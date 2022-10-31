Read full article on original website
Inside Nova
Castaways troupe presents ‘Anne of Green Gables’
The Castaways Repertory Theatre’s Homeschool Theater Troupe will present “Anne of Green Gables” on Nov. 4-5 and Nov. 11-12. The performances will be at the A.J. Ferlazzo Building, 15941 Donald Curtis Drive. Evening shows both days will be at 7 p.m. and Saturday matinees will be at 2 p.m.
Inside Nova
Letter: Missing Middle will devastate Arlington communities
Editor: Let us fervently hope that the current Arlington County Board will not be remembered as the group that foisted on unsuspecting residents the destruction of our community’s old, leafy, peaceful, beautiful neighborhoods. I don’t happen to live in one myself, but they are precious and must be preserved....
Inside Nova
Letter: De Ferranti is the voice of reasonableness in Arlington race
Editor: My wife and I support Matt de Ferranti for re-election to the Arlington County Board. We do not agree with him on everything. But we believe he studies issues carefully, seeks input from the entire community, and works hard to do the best for Arlingtonians. Audrey Clement seems to...
Inside Nova
Letter: Arlington needs a voice to challenge current groupthink
Editor: The Sun Gazette has endorsed the incumbent in the County Board race, instead of Audrey Clement, the challenger. Why? Because Clement does not have a lot of money and hasn’t built a campaign to match that of the dominant political party. That’s a strange reason to choose a...
Inside Nova
Election 2022: Spanberger and Vega face off in 7th District
The long road will come to an end Tuesday. Northern and central Virginia residents will hit the polls next week in one of the pivotal races to decide control of the U.S. House of Representatives. Redistricting moved the 7th District from a swath of central Virginia west of Richmond to...
Inside Nova
Arlington School Board decides bigger Career Center is better Career Center
Arlington School Board members on Oct. 27 voted unanimously to authorize construction of a larger, more expensive, new Arlington Career Center building, saying the opportunities it will provide outweigh concerns that the extra cost may come at the expense of other much-needed capital improvements. “I’m persuaded,” said School Board Chairman...
Inside Nova
Letter: De Ferranti will protect policies that have made Arlington great
Editor: I am a 19-year resident of Arlington and proud to call this area my home. I have come to appreciate the “Arlington Way” and I believe more community engagement is necessary to reach consensus on the Missing Middle initiative. While there is a clear undersupply of housing...
Inside Nova
Arlington insiders see de Ferranti winning, but no landslide in the making
A consensus seems to have emerged that Democratic incumbent Matt de Ferranti should come away with victory in the Nov. 8 Arlington County Board race, yet likely will run below the traditional electoral majorities for Democrats in the county owing to a certain degree of public discontent. But the race...
Inside Nova
Students learn about the importance of honey bees thanks to George Mason partnership
Northern Virginia elementary students were recently invited to take a virtual field trip where they could learn from expert beekeepers, take a deep dive into a hive and even fly like a honey bee. The Business for a Better World Center at George Mason University, with help from The Sweet...
Inside Nova
Lorton man convicted in murders of Springfield husband and wife, both Army colonels
A Lorton man has been found guilty of killing a husband and wife, both U.S. Army colonels, after a dispute with the son of the victims. The murder happened in May of 2021, in the driveway of the couple’s home in the Springfield area. “This is just such a...
Inside Nova
InFive: GOP wins lawsuit, local lottery winner and a warm day
Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond. The Prince William County School Board is considering a proposal that would require school administrators to notify parents ahead of any school-wide book readings or assemblies. 4. GOP lawsuit. A judge has ruled against the Prince William County Office of...
Inside Nova
UPDATED: PW Digital Gateway meeting stretches into Wednesday morning
As Prince William County residents woke up Wednesday morning, county officials were on the verge of a monumental decision. The Board of County Supervisors began its public hearing on the proposed PW Digital Gateway data center Comprehensive Plan amendment at 10:37 p.m. Tuesday. As of 7:30 Wednesday morning, the public hearing was still underway. The meeting had begun 12 hours earlier with a presentation by county staff.
Inside Nova
VDOT: Expect prolonged closure after train strikes car in Haymarket
If your travels take you along U.S. 15 near Route 55 in Haymarket, you'll need to find another route after a train and car collided at the tracks this morning. The intersection of U.S. 15 south is blocked at Washington Street due to the crash. No injuries were reported. The...
Inside Nova
Candidate sees path to victory, albeit narrow one, in Arlington race
In her runs for County Board through the years, Audrey Clement once banked a little over 30 percent of the vote in a one-on-one showdown with Democrat Jay Fisette. Given opposition of some voters in North Arlington to the Missing Middle housing proposal, which will effectively eliminate single-family zoning in the county, she believes that, conservatively, she could improve her previous best by more than 10 percentage points.
Inside Nova
Republicans eye third council seat in Manassas
Republicans are hoping to wrest back another seat on the Manassas City Council this year, after Democrats took a majority for the first time in 2018 and elected their first mayor, Michelle Davis-Younger, in 2020. Three of the council’s six seats are up for election Tuesday. Republican council members Theresa...
Inside Nova
Longtime Madeira School swim coach steps down
With practices getting started for the upcoming high-school swimming and diving season, a longtime fixture with the Northern Virginia sport will not be part of the 2022-23 campaign. Rod Montrie, the director of aquatics and head coach of the Madeira Snails girls program for 31 years, retired from the McLean...
Inside Nova
Dale City man shot during home invasion robbery
A 51-year-old Dale City man was shot during a struggle with an armed burglar Monday afternoon. Just before 1:45 p.m., police were called to the 13400 block of Orangewood Drive, where they found the victim with a gunshot wound to the lower body. Officers and rescue workers provided first aid and the man was taken to an area hospital. He is expected to survive.
Inside Nova
After historic 14-hour meeting, supervisors approve PW Digital Gateway plan
Well after the sun rose Wednesday, the page turned to the next chapter for Prince William County -- for better or worse. Around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, the Board of County Supervisors voted 5-2 along party lines to amend the county’s Comprehensive Plan to create the PW Digital Gateway data center complex.
Inside Nova
More than football bragging rights are on the line
More than just neighborhood bragging rights will be at stake for four local high-school football teams in the Sun Gazette’s coverage areas this weekend, when three traditional regular-season-ending big rivalry games are played. District championships along with playoff berths and seedings also will be among things on the line...
Inside Nova
Marshall wins big; McLean, Oakton lose
The Marshall Statesmen (2-7, 2-3) blanked the visiting Wakefield Warriors, 63-0, Oct. 28 in Liberty District high-school football action. For Marshall, quarterback Jeff Ryder was 9 of 16 passing for 203 yards and threw five touchdown passes. Ian Olson was 5 of 6 passing for 45 yards and a TD.
