with special needs as they perform in a musical as part of the Penguin Project of the Quad Cities' annual theatre production. The film seeks to spark conversations about inclusion and equity and what it means to destigmatize disabilities.
DAVENPORT, IA
WQAD

Scaring off hunger this Halloween: Muscatine man turns his home into a haunted house for a cause

MUSCATINE, Iowa — One hair-raising haunted house is scaring for a good cause this Halloween. For the past two decades, Troy "Stinky" Phillpot has turned his home in Muscatine into a haunted house; Stinky's House of Horrors. It takes him and his friends close to two months to put it all together, building each of the rooms in his house, garage or yard themselves.
MUSCATINE, IA
WQAD

Pride of the Wapsi Pumpkin Smash Compost aims to help environment

LONG GROVE, Iowa — When you think of smashing pumpkins, the 90s rock band may be the first to come to mind, but a local farm did exactly that and used the remains for good. The Pride of the Wapsi farm in Long Grove held its second-ever pumpkin-smashing event Sunday. Locals were able to smash pumpkins. Pride of the Wapsi co-owner, Pat Dierickx, said how the pumpkin remains are good for the environment.
LONG GROVE, IA
ourquadcities.com

Mike Wolfe featured in new LeClaire commercials

A familiar voice can be heard on new commercials promoting the glorious past and present of LeClaire. Mike Wolfe – creator and co-host of the reality TV series “American Pickers” – shared the 60-second version of the LeClaire commercial on Tuesday with his 161,400 Twitter followers.
LE CLAIRE, IA
WQAD

Veterans can get free bus rides through MetroLINK

MOLINE, Ill. — Local veterans can now travel by bus in the Illinois Quad Cities for free. MetroLINK is offering Veterans Accessibility ID cards which give unlimited free rides for Metro's fixed route system. The card lasts for three years, but can be renewed for free. Transit officials said...
MOLINE, IL
KCRG.com

Univ. of Iowa student falls from sixth-floor window; fall deemed accidental

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - On Thursday, a student fell from a sixth-floor window in Mayflower Hall, landing on a second-floor roof. A preliminary investigation has indicated that the fall was accidental. Initial reports state that students were playing catch in a residence hall room when a student leaned back and fell through the screen of an open window.
IOWA CITY, IA
WQAD

Silvis unveils first pump track in Quad Cities

SILVIS, Ill. — Silvis officials unveiled the Quad Cities' first pump track on Saturday. A pump track is designed specifically so that by pumping with their body, a rider's momentum up and down hills and turns can carry them through the course. "This is a unique track," said Silvis...
SILVIS, IL
geneseorepublic.com

Here's who bought and sold property in Henry County last week

Jessica Holm and Brandon Barnes to Blazing Star Investments LLC, 1404 W. Prospect St., Kewanee, $62,500. Cari and Mark Haun to Martin Gibson, 101 N. Walnut, St., Kewanee, $70,000. Beth Davis and Roy DePauw to Scott and Julie Cocquit, A part of the Southwest Quarter of Section 35, Township 18...
HENRY COUNTY, IL
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Iowa

If you live in Iowa and you love going out with your friends and family and trying new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every of the week.
IOWA STATE
WQAD

Your weekend rundown for October 28th - 30th from WQAD and WLLR

MOLINE, Ill. — WQAD is excited to present a new segment that will air Thursday mornings during Good Morning Quad Cities. The segment will help you plan your weekend by giving you a rundown of local events you can't miss. The new segment partners the Good Morning Quad Cities team with Dani and Pat from WLLR's Leuck & Howe Morning Show.
DAVENPORT, IA
ourquadcities.com

Tim McGraw and Jake Owen to play new Clinton festival

Country stars Tim McGraw and Jake Owen will headline the first Tailgate N’ Tallboys music festival in Clinton, Iowa, on June 8-10, 2023. USA Concerts on Thursday announced the lineup for the fest on the Clinton Riverfront, at 101 S 1st Street, Clinton. “USA Concerts is delighted for the...
CLINTON, IA
WQAD

WQAD

Davenport, IA
10K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Quad Cities local news

 https://www.wqad.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy