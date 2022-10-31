3:26 P.M. UPDATE -- Richland Police Department's bomb squad has identified the incendiary device that was planted between the seats of a suspect vehicle in Othello on Wednesday. The device was recovered from the vehicle and diffused. Adams County Sheriff's officials are referring to it as 'discrattionary' device like a flash-bang or a stun grenade. The suspect who is believed to have rigged the vehicle with the device is still at large.

OTHELLO, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO