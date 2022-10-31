Read full article on original website
Two teens arrested in the killing of a 20-year-old man in Moses Lake
MOSES LAKE, Wash. - The Moses Lake Police department have taken two teens into custody for the killing of a 20-year-old man on Sunday. The two 16-year-old suspects are charged with first-degree murder, first-degree assault and theft of a firearm. As this was a targeting incident, there is no threat...
UPDATE: Wanted gunman from Othello boobytraps vehicle with flash-bang, leaves derogatory message
3:26 P.M. UPDATE -- Richland Police Department's bomb squad has identified the incendiary device that was planted between the seats of a suspect vehicle in Othello on Wednesday. The device was recovered from the vehicle and diffused. Adams County Sheriff's officials are referring to it as 'discrattionary' device like a flash-bang or a stun grenade. The suspect who is believed to have rigged the vehicle with the device is still at large.
Adams County Sheriff’s Offices searches for ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect in Othello
OTHELLO, Wash. – Deputies with the Adams County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO) are searching for an “armed and dangerous” suspect in connection to multiple incidents, including an alleged attempted bombing on Wednesday. ACSO said they believe Nicholas Romero-Rivera may have left an explosive device in the front...
Franklin County find a missing woman near White Bluffs Thursday evening
Deputies with Franklin and Grant County were dispatched to White Bluffs looking for a missing woman in the area. The woman was found at 6:20 p.m. by Franklin County deputies. This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.
Richland police release photo of skimmer suspect
—— RICHLAND, WA – The Richland Police Department seeks the public’s help in identifying a man suspected of installing credit card skimmers at the local Walmart, 2801 Duportail Street. Police reported that multiple skimmer devices, used to capture debit and credit card information and the customers’ personal identification numbers, were found. However, RPD did not specify the exact date the devices were located.
Two arrested in Kennewick fatal shooting, one facing murder charge
PASCO – Authorities have arrested two people in connection with a fatal shooting that happened in Kennewick last month. Lonny Barton-Owens, 29, of Richland is facing a charge of murder. Rebecca Chavez, 31, of Pasco is facing a charge of rendering criminal assistance. The two are accused in connection with the killing of Fernando Pulido, 36, of Kennewick. On September...
Grant County K9 apprehends wanted Quincy man during domestic dispute
QUINCY, Wash. — K9 Edo was deployed to a home in Grant County to bring a wanted man into custody on a variety of outstanding warrants when he allegedly violated a protection order and got involved in a family dispute. According to a social media notice from the Grant...
SR 17 back open between Ephrata, Moses Lake after morning wreck
EPHRATA — State Route 17 between Ephrata and Moses Lake is back open after a collision Monday morning. Travis R. Hathaway, a 43-year-old Moses Lake man, was driving a pickup truck, towing a trailer, south on SR 17 near Rocky Ford Creek, when the trailer started to oscillate, according to the state patrol.
Ellensburg Crash Leaves One Person Dead and Another with a Vehicular Manslaughter Charge
A Wenatchee driver was charged with a DUI and vehicular homicide after an accident in Ellensburg left one driver dead Saturday morning. At 2:42 a.m., a gray 2021 Subaru Outback and a white 2003 Chevrolet Tilt were both going eastbound I-90. Just west of MP 54, the Subaru Outback lost...
One home destroyed, second home damaged in Monday night fire in Moses Lake
MOSES LAKE — One home was destroyed and a neighboring home damaged in a Monday night fire in Moses Lake. Moses Lake firefighters responded just before 8 p.m. to the 1900 block of West Peninsula Drive. Crews arrived to a single-family home fully-involved, with flames coming through the roof, according to Moses Lake Fire Marshal Derek Beach.
Hot Spots Still An Issue Week After Fertilizer Plant Fire Near Moses Lake
Grant County firefighters and deputies are still advising people to stay away from the immediate area of last week's Wilbur Ellis fertilizer plant fire. The public is also being asked to avoid any areas where smoke can be smelled or seen. Grant County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Kyle Foreman says progress...
Moses Lake Shooting Near Home Depot Leaves One Person Injured
Moses Lake Police are investigating a shooting near a Home Depot that left a man injured Thursday night. Around 8:45 p.m., Moses Lake Police responded to a shooting on the intersection of Buell and Central Drives. Officers found multiple shell casings at the scene, including multiple gunshots in the victim’s...
Intoxicated Wenatchee man charged with vehicular homicide after crashing, and then being crashed into, near Snoqualmie Pass
SNOQUALMIE -- Troopers say 37-year-old Casey Jordan of Wenatchee faces a vehicular homicide charge after causing a wreck on I-90 just east of Snoqualmie Pass early Sunday. Troopers say an intoxicated Jordan was going east on I-90 at around 2:42 a.m. when he lost control of his Subaru and rolled, coming to rest in one of the lanes.
BCSO recovers stolen vehicles
KENNEWICK, Wash.- The Benton County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) recovered a stolen dirt bike and a stolen truck in two separate incidents over the weekend. The dirt bike was reported stolen Saturday night, but was spotted by a Deputy on patrol Sunday. The driver of the dirt bike fled, but the...
Tri-City Herald death notices Nov. 1, 2022
Death notices for Kennewick, Pasco, Richland and the Yakima Valley.
Arrest made in Othello after woman is threatened by two gunmen
OTHELLO - Two Othello men are behind bars after allegedly threatening a woman with multiple guns on Friday. Adams County Sheriff’s officials say deputies responded to the 300 block of Reynolds Rd. where a female had been threatened by the men, one who was wielding a sawed-off shotgun and the other carrying a handgun.
