wdrb.com
JCPS 'Flash Dads' surprise students at Kennedy Montessori Elementary
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The "Flash Dads" are back, bringing smiles to start the school day. Students at Kennedy Montessori Elementary were in for a surprise Wednesday morning when they entered the building to high fives and cheers. The diversity program within Jefferson County Public Schools created "Flash Dads" five...
WHAS 11
Catholic High School Takeover!
Choosing the right high school for your teenager can be a daunting task for any family. With so many great schools to choose from the in the Louisville Metro area, we take you to 8 of them under the Archdiocese. Each one is so unique in their own way from...
weisradio.com
Half of all classes have up to 40% of students home sick.
(NEW ALBANY, Ind.) — An Indiana school announced it is temporarily closing to stop the spread of flu and RSV. At Community Montessori in New Albany — located on the border of Indiana and Kentucky — 13 students are out with influenza, director Barbara Burke-Fonden told local ABC affiliate WHAS 11.
Wave 3
Caught on camera: JCPS bus driver caught yelling at kids on bus
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Months after a video was shared of a parent who got on a bus to yell at kids, a video captured a bus driver losing her cool. A concerned parent sent WAVE three different videos of the incident, showing the bus driver screaming at kids to “put their phones up” and stop recording her.
wdrb.com
Kentucky Reading Recovery program under fire as lawmakers hear from Oldham County family
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A literacy intervention program meant to help first-grade students in Kentucky learn how to read came under fire in Frankfort on Wednesday. State lawmakers heard from an Oldham County family about what they say are the failings of the Reading Recovery program. "If anything, it's hurt...
wdrb.com
Stopher Elementary students use food drive to attempt to break world record
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some Jefferson County Public Schools (JCPS) elementary school students attempted to break a world record on Monday. Teachers and students at Stopher Elementary set up more than 8,000 cereal boxes around the school. They lined them up through the halloways, one by one, hoping they would...
Wave 3
Decision 2022: Where JCPS District 3 candidates stand on the issues
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - School board is a non-partisan race, which is part of the reason that the field is so crowded for JCPS District 3. No one was eliminated in a primary earlier this year so four people are on the ballot. Steve Ullum has lived in Louisville his...
wdrb.com
JCPS celebrates success of trade school program, record graduation rates
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jefferson County Public Schools' Academies of Louisville program celebrated success Tuesday after record graduation rates and the hiring of seven Pleasure Ridge Park High School graduates into welding jobs. The Academies of Louisville program at JCPS began five years ago with the intention of preparing high...
Wave 3
Lawmakers press case for Louisville juvenile detention center
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky lawmakers are trying to find a way to solve rampant juvenile crime in Louisville. One of the issues they’re focusing on is a lack of beds in the juvenile justice system for serious offenders. The Jefferson County Youth Detention Center was closed in 2020...
wdrb.com
Lexington 8-year-old applies for Drake's dishwasher job to buy Xbox
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An 8-year-old Lexington boy who wanted an Xbox decided to roll up his sleeves and pay for it the old-fashioned way. According to a report by LEX 18, 8-year-old Nash Johnson submitted an application for a dishwasher job at the new Drake's location on Leestown Road in Lexington.
Wave 3
Motel fire in Elizabethtown leaves guests stranded
Decision 2022: Louisville mayoral candidates asked about city homicides. Decision 2022: Louisville mayoral candidates asked about city homicides. Gary Thompson was jailed and chased out of places all around Kentucky and earned the nickname, “The Bogus Beggar.”. Louisville Urban League welcomes new president. Updated: 4 hours ago. Louisville Urban...
Wave 3
Louisville attorney reacts to LMPD revised special order
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - WAVE troubleshooters showed you the devastating impact of LMPD’s change in policy in responding to crashes and burglaries during the pandemic. The policy has been in place for more than two years, but this week brings some good news as LMPD announces it will start responding to those calls again.
WLKY.com
Police officer in hospital after crash on Watterson Expressway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville Metro Police Department officer was taken to the hospital after they were involved in a crash on the Watterson Thursday. LMPD said that just after 3:30 p.m. an unmarked traffic vehicle was running radar on the Watterson near Crittenden Drive when he was rear ended by a driver not paying attention.
wdrb.com
Kentucky man facing charges in connection to Jan. 6 Capitol attack
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A LaRue County man is facing charges in connection to the Jan. 6 attack at the U.S. Capitol. According to the Department of Justice, Joseph Howe, 40, of Magnolia, was arrested Friday in Elizabethtown. Court documents say Howe left a rally in Washington, D.C. at the...
Wave 3
2 men charged in Labor Day homicide in Newburg
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Police have arrested two men in connection to a deadly shooting in Newburg back in September. Justin Kirk, 20, and Gregory Tolbert, 19, have been charged with murder in the shooting which occurred in the 1200 block of Dahl Road on Sept. 5, LMPD spokeswoman Beth Ruoff confirmed.
wdrb.com
Halloween, trick-or-treating returns in full-force to Hillcrest Avenue
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It's known as one of the most decorated Halloween streets in America and it never has a shortage of trick-or-treaters. Each year, thousands of kids and their parents make their way to Hillcrest Avenue for serious Halloween fun. Many of the homeowners decorated their houses and...
wdrb.com
State police cancel Silver Alert after missing woman found in southern Indiana
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A statewide Silver Alert was canceled Tuesday for a missing woman last seen in southern Indiana. Indiana State Police issued the alert Monday afternoon for Diana Szostecki, 65, who was last seen in Floyds Knobs on Thursday, Oct. 27, at 6:15 p.m. Police said Szostecki was...
wdrb.com
Louisville police to resume responses to wrecks, burglary, theft calls
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police Officers must send officers to respond to wrecks, burglary and theft calls once again. In a memo sent to staff on Monday obtained by WDRB News, LMPD Chief Erika Shields walks back on special orders put in place in March 2020 at the start of the pandemic.
wdrb.com
Metro Councilman applauds LMPD's return to pre-pandemic response practices
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- In the last year, several businesses in downtown Louisville have experienced robberies. And as a response, Louisville Metro Police will begin resuming its normal duties. In a memo sent to staff on Monday obtained by WDRB News, LMPD Chief Erika Shields walked back on special orders...
Wave 3
Man injured in South Louisville shooting; police investigating
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating after a man was shot in South Louisville on Wednesday night. Around 7:45 p.m., officers responded to the 2800 block of South 2nd St. on reports of a shooting in the area, according to LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell. A man was...
