schillingshow.com
Flush: Charlottesville schools paying $1k bonus to all FTEs using “surplus” and COVID funds
At a time when non-government workers are struggling to survive, cash-flush Charlottesville City Schools (CCS) is dumping thousand-dollar-bonuses on all full-time employees (FTEs)—and a prorated amount to part-timers—courtesy of the local and federal taxpayer. According to an information sheet provided to the School Board, part of the cost...
WHSV
Harrisonburg High School students hold walkout in response to Gov. Youngkin’s policies
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Students at Harrisonburg High School held a walkout Tuesday afternoon in response to Governor Glenn Youngkin’s model policies on transgender and non-binary students in public schools. “I knew I had to do something they’re not gonna listen to just one voice so we knew we...
NBC 29 News
Harrisonburg school board meeting draws large crowd over Gov. Youngkin’s model policies on transgender students
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - After students at Harrisonburg High School held a walkout Tuesday afternoon in response to Governor Glenn Youngkin’s model policies on transgender and non-binary students in public schools, many people walked into the Harrisonburg School Board meeting later that evening. During the public comment period, an...
NBC 29 News
LAJC offering free help with Affordable Care Enrollment
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Enrollment for Affordable Care is now open. Figuring out healthcare can be confusing, which is why the Legal Aid Justice Center is offering its service for free. “This is the period of time during which consumers across the country, but specifically here in Virginia, can purchase...
NBC 29 News
Annual application for funding interest opened in Charlottesville
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville has opened up the application for funding interest for housing development project investments. Developers can ask for assistance on gap funding and also apply for low-income housing tax credit. Applicants are mainly nonprofit organizations or private developers working with the nonprofits. “This is a manual...
NBC 29 News
Financial assistance available for those negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville and Albemarle County are partnering with the United Way of Greater Charlottesville to provide financial relief for community members who are still being negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. “The impact is pretty tremendous. I think COVID impact is not just financial, but also emotional...
NBC 29 News
General registrars across VA working to process extra voter registrations
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A snag at the DMV is causing a delay in almost 150,000 Virginia voter registrations. Now, general registrars across Virginia are left to quickly process these changes just a week before Election Day. This is the second time in a month that places like Albemarle County...
NBC 29 News
Wildlife Center of Virginia and Ohio Department of Natural Resources work to restore woodrat population
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WVIR) - An Allegheny woodrat has made the trek from Virginia to Ohio to help population numbers there, where the species is endangered. The Wildlife Center of Virginia in Waynesboro helped the little creature when it got stuck in a glue trap. The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources...
NBC 29 News
Boys & Girls Club of Central Virginia announces new CEO
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - After a national search, the Boys & Girls Club of Central Virginia has a new CEO. The nonprofit announced Tuesday, November 1, that former Chief Development Officer Kate Lambert will fill the role. Lambert has been with the nonprofit since 2011 and played a big role...
NBC 29 News
‘City has not helped at all’: Business owner responds to Belmont Bridge work
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville says everything is going well and business owners are getting the help they need during construction of the Belmont Bridge. However, one business owner says that is not what’s going on. “The dust, the gravel, the dirt, the roads closed. People can’t get here....
cbs19news
Young man saves father from house fire on Glenn Court
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A 20-year-old young man credited with saving his own father from a house fire Thursday evening. The fire broke out on Glenn Court off Greenbrier Drive around 4:41 p.m. Simonetta Liuti was at work when she received a call from her family. "They called me...
National Academies report says Virginia gold mining regulations are inadequate
With exploration for gold continuing in Buckingham County, a report by the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine found Virginia’s current system of regulating gold mining “is not adequate to address the potential impacts” of commercial extraction. “Virginia’s regulatory framework lacks an adequate financial assurance system, which poses a fiscal and environmental risk to […] The post National Academies report says Virginia gold mining regulations are inadequate appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
WDBJ7.com
Gold mining study calls for updated regulations in Virginia
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDBJ) - A new report on gold mining in Virginia says the state should update its laws and regulations to protect against potential impacts to public health and the environment. Virginia was a major gold producer before the California Gold Rush. And at least one mining company has...
WHSV
Three Harrisonburg men arrested in Shenandoah County
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office arrested three men Wednesday after a pursuit. The sheriff’s office said it was called to the 19000 block of Senedo Road in Edinburg just after 12:30 a.m. Wednesday for a report of a suspicious vehicle. Deputies learned that...
Can I burn my leaves in Central Virginia?
The further we get into fall, the more leaves may be cluttering up your yard or garden. Some people in Central Virginia may want to get rid of these leaves by burning them. But before you do, be aware of the rules where you live.
NBC 29 News
UVA Planetarium Nights are back
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A vision created more than 200 years is coming to life at the University of Virginia. “In 1818, Thomas Jefferson had a vision to paint a planetarium on the rotunda dome and it would mimic the Charlottesville night sky for various reasons that never came about,” Andrea Seese said.
WHSV
HPD seeking information about alleged puppy abduction
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - According to the Harrisonburg Police Department (HPD) a puppy was taken from the Puppy City LLC in the Kroger Shopping Center last Friday. According to a Facebook post by the HPD, a woman allegedly took the puppy from its enclosure, placed it in what appears to be a plastic bag, and left the store with the animal.
cardinalnews.org
Groundbreaking for Hard Rock Casino in Bristol set for November; more . . .
Here are some of the top headlines from other news sites around Southwest and Southside:. Former Rep. Tom Garrett speaks about life about politics; his work now in helping persecuted religious groups overseas. — Lynchburg News and Advance. Lt. Gov. Earle-Sears campaigns for Republican council candidates in Roanoke. —...
NBC 29 News
Jonathon Fried Men’s Pro Challenger event in Albemarle Co.
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Boar’s Head Resort held its annual Jonathon Fried Men’s Pro Challenger. The annual Special Olympics tennis tournament began 14 years ago. This event help fund the experience tennis tournament, which is held in January with Special Olympics tennis athletes. “The community loves it....
Augusta Free Press
Augusta County: Staunton man held after five-hour armed standoff
A five-hour armed standoff in Augusta County ended with a Staunton man in custody on weapons, obstruction and destruction of property charges. Allen Dale Kisamore, 64, is being held without bond at Middle River Regional Jail after the standoff, which began at 9:20 p.m. Tuesday in the 1400 block of New Hope Road, in the Annex area.
