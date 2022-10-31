Read full article on original website
Pediatric cancer foundation teams up with Rock Island brewery to help families in need
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — The Brantley Francis Foundation is teaming up with Blue Cat Brewing Company to help those with childhood cancer and their families who are navigating pediatric cancer. "We lost our son (Brantley) in late 2017," Matt Francis, co-founder of the Brantley Francis Foundation, said. Now the...
Leftover Halloween candy? Here's where you can donate it to service members and veterans
DAVENPORT, Iowa — If you have leftover Halloween candy, you can donate it to support active service members and veterans. Financial planning advisor The Cities Private Wealth Group is taking in candy for "Treats for Troops." The national program is through the nonprofit group Soldiers' Angels which supports deployed...
Billiards champ winning major titles as a teen
A local pool phenom has been making waves in the Quad Cities and beyond, being a fierce competitor and beating people at the pool table who could easily be twice his age. “Billiards starts off with the young guys,” Leisure Time Billiards owner Dwaine Bowman said. “And then you watch them develop into the pros. […]
Putnam museums opens QC documentary seeking to destigmatize disabilities
DAVENPORT, Iowa — A new documentary is premiering at the Putnam Museum this month. "I Am Able" follows the journey of nine Quad Citizens with special needs as they perform in a musical as part of the Penguin Project of the Quad Cities' annual theatre production. The film seeks to spark conversations about inclusion and equity and what it means to destigmatize disabilities.
Scaring off hunger this Halloween: Muscatine man turns his home into a haunted house for a cause
MUSCATINE, Iowa — One hair-raising haunted house is scaring for a good cause this Halloween. For the past two decades, Troy "Stinky" Phillpot has turned his home in Muscatine into a haunted house; Stinky's House of Horrors. It takes him and his friends close to two months to put it all together, building each of the rooms in his house, garage or yard themselves.
Pride of the Wapsi Pumpkin Smash Compost aims to help environment
LONG GROVE, Iowa — When you think of smashing pumpkins, the 90s rock band may be the first to come to mind, but a local farm did exactly that and used the remains for good. The Pride of the Wapsi farm in Long Grove held its second-ever pumpkin-smashing event Sunday. Locals were able to smash pumpkins. Pride of the Wapsi co-owner, Pat Dierickx, said how the pumpkin remains are good for the environment.
Illinois leaders teach 37th district high school students about political science, public service
GALVA, Ill. — Several high school students were taught the tricks of the trade in public policy and the legislative process by local leaders in a special class on Tuesday, Nov. 1. Illinois 37th District Senator Win Stoller invited high school students throughout the district to Black Hawk College's...
Mike Wolfe featured in new LeClaire commercials
A familiar voice can be heard on new commercials promoting the glorious past and present of LeClaire. Mike Wolfe – creator and co-host of the reality TV series “American Pickers” – shared the 60-second version of the LeClaire commercial on Tuesday with his 161,400 Twitter followers.
In their own words: Meet the candidates running for Illinois' 72nd House district
MOLINE, Ill. — We are wrapping up our election series with one final roundtable — bringing you conversations with the candidates of some of the area's biggest races, including the race for 72nd District District Rep. Democrat Gregg Johnson is facing off against Republican Tom Martens. These are...
Veterans can get free bus rides through MetroLINK
MOLINE, Ill. — Local veterans can now travel by bus in the Illinois Quad Cities for free. MetroLINK is offering Veterans Accessibility ID cards which give unlimited free rides for Metro's fixed route system. The card lasts for three years, but can be renewed for free. Transit officials said...
Univ. of Iowa student falls from sixth-floor window; fall deemed accidental
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - On Thursday, a student fell from a sixth-floor window in Mayflower Hall, landing on a second-floor roof. A preliminary investigation has indicated that the fall was accidental. Initial reports state that students were playing catch in a residence hall room when a student leaned back and fell through the screen of an open window.
Silvis unveils first pump track in Quad Cities
SILVIS, Ill. — Silvis officials unveiled the Quad Cities' first pump track on Saturday. A pump track is designed specifically so that by pumping with their body, a rider's momentum up and down hills and turns can carry them through the course. "This is a unique track," said Silvis...
Here's who bought and sold property in Henry County last week
Jessica Holm and Brandon Barnes to Blazing Star Investments LLC, 1404 W. Prospect St., Kewanee, $62,500. Cari and Mark Haun to Martin Gibson, 101 N. Walnut, St., Kewanee, $70,000. Beth Davis and Roy DePauw to Scott and Julie Cocquit, A part of the Southwest Quarter of Section 35, Township 18...
'This has influenced me a lot' | Riverdale High School student finds passion for robotics and coding in new class
PORT BYRON, Ill. — For the first time, Riverdale High School is teaching robotics as a course after previously offering it as a school activity for nine years. Tyler Lockaby, a junior, said that being in that classroom has helped him discover his passion for robotics and coding. "I've...
Pay It Forward | A Bettendorf veteran's service in thousands of events
BETTENDORF, Iowa — Lyle Peterson was drafted in March of 1969 to serve in the Vietnam War. That August, he was sent to the front lines, where he would serve a year in the Americal Division's 196th Light Infantry Brigade. Upon returning home, Lyle wasn’t initially interested in joining...
4 Great Steakhouses in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you love going out with your friends and family and trying new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every of the week.
Silvis company making shirts to fundraise for East Moline police sergeant's family
SILVIS, Ill. — QC Custom Tees in Silvis is helping run the "Lind Strong Fundraiser" to raise money to donate to the family of the East Moline police sergeant assaulted by an arson suspect earlier this week. Police say 52-year-old Adrian Rogers attacked Sgt. William Lind Monday in East...
Your weekend rundown for October 28th - 30th from WQAD and WLLR
MOLINE, Ill. — WQAD is excited to present a new segment that will air Thursday mornings during Good Morning Quad Cities. The segment will help you plan your weekend by giving you a rundown of local events you can't miss. The new segment partners the Good Morning Quad Cities team with Dani and Pat from WLLR's Leuck & Howe Morning Show.
Tim McGraw and Jake Owen to play new Clinton festival
Country stars Tim McGraw and Jake Owen will headline the first Tailgate N’ Tallboys music festival in Clinton, Iowa, on June 8-10, 2023. USA Concerts on Thursday announced the lineup for the fest on the Clinton Riverfront, at 101 S 1st Street, Clinton. “USA Concerts is delighted for the...
Rock Island High School swim teams struggle with continued pool closure, parents speak out
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Rock Island High School parents and its swim team leaders spoke out at Tuesday night's Board of Education meeting against the continued 'unusable' state of the school's pool. Randy Veys, the Former Vice President of Rock Island High School's Swim Club and parent of a...
