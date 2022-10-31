DUI checkpoint nets arrests but no drunk drivers

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – An OVI checkpoint in Boardman didn’t catch any drunk drivers, but two arrests were made along with other violations.

The checkpoint was set up Friday on South Avenue and ran from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. A total of 183 vehicles passed through the checkpoint and six were directed to the diversion area for further investigation.

One felony arrest was made for having weapons under disability, along with the following activity:

Two summons for driving under suspension

One summons for no operator’s license

Two citations for adult restraint

One citation for child restraint

1 arrest on a misdemeanor arrest warrant

Two summons for drug abuse

One citation for expired registration

One citation for two headlights required

