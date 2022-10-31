ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Teal pumpkins for Halloween? Here’s what it means for trick-or-treaters

By Kaycee Sloan
WFLA
 3 days ago

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Have you ever wondered what it means when you see a teal pumpkin at someone’s house? The answer might be more important than you realize.

The Teal Pumpkin Project is a worldwide movement to create a safer, happier Halloween for all kids, everywhere.

The project was inspired by a local awareness activity run by the Food Allergy Community of East Tennessee (FACET) and it promotes safety, inclusion, and respect for individuals with food allergies.

When you put a teal pumpkin on your doorstep, it signifies to trick-or-treaters that you’re passing out non-food treats, such as small toys or glowsticks. However, just because you have a teal pumpkin out – it doesn’t mean you can’t pass out candy.

The point of the Teal Pumpkin Project is to be inclusive to all kids so if you separate the candy into two different bowls, those with allergies will still be safe.

According to FARE, children with these conditions will benefit from the teal pumpkin project:

  • Food allergies
  • Food intolerances
  • Eosinophilic Esophagitis (EoE)
  • Celiac diseas
  • Food protein-induced enterocolitis syndrome (FPIES)
  • Diabetes
  • Children with feeding tubes
  • Any child on a special diet.

If you find yourself without time to paint or buy a teal pumpkin, FARE says no worries. Families can print out a free sign from their website to post on your door.

