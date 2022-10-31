ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wdrb.com

JCPS 'Flash Dads' surprise students at Kennedy Montessori Elementary

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The "Flash Dads" are back, bringing smiles to start the school day. Students at Kennedy Montessori Elementary were in for a surprise Wednesday morning when they entered the building to high fives and cheers. The diversity program within Jefferson County Public Schools created "Flash Dads" five...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS 11

Catholic High School Takeover!

Choosing the right high school for your teenager can be a daunting task for any family. With so many great schools to choose from the in the Louisville Metro area, we take you to 8 of them under the Archdiocese. Each one is so unique in their own way from...
LOUISVILLE, KY
weisradio.com

Half of all classes have up to 40% of students home sick.

(NEW ALBANY, Ind.) — An Indiana school announced it is temporarily closing to stop the spread of flu and RSV. At Community Montessori in New Albany — located on the border of Indiana and Kentucky — 13 students are out with influenza, director Barbara Burke-Fonden told local ABC affiliate WHAS 11.
NEW ALBANY, IN
Wave 3

Caught on camera: JCPS bus driver caught yelling at kids on bus

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Months after a video was shared of a parent who got on a bus to yell at kids, a video captured a bus driver losing her cool. A concerned parent sent WAVE three different videos of the incident, showing the bus driver screaming at kids to “put their phones up” and stop recording her.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

JCPS celebrates success of trade school program, record graduation rates

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jefferson County Public Schools' Academies of Louisville program celebrated success Tuesday after record graduation rates and the hiring of seven Pleasure Ridge Park High School graduates into welding jobs. The Academies of Louisville program at JCPS began five years ago with the intention of preparing high...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, KY
Wave 3

Lawmakers press case for Louisville juvenile detention center

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky lawmakers are trying to find a way to solve rampant juvenile crime in Louisville. One of the issues they’re focusing on is a lack of beds in the juvenile justice system for serious offenders. The Jefferson County Youth Detention Center was closed in 2020...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Lexington 8-year-old applies for Drake's dishwasher job to buy Xbox

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An 8-year-old Lexington boy who wanted an Xbox decided to roll up his sleeves and pay for it the old-fashioned way. According to a report by LEX 18, 8-year-old Nash Johnson submitted an application for a dishwasher job at the new Drake's location on Leestown Road in Lexington.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Motel fire in Elizabethtown leaves guests stranded

Decision 2022: Louisville mayoral candidates asked about city homicides. Decision 2022: Louisville mayoral candidates asked about city homicides. Gary Thompson was jailed and chased out of places all around Kentucky and earned the nickname, “The Bogus Beggar.”. Louisville Urban League welcomes new president. Updated: 4 hours ago. Louisville Urban...
ELIZABETHTOWN, KY
Wave 3

Louisville attorney reacts to LMPD revised special order

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - WAVE troubleshooters showed you the devastating impact of LMPD’s change in policy in responding to crashes and burglaries during the pandemic. The policy has been in place for more than two years, but this week brings some good news as LMPD announces it will start responding to those calls again.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Police officer in hospital after crash on Watterson Expressway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville Metro Police Department officer was taken to the hospital after they were involved in a crash on the Watterson Thursday. LMPD said that just after 3:30 p.m. an unmarked traffic vehicle was running radar on the Watterson near Crittenden Drive when he was rear ended by a driver not paying attention.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

2 men charged in Labor Day homicide in Newburg

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Police have arrested two men in connection to a deadly shooting in Newburg back in September. Justin Kirk, 20, and Gregory Tolbert, 19, have been charged with murder in the shooting which occurred in the 1200 block of Dahl Road on Sept. 5, LMPD spokeswoman Beth Ruoff confirmed.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Man injured in South Louisville shooting; police investigating

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating after a man was shot in South Louisville on Wednesday night. Around 7:45 p.m., officers responded to the 2800 block of South 2nd St. on reports of a shooting in the area, according to LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell. A man was...
LOUISVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy