MLive.com
Kalamazoo-area football Round 2 playoff picks: Who hoists the hardware in 2022?
KALAMAZOO, MI - The first piece of playoff football hardware is on the line Friday, as teams from around the state compete for 2022 district championship trophies in the 11-player game and regional titles in 8-player. It’s not easy to make it this far, and every team that takes the...
MLive.com
Round 2 Grand Rapids football picks: Big rematch highlights district final games
It seems like only yesterday.
MLive.com
Bowling Green holds off WMU football in defensive slugfest
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (AP) — Harold Fannin Jr. had a rushing touchdown, Mason Lawler made two field goals and Bowling Green held off Western Michigan 13-9 on Wednesday night despite turning it over three times. Ta’ron Keith returned the second-half kickoff 83 yards and Fannin scored three plays later...
MLive.com
Shutout streak leads top-ranked Gull Lake to boys soccer state finals
BYRON CENTER, MI – Richland Gull Lake scored twice in the first seven minutes of Wednesday’s Division 2 boys soccer state semifinal matchup against Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern, and the Blue Devils’ defense did the rest in a 2-0 win at Byron Center’s West Athletic Complex.
WOOD
Storm Team 8 forecast, 6 p.m., 110322
News Weather Traffic Sports Watch eightWest Community ABC 4 Jobs More. The conditions are expected to get windier with more clouds and even a chance for rain on Friday. (Nov. 3, 2022) Storm Team 8 forecast, 6 p.m., 110322. The conditions are expected to get windier with more clouds and...
MLive.com
WMU football head coach mum on starting QB for Bowling Green game
KALAMAZOO, MI – Throwing for 123 yards and zero touchdowns with a completion percentage below 50 won’t win a quarterback any awards, but Western Michigan’s Treyson Bourguet proved those numbers can win a football game every now and then. The true freshman signal caller wasn’t flashy in...
MLive.com
Fast start earns Holland Christian soccer first trip to state finals since 2003
CEDAR SPRINGS – Holland Christian soccer fans had broken into the ‘I believe that we will win’ song when Michael Pierce took a pass and buried it into the net with 2:46 to go in regulation. Pierce’s goal iced Holland Christian’s 4-1 victory over Elk Rapids in...
Christina Anthony Leaving Kalamazoo News Channel 3 WWMT
It seems like a rotating story for WWMT as of late with the moving of both Erica Mokay, who was a welcomed part of the community since moving here nearly six years ago in January 2017, and Anchor Kate Siefert. Siefert took a job for an Ohio TV station back...
Long awaited upgrades will give new life to historic Grand Rapids ballpark
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — I stopped by Sullivan Field on a beautiful fall afternoon to get some extra footage of the ballpark for this story. There was a man standing along the outside fence of the ballpark looking in. As I approached, he turned to me. "What can you...
Craig’s Cruisers West Michigan locations sold to out-of-state company
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Three West Michigan Craig’s Cruisers locations are now under the ownership of a Missouri-based family entertainment center company. The company, Five Star Parks and Attractions, announced the sale Wednesday, Nov. 2, of the Grand Rapids, Holland and Muskegon Craig’s Cruisers locations. “We’re big...
wtvbam.com
1975-76 UC boys basketball squad selected as “Team of Fame” by UCHS Athletic Hall of Fame
UNION CITY, MI (WTVB) – The Union City High School Athletic Hall of Fame says the 1976 Union City Chargers Boy’s Varsity Basketball Team has been selected as their newest Team of Fame. There will be a celebration of the ’76 team on February 3 before the Chargers...
WMU agrees to $1 million property sale for county parking
Western Michigan University's Board of Trustees unanimously agreed Thursday to make a $1 million property sale.
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Dog & The Bank offers fine dining in unique setting in Plainwell
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI — Chef Matt Bush and his wife Allison Maxwell will celebrate one year of business at their Plainwell eatery on Friday, Nov. 4. Dog & The Bank is a modern American restaurant with an open, interactive kitchen and a focus on fresh, local and seasonal fare. Bush describes the couple’s restaurant as “fine dining in a casual, yet intimate atmosphere.”
Declining enrollment has Western Michigan University on budgetary tightrope
KALAMAZOO, MI — Western Michigan University has 17,835 students this fall, its lowest enrollment since the 1960s. The number is down 6% from last fall. Down 27% from a decade ago, when the fall headcount was 24,598. Down 41% from 20 years ago, when WMU’s fall count peaked at 29,732.
4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan
If you live in Michigan and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Michigan that are highly praised for their impeccable service and delicious food, so definitely make sure to visit them if you haven't already.
Western Michigan University to weigh selling downtown block to Kalamazoo County for $1.15M
KALAMAZOO, MI -- Western Michigan University’s board on Thursday will consider selling a block of property downtown to Kalamazoo County for $1.15 million. The county is eyeing the land for a new parking lot for the new county justice facility now under construction. The university’s Board of Trustees will...
Michigan marries two large industries to become agritourism hot spot
When Justin Wendzel was working his family farm as a young man he didn’t understand his father’s “crazy” idea to buy a pumpkin display business. After all, they were produce farmers selling tomatoes, sweet corn, squash and green beans by the roadside. His father, David, had...
Western Michigan University Magazine
WMU board to consider downtown property sale at Thursday meeting
KALAMAZOO, Mich.—The Western Michigan University Board of Trustees will consider the sale of a property in downtown Kalamazoo to Kalamazoo County along with other agenda items during its next meeting at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 3, in the North Ballroom of the Bernhard Center. The property for sale for $1.15 million includes the city block bordered by West Kalamazoo Avenue, North Westnedge Avenue and Cooley and Eleanor streets.
DeVos family, business establishment putting big money into Grand Rapids City Commission races
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – One of West Michigan’s wealthiest families and financier of conservative politicians has thrown their financial support behind two Grand Rapids City Commission candidates, including one looking to unseat an incumbent. The financial contributions by more than half a dozen members of the DeVos family...
Kalamazoo utility billing services moving to Stockbridge Avenue office
KALAMAZOO, MI -- The city of Kalamazoo is asking utility customers to visit a different location for certain utility billing services. Starting Monday, Nov. 14, the city of Kalamazoo’s utility billing services will move from City Hall, 241 W. South Street, to the city’s Stockbridge Avenue offices at 415 E. Stockbridge Ave.
