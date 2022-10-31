ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boardman, OH

DUI checkpoint nets arrests but no drunk drivers

By Patty Coller
WKBN
 3 days ago

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – An OVI checkpoint in Boardman didn’t catch any drunk drivers, but two arrests were made along with other violations.

The checkpoint was set up Friday on South Avenue and ran from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. A total of 183 vehicles passed through the checkpoint and six were directed to the diversion area for further investigation.

New Details: Suspect in jail after shooting of 11-year-old in Niles

One felony arrest was made for having weapons under disability, along with the following activity:

  • Two summons for driving under suspension
  • One summons for no operator’s license
  • Two citations for adult restraint
  • One citation for child restraint
  • 1 arrest on a misdemeanor arrest warrant
  • Two summons for drug abuse
  • One citation for expired registration
  • One citation for two headlights required
William Snowden
3d ago

That is why they violate the 4 th amendment to the constitution. Check points weren’t designed to be fishing expeditions. Time to take it back to the United States Supreme Court.

