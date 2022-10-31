ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moses Lake, WA

KHQ Right Now

Two teens arrested in the killing of a 20-year-old man in Moses Lake

MOSES LAKE, Wash. - The Moses Lake Police department have taken two teens into custody for the killing of a 20-year-old man on Sunday. The two 16-year-old suspects are charged with first-degree murder, first-degree assault and theft of a firearm. As this was a targeting incident, there is no threat...
MOSES LAKE, WA
102.7 KORD

Two Juveniles Arrested for Fatal Moses Lake Shooting

Following a fatal shooting that occurred Sunday morning, two juveniles are in custody for the crime, said the Grant County Sheriff's Department. 20-year-old fatally shot around 6 AM Sunday morning. Grant County Deputies were called to a location in the 3000 block of Road H NE, which is on the...
MOSES LAKE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Moses Lake PD arrests two teenage suspect from weekend homicide

MOSES LAKE, Wash. — The Moses Lake Police Department has arrested two suspects in connection to a homicide that happened on Sunday. The two 16-year-old suspects were charged with first-degree murder, first-degree assault and theft of a firearm. The firearm used to kill the 20-year-old man has been recovered by authorities. The man died on the scene. A 17-year-old boy...
MOSES LAKE, WA
ifiberone.com

UPDATE: Wanted gunman from Othello boobytraps vehicle with flash-bang, leaves derogatory message

3:26 P.M. UPDATE -- Richland Police Department's bomb squad has identified the incendiary device that was planted between the seats of a suspect vehicle in Othello on Wednesday. The device was recovered from the vehicle and diffused. Adams County Sheriff's officials are referring to it as 'discrattionary' device like a flash-bang or a stun grenade. The suspect who is believed to have rigged the vehicle with the device is still at large.
OTHELLO, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

Richland police release photo of skimmer suspect

—— RICHLAND, WA – The Richland Police Department seeks the public’s help in identifying a man suspected of installing credit card skimmers at the local Walmart, 2801 Duportail Street. Police reported that multiple skimmer devices, used to capture debit and credit card information and the customers’ personal identification numbers, were found. However, RPD did not specify the exact date the devices were located.
RICHLAND, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Two arrested in Kennewick fatal shooting, one facing murder charge

PASCO – Authorities have arrested two people in connection with a fatal shooting that happened in Kennewick last month. Lonny Barton-Owens, 29, of Richland is facing a charge of murder. Rebecca Chavez, 31, of Pasco is facing a charge of rendering criminal assistance. The two are accused in connection with the killing of Fernando Pulido, 36, of Kennewick. On September...
KENNEWICK, WA
KREM2

Police: 20-year-old killed in Moses Lake

MOSES LAKE, Wash. — The Moses Lake Police Department (MLPD) reported that a man was shot and killed early Sunday morning. In a Facebook post, MLPD claims a call was made before 6 a.m. MLPD officers responded to shots fired call at Road H NE. According to the Moses...
MOSES LAKE, WA
ifiberone.com

SR 17 back open between Ephrata, Moses Lake after morning wreck

EPHRATA — State Route 17 between Ephrata and Moses Lake is back open after a collision Monday morning. Travis R. Hathaway, a 43-year-old Moses Lake man, was driving a pickup truck, towing a trailer, south on SR 17 near Rocky Ford Creek, when the trailer started to oscillate, according to the state patrol.
MOSES LAKE, WA
ifiberone.com

One home destroyed, second home damaged in Monday night fire in Moses Lake

MOSES LAKE — One home was destroyed and a neighboring home damaged in a Monday night fire in Moses Lake. Moses Lake firefighters responded just before 8 p.m. to the 1900 block of West Peninsula Drive. Crews arrived to a single-family home fully-involved, with flames coming through the roof, according to Moses Lake Fire Marshal Derek Beach.
MOSES LAKE, WA
kpq.com

Moses Lake Shooting Near Home Depot Leaves One Person Injured

Moses Lake Police are investigating a shooting near a Home Depot that left a man injured Thursday night. Around 8:45 p.m., Moses Lake Police responded to a shooting on the intersection of Buell and Central Drives. Officers found multiple shell casings at the scene, including multiple gunshots in the victim’s...
MOSES LAKE, WA
ifiberone.com

Intoxicated Wenatchee man charged with vehicular homicide after crashing, and then being crashed into, near Snoqualmie Pass

SNOQUALMIE -- Troopers say 37-year-old Casey Jordan of Wenatchee faces a vehicular homicide charge after causing a wreck on I-90 just east of Snoqualmie Pass early Sunday. Troopers say an intoxicated Jordan was going east on I-90 at around 2:42 a.m. when he lost control of his Subaru and rolled, coming to rest in one of the lanes.
SNOQUALMIE PASS, WA
nbcrightnow.com

BCSO recovers stolen vehicles

KENNEWICK, Wash.- The Benton County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) recovered a stolen dirt bike and a stolen truck in two separate incidents over the weekend. The dirt bike was reported stolen Saturday night, but was spotted by a Deputy on patrol Sunday. The driver of the dirt bike fled, but the...
KENNEWICK, WA
ifiberone.com

Arrest made in Othello after woman is threatened by two gunmen

OTHELLO - Two Othello men are behind bars after allegedly threatening a woman with multiple guns on Friday. Adams County Sheriff’s officials say deputies responded to the 300 block of Reynolds Rd. where a female had been threatened by the men, one who was wielding a sawed-off shotgun and the other carrying a handgun.
OTHELLO, WA

