The Suburban Times
Metro Park Winter Fun
Metro Park Winter Fun

Looking for more things to do, visit our Event Calendar here. Add your event here.
The Suburban Times
Tacoma Distillery Festival
Tacoma Arts Live announcement. TACOMA, WASH.— Tacoma Arts Live will present the return of the Tacoma Distillery Festival on Saturday, November 5, 2022 at the historic Tacoma Armory. Northwest distilleries will sample their products and bottles will be available for purchase at The Bottle Shop. Each ticket including six tasting tokens and a commemorative souvenir shot glass. This festival is a benefit to support Tacoma Arts Live’s Arts Access and Education programs. The festival a 21+ event and requires valid ID for entry. Tickets are $45 in advance, $50 at the door, and are on sale now. Designated Driver tickets are $10 and provide festival entrance and complimentary non-alcoholic beverages.
The Suburban Times
Steilacoom Museum’s Christmas at the Orr Home! Community invited!
Submitted by Steilacoom Historical Museum Assoc. November 11 and 12, Saturday & Sunday, the community is invited to enjoy a tour of the beautifully decorated historical Orr Home – this year with a nod to our nautical heritage – “Celebrate the SEAson!” We’ll have the Museum Store open with lots of interesting items for sale. Hours are 10am-4pm on Saturday and 12-4pm on Sunday. $10pp for adults, payable at the door, to benefit the Museum. For the kids, we’ll have a free drop-in event with fun activities on Saturday also at the Museum, 10-4pm. See our website for more information – steilacoomhistorical.org. Hope to see you there!
The Suburban Times
Green Puyallup Day, Nov. 5
City of Puyallup social media post. Green Puyallup Day is an annual celebration of urban green spaces. Volunteer to plant trees and build friendships that last a lifetime. Saturday, November 5, 2022, from 9 am to 12 pm at various locations in Puyallup. Learn more here 👉 piercecd.org/calendar.aspx?…
Seattle Department of Transportation prepares plows for snowstorms
SEATTLE — Snowplow drivers are out conducting dry runs to ensure plows are good to go upon the first lowland snowfall. This training is to test equipment and ensure drivers know their routes. The Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT) plows over 1,200 miles of roads connecting to critical transit...
The Suburban Times
13th Annual Fallen Officers Food Drive
Lakewood Police Department social media post. November is officially here and we are gearing up for the 13th Annual Fallen Officer Food and Blood Drive! We have lots of spots available for the blood drive, so make sure you get yours scheduled today. We look forward to seeing you on the 29th & 30th! schedule.bloodworksnw.org/DonorPortal/Gr…
The Suburban Times
City of Tacoma Strategic Plan to Address Homelessness Now Available
City of Tacoma announcement. The City of Tacoma’s Strategic Plan to Address Homelessness document is now available online at cityoftacoma.org/homelessness. Neighborhood and Community Services Homeless Services team presented its comprehensive homelessness strategy document for ending homelessness to City Council on September 29, 2022. The plan recognizes that ending homelessness...
Tacoma Daily Index
Tacoma’s Hilltop and Stadium Districts
If you have travelled through the Stadium or Hilltop neighborhoods in the past year or so, you could not miss the tracks, road closures and seemingly eternal construction signs, crews and obstructions. As much as many of us might find it hard to believe, this disruption is not forever. And,...
The Suburban Times
Update on Puyallup garage opening timing
Sound Transit announcement. As parking at Puyallup Station has been getting full earlier, many riders are curious when the new garage will open. While construction on the garage and new surface lot is complete, required improvements to rail crossings and nearby intersections still have additional work to complete, due to pandemic-related delays. We are working closely with our partners at the City of Puyallup and BNSF to get these finished as soon as possible, with a goal of opening the garage to the public by the end of this year.
The Suburban Times
Tacoma Composers/ Tacoma Performers in Old Town Tacoma
Classical Tuesdays in Old Town Tacoma announcement. Some of the region’s stellar musical talents will be celebrated. Composers Rob Hutchinson, Melia Watras, Jerry Kracht, Emily Winkler, Sheila Bristow, and Kathryn Smith Derksen have created works for harp, flute, clarinet and bass clarinet, violin, guitar, and voice. Hear Tacoma musicians Maria Sampen, Margaret Shelton Betts, Soon Cho, Pamela Ryker, Lawrence Bradley, Cindy Renander, Elizabeth Brown, and Dawn Padula performing these works.
Dam removal part of plan to clean Olympia's Capitol Lake
OLYMPIA, Wash. — What was supposed to be a reflecting pond on the Washington State Capitol Campus in Olympia has turned into an ecological mess. The artificial lake was closed to the public in 2009 after invasive species were discovered in the water that failed to meet state water quality standards.
The Suburban Times
Sunday Book Talk at DuPont Historical Museum
Submitted by DuPont Historical Society. Author Rodney G. Thomas will share from his new book, Biilaachia-White Swan: Crow Warrior, Custer Scout, American Artist. Join the DuPont Historical Society at 2pm on Sunday, November 13th for this presentation at the DuPont Historical Museum (207 Barksdale Ave, DuPont WA 98327). Biilaachia, White...
The Suburban Times
Tacoma Buffalo Soldiers Museum hosts Negro League Baseball Program Veterans Day Weekend
Submitted by Phil Raschke. The Tacoma Buffalo Soldiers Museum is proud to announce a special Veterans Day weekend program saluting the military and honoring the history and legends of Black American baseball. The program is titled “Chasing Dreams” and features noted author and historian Phil S. Dixon plus special guest Brian Hunter, former Mariner center fielder and American League stolen base champion. Program dates are 12 and 13 November and locations are listed below. Both programs are Free to the public.
shorelineareanews.com
Lynnwood Today: Concrete form falls, lands on construction worker at Sound Transit light rail job site
A light rail construction worker remains in critical condition at Harborview Medical Center after a concrete form collapsed and landed on him at a Sound Transit job site at 212th Street Southwest and Interstate 5 in Mountlake Terrace Thursday, October 27, 2022. According to South County Fire Community Outreach Manager...
lynnwoodtimes.com
Link light rail to single track late night for track maintenance
SEATTLE—Starting today, October 31, through Monday, November 7, Link light rail trains will be single tracking between the Rainier Beach and Tukwila International Boulevard Stations from 11:30 p.m. until end of service for necessary rail maintenance work. Both the northbound and southbound platforms at the two stations will remain open during the work. However, passengers should be prepared for system-wide delays of approximately 10 minutes.
The Suburban Times
Atmospheric River is here
The above news or information was provided by the person or entity noted above. If you have news or information you'd like to share with 30,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.
wa.gov
Serious Collision On Highlands Drive In Issaquah Sends Four To Hospital
King County: At approximately 11:18 pm two vehicles were traveling southbound on Highlands Drive NE. approaching NE Discovery Drive at a high rate of speed. The first vehicle was a 2008 Infinity G35 and the. second vehicle was a Mercedes. A third vehicle was just beginning to make a left...
Coziest, comfiest coffee shop in Tacoma?
Looking for a place to sit quietly for an afternoon on the weekend.
MyNorthwest.com
‘Underwatergate’ scandal put Ivar’s in hot chowder in 2009
It was the summer of 2009. An exciting undersea mystery unexpectedly came to the surface off of Alki Point in West Seattle. The mystery unfolded through a series of YouTube videos. Expertly shot footage showed grizzled undersea explorers diving in Puget Sound to locate and ultimately bring to the surface eerie-looking and barnacle-encrusted 1950s-era billboards advertising Ivar’s restaurants in Seattle.
warm1069.com
Know of a Family in Need of Some Thanksgiving Help
1,500 Free Thanksgiving Turkeys and Bags of Groceries for Families in Need. Eastridge Church Issaquah & West Seattle has 1,500 free Thanksgiving turkeys and bags of groceries to families in need. It happens Saturday, November 19, beginning at 9 a.m. (while supplies last) at their two locations: Issaquah and Seattle.
