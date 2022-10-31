ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vienna, VA

Inside Nova

Castaways troupe presents ‘Anne of Green Gables’

The Castaways Repertory Theatre’s Homeschool Theater Troupe will present “Anne of Green Gables” on Nov. 4-5 and Nov. 11-12. The performances will be at the A.J. Ferlazzo Building, 15941 Donald Curtis Drive. Evening shows both days will be at 7 p.m. and Saturday matinees will be at 2 p.m.
WOODBRIDGE, VA
Inside Nova

Letter: Missing Middle will devastate Arlington communities

Editor: Let us fervently hope that the current Arlington County Board will not be remembered as the group that foisted on unsuspecting residents the destruction of our community’s old, leafy, peaceful, beautiful neighborhoods. I don’t happen to live in one myself, but they are precious and must be preserved....
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

Arlington School Board decides bigger Career Center is better Career Center

Arlington School Board members on Oct. 27 voted unanimously to authorize construction of a larger, more expensive, new Arlington Career Center building, saying the opportunities it will provide outweigh concerns that the extra cost may come at the expense of other much-needed capital improvements. “I’m persuaded,” said School Board Chairman...
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

InFive: GOP wins lawsuit, local lottery winner and a warm day

Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond. The Prince William County School Board is considering a proposal that would require school administrators to notify parents ahead of any school-wide book readings or assemblies. 4. GOP lawsuit. A judge has ruled against the Prince William County Office of...
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

UPDATED: PW Digital Gateway meeting stretches into Wednesday morning

As Prince William County residents woke up Wednesday morning, county officials were on the verge of a monumental decision. The Board of County Supervisors began its public hearing on the proposed PW Digital Gateway data center Comprehensive Plan amendment at 10:37 p.m. Tuesday. As of 7:30 Wednesday morning, the public hearing was still underway. The meeting had begun 12 hours earlier with a presentation by county staff.
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

Candidate sees path to victory, albeit narrow one, in Arlington race

In her runs for County Board through the years, Audrey Clement once banked a little over 30 percent of the vote in a one-on-one showdown with Democrat Jay Fisette. Given opposition of some voters in North Arlington to the Missing Middle housing proposal, which will effectively eliminate single-family zoning in the county, she believes that, conservatively, she could improve her previous best by more than 10 percentage points.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

Republicans eye third council seat in Manassas

Republicans are hoping to wrest back another seat on the Manassas City Council this year, after Democrats took a majority for the first time in 2018 and elected their first mayor, Michelle Davis-Younger, in 2020. Three of the council’s six seats are up for election Tuesday. Republican council members Theresa...
MANASSAS, VA
Inside Nova

Longtime Madeira School swim coach steps down

With practices getting started for the upcoming high-school swimming and diving season, a longtime fixture with the Northern Virginia sport will not be part of the 2022-23 campaign. Rod Montrie, the director of aquatics and head coach of the Madeira Snails girls program for 31 years, retired from the McLean...
MCLEAN, VA
Inside Nova

Dale City man shot during home invasion robbery

A 51-year-old Dale City man was shot during a struggle with an armed burglar Monday afternoon. Just before 1:45 p.m., police were called to the 13400 block of Orangewood Drive, where they found the victim with a gunshot wound to the lower body. Officers and rescue workers provided first aid and the man was taken to an area hospital. He is expected to survive.
DALE CITY, VA
Inside Nova

More than football bragging rights are on the line

More than just neighborhood bragging rights will be at stake for four local high-school football teams in the Sun Gazette’s coverage areas this weekend, when three traditional regular-season-ending big rivalry games are played. District championships along with playoff berths and seedings also will be among things on the line...
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

Marshall wins big; McLean, Oakton lose

The Marshall Statesmen (2-7, 2-3) blanked the visiting Wakefield Warriors, 63-0, Oct. 28 in Liberty District high-school football action. For Marshall, quarterback Jeff Ryder was 9 of 16 passing for 203 yards and threw five touchdown passes. Ian Olson was 5 of 6 passing for 45 yards and a TD.
VIENNA, VA

