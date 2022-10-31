👋 Tyler here. Junkyard dogs are supposed to be ferocious and uninviting, but before I went on leave, I received a friendly welcome at Junkyard Dogs restaurant in the Linworth Crossing shopping plaza.What I ate: Two custom-built hot dogs ($7) topped with grilled peppers and onions, cheddar cheese, tomatoes and scallions, plus an order of seasoned fries ($5).My take: Solid dogs with fresh ingredients on top? Always a winning combination. A more-cooked bun would kick these up to elite status.But, but, but: Goodness gracious, these fries. They can fix a bad mood, tune up your car and solve America's inflation crisis. Get 'em with the garlic aioli. Trust me. The bottom line: Junkyard Dogs feels a bit like Five Guys — a tad pricey, but you do get a ton of food for your buck. If you go: 2245 W. Dublin-Granville Road, Worthington, 11am-9pm. Closed Sundays. The Linworth restaurant features all sorts of knick-knacks befitting its name.

