HuffPost

The Federal Reserve Is Coming For Your Next Raise

As the Federal Reserve fights rising prices, its efforts will be felt not just by borrowers and bond traders but also pretty much anyone who works for a living. The central bank has been raising interest rates, making money more expensive to borrow, in a bid to slow down the whole economy so people don’t spend so much. That way, businesses will offer lower prices.
CNBC

Gold rises over 1% in run-up to Fed rate announcement

Gold prices were up Tuesday as investors looked to data and the Fed meeting. Gold rose over 1% on Tuesday as the U.S. dollar and bond yields slipped from session highs, with the focus turning to a key Federal Reserve announcement for cues on whether it would scale back or retain its aggressive stance on interest rates hikes.
CBS News

Mortgage rates blow past 7% for first time in two decades

The average long-term U.S. mortgage rate topped 7% for the first time in more than two decades this week, a result of the Federal Reserve's aggressive rate hikes intended to tame inflation not seen in some 40 years. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the average on the key...
Business Insider

The highest CD rates today: Earn up to 4.10% APY on a 1-year CD

Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. The average rate for a 3-month...
kitco.com

Price gains for gold, silver as FOMC conclusion, Powell on deck

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. (Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are higher in early U.S. trading Wednesday. A lower U.S. dollar...
NASDAQ

Incoming Interest Rate Decision Likely to Favor Bulls

“...stocks advanced even as commentary from several Federal Reserve officials last week suggested the end point for interest rate hikes will be somewhere around 5% next year, even though forecasts from the last Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting in September landed on 4.50% as a potential end point…The FOMC meets again on Nov. 1, and another 75-basis point Fed funds rate hike is expected. With this meeting just eight trading days away, it may be worth noting that SPX returns preceding FOMC days in 2022 in which a rate hike occurred have been notably weak...”
NASDAQ

TREASURIES-U.S. yields rise on expectations Fed stays the course

NEW YORK, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Treasury yields edged higher on Monday as a relatively strong U.S. economy and labor market suggested the Federal Reserve will stay the course this week and aggressively raise interest rates again to tame inflation. The yield on two-year notes US2YT=RR, which typically moves in...
MICHIGAN STATE
Investopedia

CD Rate Trends, Week of October 31: Mid-term rates climb

The Federal Reserve's third massive rate hike in late September predictably caused certificate of deposit (CD) rates to rise throughout October. Different terms have risen at different times, though, and this week it was CD terms of 1 to 2 years that showed notable gains. Across the board from 1-year to 5-year terms, savers can now earn 4.35% or more with the top nationwide CDs.
NASDAQ

1 Growth Stock Down 73% to Buy Hand Over Fist

The metaverse has served as a proverbial punching bag over the last few months as Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META), has revealed more of his company's vision for the virtual world. It seems many commentators in the tech sector aren't impressed, casting doubts over whether spending...
kitco.com

Gold in euro is bouncing off three month lows as EU inflation rises 10.7% in October

(Kitco News) - Gold against the euro is bouncing off last week’s three-month lows as inflation continues to surge higher in the eurozone. Monday, Eurostat, the EU’s official statistics agency, said that preliminary data shows its Consumer Price Index hitting a new record high of 10.7% for the year in October. The data was significantly hotter than expected as economists were looking for a rise of 9.9%.
kitco.com

European inflation hits 10.7% and gold on the longest monthly decline since 1968

The last day of October is ripe with terrifying news, and it has nothing to do with Halloween. In Europe, it was just reported that preliminary data from Europe’s statistics office revealed that headline inflation came in at an annual 10.7% this month. CNBC said, “This represents the highest ever monthly reading since the euro zone’s formation. The 19-member bloc has faced higher prices, particularly on energy and food, for the past 12 months.”
CNBC

Gold firms as dollar eases in run-up to Fed verdict

Gold prices edged higher on Wednesday helped by a weaker dollar, while investors held back from making large bets ahead of a widely expected 75-basis-point rate-hike decision from the U.S. Federal Reserve. Spot gold edged up 0.1% at $1,649.00 per ounce, while U.S. gold futures was also up 0.1% at...
24/7 Wall St.

The 2023 Recession

Economist Larry Summers has said again that the Federal Reserve should keep raising rates aggressively to tame inflation.
cryptopotato.com

Longest Negative Streak for Gold After 7 Monthly Red Candles

Gold closed its seventh consecutive negative month in October – its longest streak recorded. But what about Bitcoin?. 2022 has been quite painful for investors, with most assets dumping hard. The cryptocurrency industry is no different. Bitcoin, for example, is down by about 70% since its peak in November 2021.
CNBC

Hawkish Fed, dollar puts gold on track for longest monthly losing spree

Gold edged lower on Monday and was heading for its longest streak of monthly losses on record as a stronger dollar, elevated U.S. bond yields and prospects for more rate hikes from the Federal Reserve dented the non-yielding metal's appeal. Spot gold slipped 0.53% to $1,633.81 per ounce by 4:00...

