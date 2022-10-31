Read full article on original website
Related
Inflation is in its final stages and could soon roll over, causing bond yields to peak and stocks to stabilize, JPMorgan says
Inflation figures could soon rollover and disinflation may take hold, JPMorgan said Tuesday. The bank pointed to four stages of inflation, with prices surging in commodities, then goods, then services, then wages. Services prices and wages could soon fall, easing pressure on the central bank to hike rates and allowing...
The Federal Reserve Is Coming For Your Next Raise
As the Federal Reserve fights rising prices, its efforts will be felt not just by borrowers and bond traders but also pretty much anyone who works for a living. The central bank has been raising interest rates, making money more expensive to borrow, in a bid to slow down the whole economy so people don’t spend so much. That way, businesses will offer lower prices.
CNBC
Gold rises over 1% in run-up to Fed rate announcement
Gold prices were up Tuesday as investors looked to data and the Fed meeting. Gold rose over 1% on Tuesday as the U.S. dollar and bond yields slipped from session highs, with the focus turning to a key Federal Reserve announcement for cues on whether it would scale back or retain its aggressive stance on interest rates hikes.
Mortgage rates blow past 7% for first time in two decades
The average long-term U.S. mortgage rate topped 7% for the first time in more than two decades this week, a result of the Federal Reserve's aggressive rate hikes intended to tame inflation not seen in some 40 years. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the average on the key...
Business Insider
The highest CD rates today: Earn up to 4.10% APY on a 1-year CD
Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. The average rate for a 3-month...
kitco.com
Modi government continues pushing Gold Monetization Scheme as consumers buy physical gold at record pace during Diwali
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. Among some economists, there are growing expectations that gold and silver imports into India have pushed the country's...
CNBC
Fed approves 0.75-point hike to take rates to highest since 2008 and hints at change in policy ahead
The Federal Reserve, in a well-telegraphed move, raised its short-term borrowing rate by 0.75 percentage point to a target range of 3.75%-4%, the highest level since January 2008. The central bank's new statement hinted at a potential change in how it will approach monetary policy to bring down inflation. However,...
kitco.com
Price gains for gold, silver as FOMC conclusion, Powell on deck
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. (Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are higher in early U.S. trading Wednesday. A lower U.S. dollar...
CNBC
10-year Treasury yield turns higher after Fed's Powell says rates will go higher than expected
Treasury yields swung wildly Wednesday as traders tried to decipher the Federal Reserve's message on its tightening path after the central bank approved another big rate hike. Yields and prices have an inverted relationship, with one basis point equaling 0.01%. Treasurys. The Fed on Wednesday approved a fourth consecutive three-quarter...
The Fed no longer has a choice. Prepare for a recession.
Many economists and analysts see the US economy as a paradox this year. On the one hand, GDP growth has slowed significantly and, according to some, the country has entered a recession. Overall employment growth, on the other hand, has been much faster than normal.
NASDAQ
Incoming Interest Rate Decision Likely to Favor Bulls
“...stocks advanced even as commentary from several Federal Reserve officials last week suggested the end point for interest rate hikes will be somewhere around 5% next year, even though forecasts from the last Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting in September landed on 4.50% as a potential end point…The FOMC meets again on Nov. 1, and another 75-basis point Fed funds rate hike is expected. With this meeting just eight trading days away, it may be worth noting that SPX returns preceding FOMC days in 2022 in which a rate hike occurred have been notably weak...”
NASDAQ
TREASURIES-U.S. yields rise on expectations Fed stays the course
NEW YORK, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Treasury yields edged higher on Monday as a relatively strong U.S. economy and labor market suggested the Federal Reserve will stay the course this week and aggressively raise interest rates again to tame inflation. The yield on two-year notes US2YT=RR, which typically moves in...
Investopedia
CD Rate Trends, Week of October 31: Mid-term rates climb
The Federal Reserve's third massive rate hike in late September predictably caused certificate of deposit (CD) rates to rise throughout October. Different terms have risen at different times, though, and this week it was CD terms of 1 to 2 years that showed notable gains. Across the board from 1-year to 5-year terms, savers can now earn 4.35% or more with the top nationwide CDs.
NASDAQ
1 Growth Stock Down 73% to Buy Hand Over Fist
The metaverse has served as a proverbial punching bag over the last few months as Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META), has revealed more of his company's vision for the virtual world. It seems many commentators in the tech sector aren't impressed, casting doubts over whether spending...
kitco.com
Gold in euro is bouncing off three month lows as EU inflation rises 10.7% in October
(Kitco News) - Gold against the euro is bouncing off last week’s three-month lows as inflation continues to surge higher in the eurozone. Monday, Eurostat, the EU’s official statistics agency, said that preliminary data shows its Consumer Price Index hitting a new record high of 10.7% for the year in October. The data was significantly hotter than expected as economists were looking for a rise of 9.9%.
kitco.com
European inflation hits 10.7% and gold on the longest monthly decline since 1968
The last day of October is ripe with terrifying news, and it has nothing to do with Halloween. In Europe, it was just reported that preliminary data from Europe’s statistics office revealed that headline inflation came in at an annual 10.7% this month. CNBC said, “This represents the highest ever monthly reading since the euro zone’s formation. The 19-member bloc has faced higher prices, particularly on energy and food, for the past 12 months.”
CNBC
Gold firms as dollar eases in run-up to Fed verdict
Gold prices edged higher on Wednesday helped by a weaker dollar, while investors held back from making large bets ahead of a widely expected 75-basis-point rate-hike decision from the U.S. Federal Reserve. Spot gold edged up 0.1% at $1,649.00 per ounce, while U.S. gold futures was also up 0.1% at...
The 2023 Recession
Economist Larry Summers has said again that the Federal Reserve should keep raising rates aggressively to tame inflation.
cryptopotato.com
Longest Negative Streak for Gold After 7 Monthly Red Candles
Gold closed its seventh consecutive negative month in October – its longest streak recorded. But what about Bitcoin?. 2022 has been quite painful for investors, with most assets dumping hard. The cryptocurrency industry is no different. Bitcoin, for example, is down by about 70% since its peak in November 2021.
CNBC
Hawkish Fed, dollar puts gold on track for longest monthly losing spree
Gold edged lower on Monday and was heading for its longest streak of monthly losses on record as a stronger dollar, elevated U.S. bond yields and prospects for more rate hikes from the Federal Reserve dented the non-yielding metal's appeal. Spot gold slipped 0.53% to $1,633.81 per ounce by 4:00...
