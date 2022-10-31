ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

MLive.com

Bowling Green holds off WMU football in defensive slugfest

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (AP) — Harold Fannin Jr. had a rushing touchdown, Mason Lawler made two field goals and Bowling Green held off Western Michigan 13-9 on Wednesday night despite turning it over three times. Ta’ron Keith returned the second-half kickoff 83 yards and Fannin scored three plays later...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
WOOD

Storm Team 8 forecast, 6 p.m., 110322

News Weather Traffic Sports Watch eightWest Community ABC 4 Jobs More. The conditions are expected to get windier with more clouds and even a chance for rain on Friday. (Nov. 3, 2022) Storm Team 8 forecast, 6 p.m., 110322. The conditions are expected to get windier with more clouds and...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
MLive.com

WMU football head coach mum on starting QB for Bowling Green game

KALAMAZOO, MI – Throwing for 123 yards and zero touchdowns with a completion percentage below 50 won’t win a quarterback any awards, but Western Michigan’s Treyson Bourguet proved those numbers can win a football game every now and then. The true freshman signal caller wasn’t flashy in...
KALAMAZOO, MI
Kalamazoo Gazette

Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Dog & The Bank offers fine dining in unique setting in Plainwell

ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI — Chef Matt Bush and his wife Allison Maxwell will celebrate one year of business at their Plainwell eatery on Friday, Nov. 4. Dog & The Bank is a modern American restaurant with an open, interactive kitchen and a focus on fresh, local and seasonal fare. Bush describes the couple’s restaurant as “fine dining in a casual, yet intimate atmosphere.”
PLAINWELL, MI
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan

If you live in Michigan and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Michigan that are highly praised for their impeccable service and delicious food, so definitely make sure to visit them if you haven't already.
MICHIGAN STATE
Western Michigan University Magazine

WMU board to consider downtown property sale at Thursday meeting

KALAMAZOO, Mich.—The Western Michigan University Board of Trustees will consider the sale of a property in downtown Kalamazoo to Kalamazoo County along with other agenda items during its next meeting at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 3, in the North Ballroom of the Bernhard Center. The property for sale for $1.15 million includes the city block bordered by West Kalamazoo Avenue, North Westnedge Avenue and Cooley and Eleanor streets.
KALAMAZOO, MI

