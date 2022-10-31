ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NBC 29 News

Harrisonburg school board meeting draws large crowd over Gov. Youngkin’s model policies on transgender students

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - After students at Harrisonburg High School held a walkout Tuesday afternoon in response to Governor Glenn Youngkin’s model policies on transgender and non-binary students in public schools, many people walked into the Harrisonburg School Board meeting later that evening. During the public comment period, an...
HARRISONBURG, VA
NBC 29 News

LAJC offering free help with Affordable Care Enrollment

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Enrollment for Affordable Care is now open. Figuring out healthcare can be confusing, which is why the Legal Aid Justice Center is offering its service for free. “This is the period of time during which consumers across the country, but specifically here in Virginia, can purchase...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

Annual application for funding interest opened in Charlottesville

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville has opened up the application for funding interest for housing development project investments. Developers can ask for assistance on gap funding and also apply for low-income housing tax credit. Applicants are mainly nonprofit organizations or private developers working with the nonprofits. “This is a manual...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

Boys & Girls Club of Central Virginia announces new CEO

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - After a national search, the Boys & Girls Club of Central Virginia has a new CEO. The nonprofit announced Tuesday, November 1, that former Chief Development Officer Kate Lambert will fill the role. Lambert has been with the nonprofit since 2011 and played a big role...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

Young man saves father from house fire on Glenn Court

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A 20-year-old young man credited with saving his own father from a house fire Thursday evening. The fire broke out on Glenn Court off Greenbrier Drive around 4:41 p.m. Simonetta Liuti was at work when she received a call from her family. "They called me...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Virginia Mercury

National Academies report says Virginia gold mining regulations are inadequate

With exploration for gold continuing in Buckingham County, a report by the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine found Virginia’s current system of regulating gold mining “is not adequate to address the potential impacts” of commercial extraction.  “Virginia’s regulatory framework lacks an adequate financial assurance system, which poses a fiscal and environmental risk to […] The post National Academies report says Virginia gold mining regulations are inadequate appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
WDBJ7.com

Gold mining study calls for updated regulations in Virginia

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDBJ) - A new report on gold mining in Virginia says the state should update its laws and regulations to protect against potential impacts to public health and the environment. Virginia was a major gold producer before the California Gold Rush. And at least one mining company has...
VIRGINIA STATE
WHSV

Three Harrisonburg men arrested in Shenandoah County

SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office arrested three men Wednesday after a pursuit. The sheriff’s office said it was called to the 19000 block of Senedo Road in Edinburg just after 12:30 a.m. Wednesday for a report of a suspicious vehicle. Deputies learned that...
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, VA
NBC 29 News

UVA Planetarium Nights are back

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A vision created more than 200 years is coming to life at the University of Virginia. “In 1818, Thomas Jefferson had a vision to paint a planetarium on the rotunda dome and it would mimic the Charlottesville night sky for various reasons that never came about,” Andrea Seese said.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WHSV

HPD seeking information about alleged puppy abduction

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - According to the Harrisonburg Police Department (HPD) a puppy was taken from the Puppy City LLC in the Kroger Shopping Center last Friday. According to a Facebook post by the HPD, a woman allegedly took the puppy from its enclosure, placed it in what appears to be a plastic bag, and left the store with the animal.
HARRISONBURG, VA
cardinalnews.org

Groundbreaking for Hard Rock Casino in Bristol set for November; more . . .

Here are some of the top headlines from other news sites around Southwest and Southside:. Former Rep. Tom Garrett speaks about life about politics; his work now in helping persecuted religious groups overseas. — Lynchburg News and Advance. Lt. Gov. Earle-Sears campaigns for Republican council candidates in Roanoke. —...
BRISTOL, VA
NBC 29 News

Jonathon Fried Men’s Pro Challenger event in Albemarle Co.

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Boar’s Head Resort held its annual Jonathon Fried Men’s Pro Challenger. The annual Special Olympics tennis tournament began 14 years ago. This event help fund the experience tennis tournament, which is held in January with Special Olympics tennis athletes. “The community loves it....
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
Augusta Free Press

Augusta County: Staunton man held after five-hour armed standoff

A five-hour armed standoff in Augusta County ended with a Staunton man in custody on weapons, obstruction and destruction of property charges. Allen Dale Kisamore, 64, is being held without bond at Middle River Regional Jail after the standoff, which began at 9:20 p.m. Tuesday in the 1400 block of New Hope Road, in the Annex area.
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA

